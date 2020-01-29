How an all-state sister helped Southeast's Ajantae Hogan become one of Class A's most prominent scorers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With senior Max Renn, the Knights’ second-leading scorer (11.5 points per game) and most accurate three-point shooter (40%), sidelined the last three games with a broken finger, Southeast has needed someone to step up and replace that production.

Hogan responded with 20 points in a 70-41 win over Fremont on Friday, 26 points in a hard-fought 69-66 conquest of Lincoln Northeast on Saturday and 31 points in a wild 85-78 win at Grand Island on Tuesday, a game in which Southeast survived a 41-point performance from the Islanders’ Them Koang.

Hogan is a combined 30-of-45 from the field in those three games (66%), 3-of-6 from beyond the three-point line and 14-of-17 from the free-throw line. His 10 rebounds against Islanders gives him 24 boards in the three contests.

“The thing I like about the way AJ is playing right now is he’s allowing the game to come to him, he’s not forcing anything,” Southeast coach Jonah Bradley said of Hogan, who erupted for a season-high 34 points in the Knights’ 79-77 double-overtime win against Grand Island in last month’s Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.