How a Saturday morning conversation led to Waverly's 'phenomenal' bounce-back performance

There’s no question the Waverly boys basketball team is passionate.
It showed when they got together on their own and found a place to scrimmage and workout every day during the Lancaster County COVID-19 shutdown of winter high school sports the first three weeks of the season.
And it’s a requirement in order to match the high-energy style of coaching the Vikings get from Ryan Reeder.
Reeder, however, found that fire missing from his players this past Friday when the Class B No. 4 Vikings held on for a 61-60 road win over first-year program Elkhorn North, a young squad that’s improving rapidly and could be a factor by the end of the season.
“I don’t think we played very hard Friday night, which was really disappointing considering we just started playing two weeks ago and because of that, I thought we’d be very energized for game two,” Reeder said.
That meant a heart-to-heart conversation on Saturday morning before the team headed to Hastings College to take on Class C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic in the inaugural Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic.
Talk then turned into action as the Vikings shot 70% in the second half to pull away to a 16-point lead after three quarters before claiming a 49-43 victory to improve to 3-0 on the season.
“We had to remind them what it means to actually be able to play the game, play it the right way and give maximum effort,” said Reeder, whose team outscored the Stars 18-5 in the third quarter to take control. “The guys knew it, and that led us to have a phenomenal game on Saturday.”
The Vikings have one of the most experienced teams in Class B this season, not only with players but also the coaching staff. Waverly returns four starters and eight letter winners, but also has two former Class B head coaches in Anthony Harms (Waverly) and Garrett Borcher (Crete) as assistants to Reeder, now in his sixth season as head boys coach.
Harms’ son, 5-foot-10 sophomore Preston Harms, had 12 points off the bench in last weekend’s two games.
The three leading scorers back from a year ago topped a balanced attack against Kearney Catholic. Cole Murray, a 6-2 junior guard, led with 14 points, 6-3 senior Andrew Heffelfinger added 11 and 6-4 junior Drew Miller netted six. Heffelfinger averaged 12 points per game a year ago.
The fourth returning starter is 6-5 junior post Hogan Wingrove.
Nine Vikings scored in the win at Elkhorn North as Murray and Heffelfinger led the way with 14 and 11, respectively, again.
Murray was the starting quarterback on Waverly’s football team that reached the quarterfinals of the Class B playoffs in the fall, and he’s assuming a leadership role on the basketball team by supplying whatever the team might need on a specific night.
“If Hef (Heffelfinger) is going off for 33 points, that might mean I need to go get 10 rebounds or get some steals,” Murray said. “If we’re struggling to score, I’m not afraid to get some points on the board if that’s what we need.”
Waverly used a late-season run to finish 13-10 last season and just miss qualifying for the state tournament, losing in overtime to Scottsbluff in the district final.
The Vikings, who host Crete on Tuesday, should know a lot more about where they fit in Class B over the next month. The Waverly Holiday tournament next week features No. 3 Norris and C-1 No. 6 Lincoln Christian.
In January, Waverly has its regular-season game against rival Norris, as well as games against B No. 5 Platteview, B No. 8 Bennington and C-1 No. 4 Wahoo.
“Seeing how close we came last year (to reaching the state tournament), we’re using that as fuel for this year,” said Heffelfinger, who has a younger brother, sophomore AJ Heffelfinger, on varsity this season.
“I think we’re definitely in the top five of Class B right now,” Heffelfinger added. “We’re just getting started because of that little delay. I think people have to watch out; we’re getting warmed up.”
