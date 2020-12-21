How a Saturday morning conversation led to Waverly's 'phenomenal' bounce-back performance

“We had to remind them what it means to actually be able to play the game, play it the right way and give maximum effort,” said Reeder, whose team outscored the Stars 18-5 in the third quarter to take control. “The guys knew it, and that led us to have a phenomenal game on Saturday.”

The Vikings have one of the most experienced teams in Class B this season, not only with players but also the coaching staff. Waverly returns four starters and eight letter winners, but also has two former Class B head coaches in Anthony Harms (Waverly) and Garrett Borcher (Crete) as assistants to Reeder, now in his sixth season as head boys coach.

Harms’ son, 5-foot-10 sophomore Preston Harms, had 12 points off the bench in last weekend’s two games.

The three leading scorers back from a year ago topped a balanced attack against Kearney Catholic. Cole Murray, a 6-2 junior guard, led with 14 points, 6-3 senior Andrew Heffelfinger added 11 and 6-4 junior Drew Miller netted six. Heffelfinger averaged 12 points per game a year ago.

The fourth returning starter is 6-5 junior post Hogan Wingrove.

Nine Vikings scored in the win at Elkhorn North as Murray and Heffelfinger led the way with 14 and 11, respectively, again.