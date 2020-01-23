Hot-shooting Northeast boys cruise past Silver Hawks

When Lincoln Northeast faced Lincoln Southwest three weeks ago in the Heartland Athletic Conference boys basketball tournament, the Rockets saw a double-digit, fourth quarter lead melt into a one-possession game before finally pulling out a three-point victory.
Northeast made sure any anxious moments Thursday night occurred on the icy, snowy streets and sidewalks, not on the court.
The Rockets built a 16-point second-quarter lead, then never let the Silver Hawks get closer than 10 after that in claiming a 68-53 road victory to improve to 7-7 on the season.
“That’s something we’ve worked on since that game, a lot of situational-type things in practice, and I was really proud to see it pay off tonight,” said Northeast coach Monte Ritchie, whose team won the first matchup with Southwest 72-69.
“We got key stops and made timely shots every time it looked like they might make a run.”
Northeast was hitting on all cylinders offensively in the first half as the Rockets took a 43-32 lead into intermission. Senior guard Carson Busch and junior wing Pierce Bazil scored 13 points each in the first half, burning the Hawks both from the perimeter as well as off the dribble.
Busch finished with a game-high 21 points, hitting 9 of 12 shots overall and 3-of-4 from beyond the three-point arc. Bazil ended up with 18. The Rockets shot 51% from the field (29-of-56) and also controlled the boards with a 31-15 rebounding edge.
Northeast also hurt the Hawks inside, where the 6-foot-7 duo of Connor Renard and Reece Fuchs combined for 16 points and nine rebounds.
“That’s been a huge emphasis for us, sharing the ball and getting the best available shot,” Ritchie said. “Carson was on fire tonight. He’s really tough getting to the basket, but he showed tonight he can step out and hit threes if he has to. He just takes what the defense gives him.”
Southwest (5-10) had 11 players score, but nobody finished in double figures. Sophomore Ben Hunzeker led the way with eight points, all in the second half. The Hawks were also over 50% from the field (20-of-38), but also committed 12 turnovers.
“Like the last time we played them (Northeast), we just couldn’t get stops,” said Southwest coach Alex Bahe, whose young Silver Hawks had five sophomores and a freshman score in the contest.
“Northeast’s collective toughness is impressive and those three guards are hard to stay in front of,” Bahe said. “They’ve diced us up both times we’ve played them.”