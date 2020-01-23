Hot-shooting Northeast boys cruise past Silver Hawks

When Lincoln Northeast faced Lincoln Southwest three weeks ago in the Heartland Athletic Conference boys basketball tournament, the Rockets saw a double-digit, fourth quarter lead melt into a one-possession game before finally pulling out a three-point victory.

Northeast made sure any anxious moments Thursday night occurred on the icy, snowy streets and sidewalks, not on the court.

The Rockets built a 16-point second-quarter lead, then never let the Silver Hawks get closer than 10 after that in claiming a 68-53 road victory to improve to 7-7 on the season.

“That’s something we’ve worked on since that game, a lot of situational-type things in practice, and I was really proud to see it pay off tonight,” said Northeast coach Monte Ritchie, whose team won the first matchup with Southwest 72-69.

“We got key stops and made timely shots every time it looked like they might make a run.”

Northeast was hitting on all cylinders offensively in the first half as the Rockets took a 43-32 lead into intermission. Senior guard Carson Busch and junior wing Pierce Bazil scored 13 points each in the first half, burning the Hawks both from the perimeter as well as off the dribble.

