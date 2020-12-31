 Skip to main content
Holiday basketball tournament scores, schedules
agate

Holiday basketball tournament scores, schedules

  • Updated
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 12.30

Lincoln East's Olivia Peterson (left) and Lincoln High's J'unti Franklin battle for the rebound in the second half Wednesday during the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln East.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Basketball

HOLIDAY TOURNAMENTS

HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

BOYS

Lincoln Pius X 74, Lincoln North Star 65 

Lincoln Southeast 77, Grand Island 58

Saturday at Lincoln Northeast--championship, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday's results

Lincoln Pius X 47, Lincoln East 43

Lincoln North Star 80, Kearney 69 

Lincoln Southeast 63, Lincoln Northeast 60

Grand Island 52, Lincoln Southwest 48

Norfolk 76, Lincoln High 71, OT

Fremont 50, Columbus 41

Monday's results

Lincoln East 62, Norfolk 55

Kearney 71, Fremont 46

Lincoln Northeast 67, Columbus 51

Grand Island 71, Lincoln High 44

GIRLS

Lincoln Pius X 81, Lincoln East 60 

Fremont 60, Lincoln Southwest 51

Saturday at Lincoln Northeast--championship, noon.

Wednesday's results

Lincoln Pius X 69, Norfolk 29

Lincoln East 74, Lincoln High 63

Lincoln Southwest 43, Kearney 30

Fremont 60, Lincoln North Star 43

Columbus 44, Lincoln Northeast 38

Lincoln Southeast 56, Grand Island 16

Monday's results

Norfolk 51, Columbus 22

Lincoln High 74, Grand Island 20

Kearney 58, Lincoln Southeast 36

Lincoln North Star 49, Lincoln Northeast 37

AMHERST

BOYS

1st: Kearney Catholic 73, Amherst 49

3rd: York 57, Hastings SC 48

Wednesday's results

Kearney Catholic 71, York 47

Amherst 60, Hastings SC 56

GIRLS

1st: York 37, Hastings SC 33

3rd: Kearney Catholic 35, Amherst 34

Wednesday's results

York 53, Kearney Catholic 33

Hastings SC 74, Amherst 30

ARAPAHOE

BOYS

1st: North Platte St. Pat's 71, Blue Hill 41

3rd: Wauneta-Palisade 45, Arapahoe 38

Wednesday's results

North Platte St. Pat's 68, Wauneta-Palisade 27

Blue Hill 59, Arapahoe 45

GIRLS

1st: North Platte St. Pat's 52, Blue Hill 30

3rd: Wauneta-Palisade 61, Arapahoe 22

Wednesday's results

North Platte St. Pat's 56, Wauneta-Palisade 44

Blue Hill 43, Arapahoe 24

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD

BOYS

1st: Omaha Roncalli 62 Ashland-Greenwood 56

3rd: Plattsmouth 64, Archbishop Bergan 55

Wednesday's results

Omaha Roncalli 68, Plattsmouth 48

Ashland-Greenwood 64, Archbishop Bergan 49

GIRLS

1st: Archbishop Bergan 46, Omaha Roncalli 28

3rd: Ashland-Greenwood 69, Plattsmouth 30

Wednesday's results

Omaha Roncalli 45, Plattsmouth 28

Archbishop Bergan 42, Ashland-Greenwood 35  

BATTLE CREEK

BOYS

Wednesday's results

1st: Norfolk Catholic 61, Battle Creek 54

3rd: Ainsworth 56, Elkhorn Valley 39

Monday's results

Norfolk Catholic 86, Elkhorn Valley 48

Battle Creek 74, Ainsworth 45

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

1st: Norfolk Catholic 45, Ainsworth 32

3rd: Battle Creek 60, Elkhorn Valley 34

Monday's results

Norfolk Catholic 55, Elkhorn Valley 30

Ainsworth 56, Battle Creek 37

BEATRICE

BOYS

Platteview 61, North Platte 44

Elkhorn 40, Beatrice 39

Wednesday's results

Platteview 59, Elkhorn 54  

Beatrice 49, North Platte 37

GIRLS

North Platte 67, Platteview 35

Beatrice 45, Elkhorn 33

Wednesday's results

Elkhorn 68, Platteview 41 

Beatrice 41, North Platte 28

BRADY

BOYS

Wednesday's results

1st: Maywood/Hayes Center 52, Anselmo-Merna 47

3rd: Hitchcock County 74, Brady 29

Monday's results

Maywood/Hayes Center 36, Hitchcock County 34

Anselmo-Merna 62, Brady 53

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

1st: Anselmo-Merna 46, Maywood/Hayes Center 37

3rd: Hitchcock County 34, Brady 28

Monday's results

Maywood/Hayes Center 56, Hitchcock County 21

Anselmo-Merna 67, Brady 23

BROKEN BOW

BOYS

Tuesday's results

1st: Adams Central 60, Alliance 40

3rd: Broken Bow 50, Boone Central 37

Monday's results

Adams Central 77, Boone Central 52

Alliance 57, Broken Bow 47

GIRLS

Tuesday's results

1st: Broken Bow 48, Adams Central 41

3rd: Boone Central 37, Alliance 19

Monday's results

Adams Central 46, Boone Central 26

Broken Bow 61, Alliance 14

CENTRAL VALLEY

BOYS

Wednesday's results

1st: Ansley-Litchfield 73, Central Valley 67

3rd: Heartland Lutheran 33, Giltner 22

Monday's results

Central Valley 67, Heartland Lutheran 33

Ansley-Litchfield 61, Giltner 30

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

1st: Central Valley 44, Ansley-Litchfield 40

3rd: Heartland Lutheran 37, Giltner 25

Monday's results

Central Valley 62, Heartland Lutheran 19

Ansley-Litchfield 52, Giltner 19

CHADRON

BOYS

Wednesday's results

1st: Chadron 68, Custer, S.D. 51

3rd: Hemingford 54, Valentine 42

Tuesday's results

Custer, S.D. 68, Valentine 43

Chadron 56, Hemingford 37

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

1st: Chadron 43, Valentine 19

3rd: Custer, S.D. 46, Hemingford 41

Tuesday's results

Valentine 38, Custer, S.D. 33

Chadron 52, Hemingford 32

COLUMBUS

BOYS

1st: Columbus Scotus 49, Schuyler 29

3rd: Columbus Lakeview 55, Twin River 51

Wednesday's results

Columbus Scotus 59, Twin River 50

Schuyler 49, Columbus Lakeview 30

GIRLS

1st: Columbus Lakeview 50, Columbus Scotus 46

3rd: Twin River 53, Schuyler 15

Wednesday's results

Columbus Scotus 64, Twin River 18

Columbus Lakeview 67, Schuyler 11

CREIGHTON

BOYS

1st: Creighton 65, Bloomfield 44

3rd: Wausa 56, Boyd County 40

Wednesday's results

Bloomfield 45, Wausa 34

Creighton 66, Boyd County 38

GIRLS

1st: Boyd County 52, Bloomfield 49

3rd: Creighton 53, Wausa 35

Wednesday's results

Bloomfield 55, Wausa 48

Boyd County 42, Creighton 35

DAVID CITY

BOYS

DC West 68, Aquinas 41

Palmyra 64, David City 41

Wednesday's results

Aquinas 66, Palmyra 33

DC West 74, David City 29

GIRLS

DC West 43, Aquinas 42, OT

David City 56, Palmyra 12

Wednesday's results

Aquinas 28, Palmyra 18

David City 69, DC West 42

DOANE

BOYS

1st: Omaha Skutt 56, Northwest 36

3rd: Savannah, Mo. 34, Crete 31

Wednesday's results

Northwest 57, Savannah, Mo. 44

Omaha Skutt 69, Crete 23

GIRLS

1st: Maryville, Mo. 39, Crete 28

3rd: Omaha Skutt 46, Northwest 31

Wednesday's results

Maryville, Mo. 58, Northwest 32

Crete 35, Omaha Skutt 32

EAST BUTLER

BOYS

Friend 74, Cedar Bluffs 24

East Butler 42, High Plains 29

Wednesday's results

High Plains 70, Cedar Bluffs 36

Friend 53, East Butler 35

GIRLS

Cedar Bluffs 23, Friend 22

East Butler 49, High Plains 31

Wednesday's results

High Plains 52, Cedar Bluffs 20

East Butler 62, Friend 27

FORT CALHOUN

BOYS

Wednesday's result

Fort Calhoun 48, Logan View-SS 45

Monday's result

Fort Calhoun 60, Elmwood-Murdock 34

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

1st: Elmwood-Murdock 43, Brownell Talbot 30

3rd: Logan View-SS 44, Fort Calhoun 23

Monday's results

Elmwood-Murdock 40, Fort Calhoun 24

Brownell Talbot 40, Logan View-SS 39

FREEMAN

BOYS

Freeman 40, Lourdes CC 36

Falls City SH 69, Syracuse 39

Wednesday's results

Falls City SH 41, Freeman 39

Lourdes CC 56, Syracuse 49

GIRLS

Lourdes CC 39, Freeman 27

Falls City SH 55, Syracuse 38

Wednesday's results

Falls City SH 54, Freeman 20

Syracuse 48, Lourdes CC 43

GRAND ISLAND CC

BOYS

Grand Island CC 68, Fullerton 28

Wednesday's result

Sutton 65, Fullerton 25

Monday's result

Grand Island CC 51, Sutton 37

GIRLS

Grand Island CC 56, Fullerton 41

Wednesday's result

Sutton 55, Fullerton 35

Monday's result

Grand Island CC 52, Sutton 36

HTRS

BOYS

HTRS 60, Pawnee City 41

Wednesday's result

Deshler 56, Pawnee City 29

Monday's result

Desher 72, HTRS 44

GIRLS

HTRS 52, Pawnee City 39

Wednesday's result

Deshler 36, Pawnee City 31

Monday's result

Deshler 52, HTRS 36

HASTINGS

BOYS

Scottsbluff 47, Lexington 30

Wednesday's result

Hastings 54, Scottsbluff 53

TBD--Hastings vs. Lexington

GIRLS

1st: Scottsbluff 41, Bennington 34

3rd: Hastings 51, Lexington 34

Wednesday's results

Bennington 44, Hastings 38

Scottsbluff 50, Lexington 35

HERSHEY

BOYS

1st: Hershey 41, Gering 19

3rd: Lawrence-Nelson 40, Gothenburg 30

Wednesday's results

Gering 58, Gothenburg 48

Hershey 52, Lawrence-Nelson 42

GIRLS

1st: Gering 46, Hershey 38

3rd: Gothenburg 64, Lawrence-Nelson 9

Wednesday's results

Gering 55, Gothenburg 50

Hershey 62, Lawrence-Nelson 20

LINCOLN LUTHERAN

BOYS

Fairbury 47, Arlington 42

Friday--Lincoln Lutheran vs. Arlington, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday's result

Lincoln Lutheran 56, Fairbury 40 

GIRLS

Fairbury 38, Arlington 20

Friday--Lincoln Lutheran vs. Arlington, noon.

Wednesday's result

Lincoln Lutheran 39, Fairbury 19

LOUISVILLE

BOYS

Wednesday's results

Nebraska City 61, Ralston 53

BRLD 66, Louisville 63

Monday's results

Nebraska City 62, BRLD 51

Louisville 68, Ralston 67, OT

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

Nebraska City 53, Ralston 20

BRLD 53, Louisville 37

Monday's results

BRLD 58, Nebraska City 34

Louisville 74, Ralston 32

MADISON

BOYS

1st: Elgin/PJ 52, Riverside 50

3rd: Tekamah-Herman 70, Madison 52

Monday's results

Riverside 66, Madison 43

Elgin/PJ 60, Tekamah-Herman 58

GIRLS

1st: Elgin/PJ 55, Madison 22

3rd: Tekamah-Herman 52, Riverside 25

Monday's results

Madison 40, Riverside 30

Elgin/PJ 42, Tekamah-Herman 29

MALCOLM

BOYS

Wednesday's results

Oakland-Craig 50, Wilber-Clatonia 38

Centennial 44, Malcolm 39

Monday's results

Oakland-Craig 52, Malcolm 50

Centennial 38, Wilber-Clatonia 37

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

Oakland-Craig 57, Wilber-Clatonia 14

Malcolm 50, Centennial 38

Monday's results

Malcolm 59, Oakland-Craig 40

Centennial 49, Wilber-Clatonia 22

MEAD

BOYS

Wednesday's results

1st: Howells-Dodge 56, Mead 37

3rd: Osceola 75, Cornerstone Christian 34

Monday's results

Howells-Dodge 84, Cornerstone Christian 22

Mead 46, Osceola 43

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

1st: Howells-Dodge 60, Mead 15

3rd: Osceola 72, Cornerstone Christian 31

Monday's results

Howells-Dodge 64, Cornerstone Christian 22

Mead 46, Osceola 34

METRO TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Millard North 73, Omaha Central 60 

Bellevue West 73, Creighton Prep 64

Saturday at Creighton Prep--championship, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday's results

Creighton Prep 61, Omaha Westside 57

Millard North 73, Papillion-La Vista 62  

Omaha Central 63, Papillion-La Vista South 56, OT

Bellevue West 69, Millard West 56

Millard South 72, Omaha Northwest 38 

Omaha North 76, Omaha Bryan 43

Elkhorn South 52, Omaha South 34

Gretna 55, Bellevue East 51

GIRLS

Millard South 56, Omaha Westside 28

Omaha Central 61, Gretna 39 

Saturday at Creighton Prep--championship, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday's results

Millard South 72, Omaha Marian 55

Omaha Central 58, Omaha Benson 50  

Papillion-La Vista 68, Omaha Northwest 60

Omaha Westside 52, Omaha Burke 40

Gretna 42, Millard North 36

Bellevue East 41, Millard West 38

Elkhorn South 37, Papillion-La Vista South 33

Bellevue West 65, Omaha North 33

MINDEN

BOYS

Wednesday's results

Minden 78, Axtell 49

Burwell 53, Loomis 48

Monday's results

Loomis 72, Mullen 60

Burwell 71, Axtell 37

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

Minden 65, Axtell 29

Loomis 44, Burwell 28

Monday's results

Minden 57, Loomis 45

Burwell 51, Axtell 41

NORTH BEND CENTRAL

BOYS

Wednesday's results

1st: North Bend Central 59, Omaha Concordia 56

3rd: Humphrey/LHF 53, Guardian Angels CC 36

Monday's results

Omaha Concordia 53, Humphrey/LHF 41

North Bend Central 65, Guardian Angels CC 40

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

1st: North Bend Central 61, Humphrey/LHF 39

3rd: Guardian Angels CC 67, Omaha Concordia 21

Monday's results

Humphrey/LHF 64, Omaha Concordia 31

North Bend Central 67, Guardian Angels CC 38

OMAHA GROSS

BOYS

Wednesday's results

Blair 46, Omaha Gross 37

Mount Michael 58, Aurora 54

Monday's results

Mount Michael 59, Blair 54

Aurora 51, Omaha Gross 35

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

Blair 47, Omaha Gross 45

Aurora 55, Omaha Duchesne 38

Monday's results

Blair 55, Omaha Duchesne 39

Aurora 47, Omaha Gross 45, OT

O'NEILL

BOYS

St. Paul 71, North Central 27

Wednesday's result

St. Paul 42, O'Neill 33

Monday's result

O'Neill 72, North Central 38

GIRLS

North Central 42, St. Paul 37

Wednesday's result

O'Neill 55, St. Paul 23

Monday's result

O'Neill 52, North Central 39

RANDOLPH

BOYS

1st: Osmond 66, Randolph 26

3rd: Stuart 60, Winside 16

Wednesday's results

Osmond 44, Stuart 29

Randolph 64, Winside 25

GIRLS

1st: Osmond 45, Randolph 30

3rd: Stuart 59, Winside 17

Wednesday's results

Osmond 42, Stuart 37

Randolph 38, Winside 23

RAVENNA

BOYS

Centura 58, Overton 16

Ravenna 1, Palmer 0, fft.

Monday's results

Centura 45, Palmer 20

Ravenna 42, Overton 36

GIRLS

Overton 45, Centura 44

Ravenna 1, Palmer 0, fft.

Monday's results

Centura 45, Pender 20

Ravenna 42, Overton 36

RUNZA HOLIDAY

BOYS

Wednesday's results

7th: Superior 59, Sandy Creek 50

5th: BDS 46, Wood River 42, OT

3rd: Cross County 53, Cozad 39

1st: Milford 66, Central City 61

Monday's results

Central City 66, Cozad 52

Milford 60, Cross County 49

Wood River 50, Sandy Creek 40

BDS 38, Superior 37

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

7th: BDS 52, Sandy Creek 13

5th: Superior 49, Cozad 35

3rd: Milford 56, Central City 41

1st: Wood River 51, Cross County 46

Monday's results

Wood River 63, Central City 55

Cross County 48, Milford 34

Cozad 48, Sandy Creek 23

Superior 47, BDS 41

SHELBY-RISING CITY

BOYS

Wednesday's results

1st: Arcardia/Loup City 30, Clarkson/Leigh 29

3rd: Shelby-Rising City 56, Fillmore Central 52

Monday's results

Arcadia/Loup City 59, Shelby-Rising City 46

Clarkson/Leigh 47, Fillmore Central 38

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

1st: Clarkson/Leigh 57, Arcadia/Loup City 43

3rd: Fillmore Central 65, Shelby-Rising City 28

Monday's results

Arcadia/Loup City 46, Shelby-Rising City 35

Clarkson/Leigh 64, Fillmore Central 42

SIDNEY

BOYS

Wednesday's results

Chase County 36, Gordon-Rushville 31

Sidney 57, Ord 45

1st: Mitchell 68, McCook 49

Tuesday's results

Ord 51, Gordon-Rushville 37

Mitchell 65, Sidney 60

McCook 62, Chase County 60, 2OT

Monday's results

McCook 68, Mitchell 58

Chase County 60, Ord 43

Sidney 46, Gordon-Rushville 41

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

Gordon-Rushville 44, Mitchell 40

McCook 59, Chase County 38

1st: Ord 50, Sidney 41

Tuesday's results

Chase County 52, Gordon-Rushville 40

Sidney 46, Mitchell 42

Ord 55, McCook 46

Monday's results

McCook 35, Mitchell 25

Ord 65, Chase County 43

Sidney 53, Gordon-Rushville 40

SILVER LAKE

BOYS

1st: Parkview Christian 74, Silver Lake 48

3rd: Shelton 66, Exeter-Milligan 43

Wednesday's results

Parkview Christian 71, Shelton 56

Silver Lake 42, Exeter-Milligan 40

GIRLS

1st: Exeter-Millgan 44, Shelton 41

3rd: Silver Lake 63, Parkview Christian 24  

Wednesday's results

Shelton 52, Parkview Christian 30

Exeter-Milligan 40, Silver Lake 17

SOUTH PLATTE

BOYS

1st: Dundy Co.-Stratton 79, South Platte 42

3rd: Cambridge 61, Crawford 23

Wednesday's results

Dundy Co.-Stratton 82, Cambridge 47

South Platte 56, Crawford 32

GIRLS

1st: South Platte 52, Cambridge 41

3rd: Dundy Co.-Stratton 50, Crawford 44

Wednesday's results

Cambridge 48, Dundy Co.-Stratton 41

South Platte 65, Crawford 29

STANTON

BOYS

Wednesday's results

1st: Lutheran Northeast 65, Stanton 37

3rd: Hartington-Newcastle 53, West Holt 46

Monday's results

Lutheran Northeast 50, West Holt 39

Stanton 73, Hartington-Newcastle 60

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

1st: Lutheran Northeast 55, Stanton 28

3rd: Hartington-Newcastle 34, West Holt 32

Monday's results

Lutheran Northeast 48, West Holt 19

Stanton 42, Hartington-Newcastle 29

SUMMERLAND

BOYS

Wednesday's results

1st: Walthill 91, Tri County Northeast 52

3rd: Summerland 42, CWC 19

Monday's results

Tri County Northeast 71, CWC 19

Walthill 69, Summerland 35

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

1st: CWC 42, Summerland 27

3rd: Tri County Northeast 62, Walthill 22

Monday's results

CWC 63, Tri County Northeast 30

Summerland 61, Walthill 14

THAYER CENTRAL

BOYS

Southern 47, Johnson Co. Central 41

Thayer Central 54, Nebraska Christian 47

Wednesday's results

Southern 58, Nebraska Christian 34

Johnson Co. Central 61, Thayer Central 51

GIRLS

Southern 35, Johnson Co. Central 20

Thayer Central 45, Nebraska Christian 43  

Wednesday's results

Nebraska Christian 49, Southern 48

Thayer Central 46, Johnson Co. Central 22

VERDIGRE

BOYS

Wednesday's results

1st: St. Mary's 70. Niobrara-Verdigre 31

3rd: Plainview 52, St. Edward 34

Monday's results

St. Mary's 76, Plainview 30

Niobrara-Verdigre 55, St. Edward 45

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

1st: Plainview 58, Niobrara-Verdigre 56

3rd: St. Mary's 58, St. Edward 11

Monday's results

Plainview 47, St. Mary's 38

Niobrara-Verdigre 65, St. Edward 21

WAHOO

BOYS

Wednesday's results

Bishop Neumann 56, Seward 47

Wahoo 89, Elkhorn North 77

Monday's results

Elkhorn North 58, Bishop Neumann 51

Wahoo 82, Seward 47

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

Seward 46, Bishop Neumann 40 

Elkhorn North 60, Wahoo 40

Monday's results

Elkhorn North 69, Bishop Neumann 27

Wahoo 43, Seward 28

WAVERLY

BOYS

1st: Norris 56, Waverly 36

3rd: Lincoln Christian 70, South Sioux City 48

Monday's results

Waverly 73, South Sioux City 21

Norris 49, Lincoln Christian 37

GIRLS

1st: Norris 53, Waverly 21 

3rd: Lincoln Christian 63, South Sioux City 61

Monday's results

Waverly 57, South Sioux City 42

Norris 57, Lincoln Christian 45

WAYNE

BOYS

7th: Winnebago 85, Pender 42

5th: Laurel-C-C 65, Homer 37

3rd: Wayne 31, Hartington CC 29  

1st: Auburn 53, Pierce 41

Wednesday's results

Laurel-C-C 64, Pender 41

Homer 60, Winnebago 57

Pierce 52, Hartington CC 46

Auburn 47, Wayne 38

Monday's results

Pierce 55, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 47

Hartington CC 69, Pender 43

Auburn 49, Winnebago 36

Wayne 68, Homer 36

GIRLS

7th: Laurel-C-C 45, Homer 34 

5th: Hartington CC 67, Winnebago 62

3rd: Pender 71, Wayne 17

1st: Auburn 39, Pierce 36

Wednesday's results

Hartington CC 40, Laurel-C-C 23

Winnebago 52, Homer 49

Pierce 57, Pender 31

Auburn 47, Wayne 38

Monday's results

Pierce 40, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 33

Pender 53, Hartington CC 29

Auburn 60, Winnebago 58

Wayne 61, Homer 37

WEEPING WATER

BOYS A

Wednesday's results

1st: Conestoga 62, Falls City 58

3rd: Johnson-Brock 56, Lewiston 42 

Monday's results

Conestoga 73, Johnson-Brock 48

Falls City 47, Lewiston 29

BOYS B

Wednesday's results

1st: Raymond Central 42, Sterling 33

3rd: Weeping Water 53, Dorchester 22

Monday's results

Sterling 46, Dorchester 29

Raymond Central 65, Weeping Water 44

GIRLS A

Wednesday's result

Falls City 51, Conestoga 37

Monday's result

Falls City 56, Lewiston 37

GIRLS B

Wednesday's results

1st: Weeping Water 51, Sterling 42

3rd: Raymond Central 37, Dorchester 30

Monday's results

Sterling 42, Dorchester 32

Weeping Water 51, Raymond Central 29

WEST POINT-BEEMER

BOYS

1st: Wynot 51, Humphrey SF 40

3rd: West Point-Beemer 71, Crofton 33 

Monday's results

Wynot 53, West Point-Beemer 48

Humphrey SF 63, Crofton 37

GIRLS

1st: Humphrey SF 50, West Point-Beemer 40

3rd: Crofton 55, Wynot 37

Monday's results

West Point-Beemer 49, Wynot 23

Humphrey SF 60, Crofton 50

WILCOX-HILDRETH

BOYS

1st: Kenesaw 62, Wilcox-Hildreth 38

3rd: Hampton 32, Harvard 30

Wednesday's results

Kenesaw 76, Hampton 32

Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Harvard 37

GIRLS

1st: Wilcox-Hildreth 27, Kenesaw 24

3rd: Hampton 52, Harvard 26 

Wednesday's results

Kenesaw 47, Hampton 39

Wilcox-Hildreth 37, Harvard 23

WISNER-PILGER

BOYS

Wednesday's results

1st: Wakefield 59, Ponca 44

3rd: Wisner-Pilger 57, Neligh-Oakdale 51

Monday's results

Wakefield 66, Neligh-Oakdale 41

Ponca 58, Wisner-Pilger 55, OT

GIRLS

Wednesday's results

1st: Ponca 67, Wakefield 52

3rd: Wisner-Pilger 50, Neligh-Oakdale 39

Monday's results

Wakefield 71, Neligh-Oakdale 44

Ponca 61, Wisner-Pilger 31

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

