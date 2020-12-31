Holiday basketball tournament scores, schedules

Basketball
HOLIDAY TOURNAMENTS
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
BOYS
Lincoln Pius X 74, Lincoln North Star 65
Lincoln Southeast 77, Grand Island 58
Saturday at Lincoln Northeast--championship, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday's results
Lincoln Pius X 47, Lincoln East 43
Lincoln North Star 80, Kearney 69
Lincoln Southeast 63, Lincoln Northeast 60
Grand Island 52, Lincoln Southwest 48
Norfolk 76, Lincoln High 71, OT
Fremont 50, Columbus 41
Monday's results
Lincoln East 62, Norfolk 55
Kearney 71, Fremont 46
Lincoln Northeast 67, Columbus 51
Grand Island 71, Lincoln High 44
GIRLS
Lincoln Pius X 81, Lincoln East 60
Fremont 60, Lincoln Southwest 51
Saturday at Lincoln Northeast--championship, noon.
Wednesday's results
Lincoln Pius X 69, Norfolk 29
Lincoln East 74, Lincoln High 63
Lincoln Southwest 43, Kearney 30
Fremont 60, Lincoln North Star 43
Columbus 44, Lincoln Northeast 38
Lincoln Southeast 56, Grand Island 16
Monday's results
Norfolk 51, Columbus 22
Lincoln High 74, Grand Island 20
Kearney 58, Lincoln Southeast 36
Lincoln North Star 49, Lincoln Northeast 37
AMHERST
BOYS
1st: Kearney Catholic 73, Amherst 49
3rd: York 57, Hastings SC 48
Wednesday's results
Kearney Catholic 71, York 47
Amherst 60, Hastings SC 56
GIRLS
1st: York 37, Hastings SC 33
3rd: Kearney Catholic 35, Amherst 34
Wednesday's results
York 53, Kearney Catholic 33
Hastings SC 74, Amherst 30
ARAPAHOE
BOYS
1st: North Platte St. Pat's 71, Blue Hill 41
3rd: Wauneta-Palisade 45, Arapahoe 38
Wednesday's results
North Platte St. Pat's 68, Wauneta-Palisade 27
Blue Hill 59, Arapahoe 45
GIRLS
1st: North Platte St. Pat's 52, Blue Hill 30
3rd: Wauneta-Palisade 61, Arapahoe 22
Wednesday's results
North Platte St. Pat's 56, Wauneta-Palisade 44
Blue Hill 43, Arapahoe 24
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD
BOYS
1st: Omaha Roncalli 62 Ashland-Greenwood 56
3rd: Plattsmouth 64, Archbishop Bergan 55
Wednesday's results
Omaha Roncalli 68, Plattsmouth 48
Ashland-Greenwood 64, Archbishop Bergan 49
GIRLS
1st: Archbishop Bergan 46, Omaha Roncalli 28
3rd: Ashland-Greenwood 69, Plattsmouth 30
Wednesday's results
Omaha Roncalli 45, Plattsmouth 28
Archbishop Bergan 42, Ashland-Greenwood 35
BATTLE CREEK
BOYS
Wednesday's results
1st: Norfolk Catholic 61, Battle Creek 54
3rd: Ainsworth 56, Elkhorn Valley 39
Monday's results
Norfolk Catholic 86, Elkhorn Valley 48
Battle Creek 74, Ainsworth 45
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
1st: Norfolk Catholic 45, Ainsworth 32
3rd: Battle Creek 60, Elkhorn Valley 34
Monday's results
Norfolk Catholic 55, Elkhorn Valley 30
Ainsworth 56, Battle Creek 37
BEATRICE
BOYS
Platteview 61, North Platte 44
Elkhorn 40, Beatrice 39
Wednesday's results
Platteview 59, Elkhorn 54
Beatrice 49, North Platte 37
GIRLS
North Platte 67, Platteview 35
Beatrice 45, Elkhorn 33
Wednesday's results
Elkhorn 68, Platteview 41
Beatrice 41, North Platte 28
BRADY
BOYS
Wednesday's results
1st: Maywood/Hayes Center 52, Anselmo-Merna 47
3rd: Hitchcock County 74, Brady 29
Monday's results
Maywood/Hayes Center 36, Hitchcock County 34
Anselmo-Merna 62, Brady 53
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
1st: Anselmo-Merna 46, Maywood/Hayes Center 37
3rd: Hitchcock County 34, Brady 28
Monday's results
Maywood/Hayes Center 56, Hitchcock County 21
Anselmo-Merna 67, Brady 23
BROKEN BOW
BOYS
Tuesday's results
1st: Adams Central 60, Alliance 40
3rd: Broken Bow 50, Boone Central 37
Monday's results
Adams Central 77, Boone Central 52
Alliance 57, Broken Bow 47
GIRLS
Tuesday's results
1st: Broken Bow 48, Adams Central 41
3rd: Boone Central 37, Alliance 19
Monday's results
Adams Central 46, Boone Central 26
Broken Bow 61, Alliance 14
CENTRAL VALLEY
BOYS
Wednesday's results
1st: Ansley-Litchfield 73, Central Valley 67
3rd: Heartland Lutheran 33, Giltner 22
Monday's results
Central Valley 67, Heartland Lutheran 33
Ansley-Litchfield 61, Giltner 30
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
1st: Central Valley 44, Ansley-Litchfield 40
3rd: Heartland Lutheran 37, Giltner 25
Monday's results
Central Valley 62, Heartland Lutheran 19
Ansley-Litchfield 52, Giltner 19
CHADRON
BOYS
Wednesday's results
1st: Chadron 68, Custer, S.D. 51
3rd: Hemingford 54, Valentine 42
Tuesday's results
Custer, S.D. 68, Valentine 43
Chadron 56, Hemingford 37
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
1st: Chadron 43, Valentine 19
3rd: Custer, S.D. 46, Hemingford 41
Tuesday's results
Valentine 38, Custer, S.D. 33
Chadron 52, Hemingford 32
COLUMBUS
BOYS
1st: Columbus Scotus 49, Schuyler 29
3rd: Columbus Lakeview 55, Twin River 51
Wednesday's results
Columbus Scotus 59, Twin River 50
Schuyler 49, Columbus Lakeview 30
GIRLS
1st: Columbus Lakeview 50, Columbus Scotus 46
3rd: Twin River 53, Schuyler 15
Wednesday's results
Columbus Scotus 64, Twin River 18
Columbus Lakeview 67, Schuyler 11
CREIGHTON
BOYS
1st: Creighton 65, Bloomfield 44
3rd: Wausa 56, Boyd County 40
Wednesday's results
Bloomfield 45, Wausa 34
Creighton 66, Boyd County 38
GIRLS
1st: Boyd County 52, Bloomfield 49
3rd: Creighton 53, Wausa 35
Wednesday's results
Bloomfield 55, Wausa 48
Boyd County 42, Creighton 35
DAVID CITY
BOYS
DC West 68, Aquinas 41
Palmyra 64, David City 41
Wednesday's results
Aquinas 66, Palmyra 33
DC West 74, David City 29
GIRLS
DC West 43, Aquinas 42, OT
David City 56, Palmyra 12
Wednesday's results
Aquinas 28, Palmyra 18
David City 69, DC West 42
DOANE
BOYS
1st: Omaha Skutt 56, Northwest 36
3rd: Savannah, Mo. 34, Crete 31
Wednesday's results
Northwest 57, Savannah, Mo. 44
Omaha Skutt 69, Crete 23
GIRLS
1st: Maryville, Mo. 39, Crete 28
3rd: Omaha Skutt 46, Northwest 31
Wednesday's results
Maryville, Mo. 58, Northwest 32
Crete 35, Omaha Skutt 32
EAST BUTLER
BOYS
Friend 74, Cedar Bluffs 24
East Butler 42, High Plains 29
Wednesday's results
High Plains 70, Cedar Bluffs 36
Friend 53, East Butler 35
GIRLS
Cedar Bluffs 23, Friend 22
East Butler 49, High Plains 31
Wednesday's results
High Plains 52, Cedar Bluffs 20
East Butler 62, Friend 27
FORT CALHOUN
BOYS
Wednesday's result
Fort Calhoun 48, Logan View-SS 45
Monday's result
Fort Calhoun 60, Elmwood-Murdock 34
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
1st: Elmwood-Murdock 43, Brownell Talbot 30
3rd: Logan View-SS 44, Fort Calhoun 23
Monday's results
Elmwood-Murdock 40, Fort Calhoun 24
Brownell Talbot 40, Logan View-SS 39
FREEMAN
BOYS
Freeman 40, Lourdes CC 36
Falls City SH 69, Syracuse 39
Wednesday's results
Falls City SH 41, Freeman 39
Lourdes CC 56, Syracuse 49
GIRLS
Lourdes CC 39, Freeman 27
Falls City SH 55, Syracuse 38
Wednesday's results
Falls City SH 54, Freeman 20
Syracuse 48, Lourdes CC 43
GRAND ISLAND CC
BOYS
Grand Island CC 68, Fullerton 28
Wednesday's result
Sutton 65, Fullerton 25
Monday's result
Grand Island CC 51, Sutton 37
GIRLS
Grand Island CC 56, Fullerton 41
Wednesday's result
Sutton 55, Fullerton 35
Monday's result
Grand Island CC 52, Sutton 36
HTRS
BOYS
HTRS 60, Pawnee City 41
Wednesday's result
Deshler 56, Pawnee City 29
Monday's result
Desher 72, HTRS 44
GIRLS
HTRS 52, Pawnee City 39
Wednesday's result
Deshler 36, Pawnee City 31
Monday's result
Deshler 52, HTRS 36
HASTINGS
BOYS
Scottsbluff 47, Lexington 30
Wednesday's result
Hastings 54, Scottsbluff 53
TBD--Hastings vs. Lexington
GIRLS
1st: Scottsbluff 41, Bennington 34
3rd: Hastings 51, Lexington 34
Wednesday's results
Bennington 44, Hastings 38
Scottsbluff 50, Lexington 35
HERSHEY
BOYS
1st: Hershey 41, Gering 19
3rd: Lawrence-Nelson 40, Gothenburg 30
Wednesday's results
Gering 58, Gothenburg 48
Hershey 52, Lawrence-Nelson 42
GIRLS
1st: Gering 46, Hershey 38
3rd: Gothenburg 64, Lawrence-Nelson 9
Wednesday's results
Gering 55, Gothenburg 50
Hershey 62, Lawrence-Nelson 20
LINCOLN LUTHERAN
BOYS
Fairbury 47, Arlington 42
Friday--Lincoln Lutheran vs. Arlington, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday's result
Lincoln Lutheran 56, Fairbury 40
GIRLS
Fairbury 38, Arlington 20
Friday--Lincoln Lutheran vs. Arlington, noon.
Wednesday's result
Lincoln Lutheran 39, Fairbury 19
LOUISVILLE
BOYS
Wednesday's results
Nebraska City 61, Ralston 53
BRLD 66, Louisville 63
Monday's results
Nebraska City 62, BRLD 51
Louisville 68, Ralston 67, OT
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
Nebraska City 53, Ralston 20
BRLD 53, Louisville 37
Monday's results
BRLD 58, Nebraska City 34
Louisville 74, Ralston 32
MADISON
BOYS
1st: Elgin/PJ 52, Riverside 50
3rd: Tekamah-Herman 70, Madison 52
Monday's results
Riverside 66, Madison 43
Elgin/PJ 60, Tekamah-Herman 58
GIRLS
1st: Elgin/PJ 55, Madison 22
3rd: Tekamah-Herman 52, Riverside 25
Monday's results
Madison 40, Riverside 30
Elgin/PJ 42, Tekamah-Herman 29
MALCOLM
BOYS
Wednesday's results
Oakland-Craig 50, Wilber-Clatonia 38
Centennial 44, Malcolm 39
Monday's results
Oakland-Craig 52, Malcolm 50
Centennial 38, Wilber-Clatonia 37
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
Oakland-Craig 57, Wilber-Clatonia 14
Malcolm 50, Centennial 38
Monday's results
Malcolm 59, Oakland-Craig 40
Centennial 49, Wilber-Clatonia 22
MEAD
BOYS
Wednesday's results
1st: Howells-Dodge 56, Mead 37
3rd: Osceola 75, Cornerstone Christian 34
Monday's results
Howells-Dodge 84, Cornerstone Christian 22
Mead 46, Osceola 43
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
1st: Howells-Dodge 60, Mead 15
3rd: Osceola 72, Cornerstone Christian 31
Monday's results
Howells-Dodge 64, Cornerstone Christian 22
Mead 46, Osceola 34
METRO TOURNAMENT
BOYS
Millard North 73, Omaha Central 60
Bellevue West 73, Creighton Prep 64
Saturday at Creighton Prep--championship, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday's results
Creighton Prep 61, Omaha Westside 57
Millard North 73, Papillion-La Vista 62
Omaha Central 63, Papillion-La Vista South 56, OT
Bellevue West 69, Millard West 56
Millard South 72, Omaha Northwest 38
Omaha North 76, Omaha Bryan 43
Elkhorn South 52, Omaha South 34
Gretna 55, Bellevue East 51
GIRLS
Millard South 56, Omaha Westside 28
Omaha Central 61, Gretna 39
Saturday at Creighton Prep--championship, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday's results
Millard South 72, Omaha Marian 55
Omaha Central 58, Omaha Benson 50
Papillion-La Vista 68, Omaha Northwest 60
Omaha Westside 52, Omaha Burke 40
Gretna 42, Millard North 36
Bellevue East 41, Millard West 38
Elkhorn South 37, Papillion-La Vista South 33
Bellevue West 65, Omaha North 33
MINDEN
BOYS
Wednesday's results
Minden 78, Axtell 49
Burwell 53, Loomis 48
Monday's results
Loomis 72, Mullen 60
Burwell 71, Axtell 37
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
Minden 65, Axtell 29
Loomis 44, Burwell 28
Monday's results
Minden 57, Loomis 45
Burwell 51, Axtell 41
NORTH BEND CENTRAL
BOYS
Wednesday's results
1st: North Bend Central 59, Omaha Concordia 56
3rd: Humphrey/LHF 53, Guardian Angels CC 36
Monday's results
Omaha Concordia 53, Humphrey/LHF 41
North Bend Central 65, Guardian Angels CC 40
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
1st: North Bend Central 61, Humphrey/LHF 39
3rd: Guardian Angels CC 67, Omaha Concordia 21
Monday's results
Humphrey/LHF 64, Omaha Concordia 31
North Bend Central 67, Guardian Angels CC 38
OMAHA GROSS
BOYS
Wednesday's results
Blair 46, Omaha Gross 37
Mount Michael 58, Aurora 54
Monday's results
Mount Michael 59, Blair 54
Aurora 51, Omaha Gross 35
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
Blair 47, Omaha Gross 45
Aurora 55, Omaha Duchesne 38
Monday's results
Blair 55, Omaha Duchesne 39
Aurora 47, Omaha Gross 45, OT
O'NEILL
BOYS
St. Paul 71, North Central 27
Wednesday's result
St. Paul 42, O'Neill 33
Monday's result
O'Neill 72, North Central 38
GIRLS
North Central 42, St. Paul 37
Wednesday's result
O'Neill 55, St. Paul 23
Monday's result
O'Neill 52, North Central 39
RANDOLPH
BOYS
1st: Osmond 66, Randolph 26
3rd: Stuart 60, Winside 16
Wednesday's results
Osmond 44, Stuart 29
Randolph 64, Winside 25
GIRLS
1st: Osmond 45, Randolph 30
3rd: Stuart 59, Winside 17
Wednesday's results
Osmond 42, Stuart 37
Randolph 38, Winside 23
RAVENNA
BOYS
Centura 58, Overton 16
Ravenna 1, Palmer 0, fft.
Monday's results
Centura 45, Palmer 20
Ravenna 42, Overton 36
GIRLS
Overton 45, Centura 44
Ravenna 1, Palmer 0, fft.
Monday's results
Centura 45, Pender 20
Ravenna 42, Overton 36
RUNZA HOLIDAY
BOYS
Wednesday's results
7th: Superior 59, Sandy Creek 50
5th: BDS 46, Wood River 42, OT
3rd: Cross County 53, Cozad 39
1st: Milford 66, Central City 61
Monday's results
Central City 66, Cozad 52
Milford 60, Cross County 49
Wood River 50, Sandy Creek 40
BDS 38, Superior 37
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
7th: BDS 52, Sandy Creek 13
5th: Superior 49, Cozad 35
3rd: Milford 56, Central City 41
1st: Wood River 51, Cross County 46
Monday's results
Wood River 63, Central City 55
Cross County 48, Milford 34
Cozad 48, Sandy Creek 23
Superior 47, BDS 41
SHELBY-RISING CITY
BOYS
Wednesday's results
1st: Arcardia/Loup City 30, Clarkson/Leigh 29
3rd: Shelby-Rising City 56, Fillmore Central 52
Monday's results
Arcadia/Loup City 59, Shelby-Rising City 46
Clarkson/Leigh 47, Fillmore Central 38
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
1st: Clarkson/Leigh 57, Arcadia/Loup City 43
3rd: Fillmore Central 65, Shelby-Rising City 28
Monday's results
Arcadia/Loup City 46, Shelby-Rising City 35
Clarkson/Leigh 64, Fillmore Central 42
SIDNEY
BOYS
Wednesday's results
Chase County 36, Gordon-Rushville 31
Sidney 57, Ord 45
1st: Mitchell 68, McCook 49
Tuesday's results
Ord 51, Gordon-Rushville 37
Mitchell 65, Sidney 60
McCook 62, Chase County 60, 2OT
Monday's results
McCook 68, Mitchell 58
Chase County 60, Ord 43
Sidney 46, Gordon-Rushville 41
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
Gordon-Rushville 44, Mitchell 40
McCook 59, Chase County 38
1st: Ord 50, Sidney 41
Tuesday's results
Chase County 52, Gordon-Rushville 40
Sidney 46, Mitchell 42
Ord 55, McCook 46
Monday's results
McCook 35, Mitchell 25
Ord 65, Chase County 43
Sidney 53, Gordon-Rushville 40
SILVER LAKE
BOYS
1st: Parkview Christian 74, Silver Lake 48
3rd: Shelton 66, Exeter-Milligan 43
Wednesday's results
Parkview Christian 71, Shelton 56
Silver Lake 42, Exeter-Milligan 40
GIRLS
1st: Exeter-Millgan 44, Shelton 41
3rd: Silver Lake 63, Parkview Christian 24
Wednesday's results
Shelton 52, Parkview Christian 30
Exeter-Milligan 40, Silver Lake 17
SOUTH PLATTE
BOYS
1st: Dundy Co.-Stratton 79, South Platte 42
3rd: Cambridge 61, Crawford 23
Wednesday's results
Dundy Co.-Stratton 82, Cambridge 47
South Platte 56, Crawford 32
GIRLS
1st: South Platte 52, Cambridge 41
3rd: Dundy Co.-Stratton 50, Crawford 44
Wednesday's results
Cambridge 48, Dundy Co.-Stratton 41
South Platte 65, Crawford 29
STANTON
BOYS
Wednesday's results
1st: Lutheran Northeast 65, Stanton 37
3rd: Hartington-Newcastle 53, West Holt 46
Monday's results
Lutheran Northeast 50, West Holt 39
Stanton 73, Hartington-Newcastle 60
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
1st: Lutheran Northeast 55, Stanton 28
3rd: Hartington-Newcastle 34, West Holt 32
Monday's results
Lutheran Northeast 48, West Holt 19
Stanton 42, Hartington-Newcastle 29
SUMMERLAND
BOYS
Wednesday's results
1st: Walthill 91, Tri County Northeast 52
3rd: Summerland 42, CWC 19
Monday's results
Tri County Northeast 71, CWC 19
Walthill 69, Summerland 35
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
1st: CWC 42, Summerland 27
3rd: Tri County Northeast 62, Walthill 22
Monday's results
CWC 63, Tri County Northeast 30
Summerland 61, Walthill 14
THAYER CENTRAL
BOYS
Southern 47, Johnson Co. Central 41
Thayer Central 54, Nebraska Christian 47
Wednesday's results
Southern 58, Nebraska Christian 34
Johnson Co. Central 61, Thayer Central 51
GIRLS
Southern 35, Johnson Co. Central 20
Thayer Central 45, Nebraska Christian 43
Wednesday's results
Nebraska Christian 49, Southern 48
Thayer Central 46, Johnson Co. Central 22
VERDIGRE
BOYS
Wednesday's results
1st: St. Mary's 70. Niobrara-Verdigre 31
3rd: Plainview 52, St. Edward 34
Monday's results
St. Mary's 76, Plainview 30
Niobrara-Verdigre 55, St. Edward 45
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
1st: Plainview 58, Niobrara-Verdigre 56
3rd: St. Mary's 58, St. Edward 11
Monday's results
Plainview 47, St. Mary's 38
Niobrara-Verdigre 65, St. Edward 21
WAHOO
BOYS
Wednesday's results
Bishop Neumann 56, Seward 47
Wahoo 89, Elkhorn North 77
Monday's results
Elkhorn North 58, Bishop Neumann 51
Wahoo 82, Seward 47
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
Seward 46, Bishop Neumann 40
Elkhorn North 60, Wahoo 40
Monday's results
Elkhorn North 69, Bishop Neumann 27
Wahoo 43, Seward 28
WAVERLY
BOYS
1st: Norris 56, Waverly 36
3rd: Lincoln Christian 70, South Sioux City 48
Monday's results
Waverly 73, South Sioux City 21
Norris 49, Lincoln Christian 37
GIRLS
1st: Norris 53, Waverly 21
3rd: Lincoln Christian 63, South Sioux City 61
Monday's results
Waverly 57, South Sioux City 42
Norris 57, Lincoln Christian 45
WAYNE
BOYS
7th: Winnebago 85, Pender 42
5th: Laurel-C-C 65, Homer 37
3rd: Wayne 31, Hartington CC 29
1st: Auburn 53, Pierce 41
Wednesday's results
Laurel-C-C 64, Pender 41
Homer 60, Winnebago 57
Pierce 52, Hartington CC 46
Auburn 47, Wayne 38
Monday's results
Pierce 55, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 47
Hartington CC 69, Pender 43
Auburn 49, Winnebago 36
Wayne 68, Homer 36
GIRLS
7th: Laurel-C-C 45, Homer 34
5th: Hartington CC 67, Winnebago 62
3rd: Pender 71, Wayne 17
1st: Auburn 39, Pierce 36
Wednesday's results
Hartington CC 40, Laurel-C-C 23
Winnebago 52, Homer 49
Pierce 57, Pender 31
Auburn 47, Wayne 38
Monday's results
Pierce 40, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 33
Pender 53, Hartington CC 29
Auburn 60, Winnebago 58
Wayne 61, Homer 37
WEEPING WATER
BOYS A
Wednesday's results
1st: Conestoga 62, Falls City 58
3rd: Johnson-Brock 56, Lewiston 42
Monday's results
Conestoga 73, Johnson-Brock 48
Falls City 47, Lewiston 29
BOYS B
Wednesday's results
1st: Raymond Central 42, Sterling 33
3rd: Weeping Water 53, Dorchester 22
Monday's results
Sterling 46, Dorchester 29
Raymond Central 65, Weeping Water 44
GIRLS A
Wednesday's result
Falls City 51, Conestoga 37
Monday's result
Falls City 56, Lewiston 37
GIRLS B
Wednesday's results
1st: Weeping Water 51, Sterling 42
3rd: Raymond Central 37, Dorchester 30
Monday's results
Sterling 42, Dorchester 32
Weeping Water 51, Raymond Central 29
WEST POINT-BEEMER
BOYS
1st: Wynot 51, Humphrey SF 40
3rd: West Point-Beemer 71, Crofton 33
Monday's results
Wynot 53, West Point-Beemer 48
Humphrey SF 63, Crofton 37
GIRLS
1st: Humphrey SF 50, West Point-Beemer 40
3rd: Crofton 55, Wynot 37
Monday's results
West Point-Beemer 49, Wynot 23
Humphrey SF 60, Crofton 50
WILCOX-HILDRETH
BOYS
1st: Kenesaw 62, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
3rd: Hampton 32, Harvard 30
Wednesday's results
Kenesaw 76, Hampton 32
Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Harvard 37
GIRLS
1st: Wilcox-Hildreth 27, Kenesaw 24
3rd: Hampton 52, Harvard 26
Wednesday's results
Kenesaw 47, Hampton 39
Wilcox-Hildreth 37, Harvard 23
WISNER-PILGER
BOYS
Wednesday's results
1st: Wakefield 59, Ponca 44
3rd: Wisner-Pilger 57, Neligh-Oakdale 51
Monday's results
Wakefield 66, Neligh-Oakdale 41
Ponca 58, Wisner-Pilger 55, OT
GIRLS
Wednesday's results
1st: Ponca 67, Wakefield 52
3rd: Wisner-Pilger 50, Neligh-Oakdale 39
Monday's results
Wakefield 71, Neligh-Oakdale 44
Ponca 61, Wisner-Pilger 31
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.