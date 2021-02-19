Hoiberg twins ultimately steal the show, leading Pius X boys to win over Traudt, Grand Island

With Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg in attendance, Grand Island’s Isaac Traudt didn’t disappoint. The 6-foot-9 junior, one of the most sought-after basketball recruits nationally in the class of 2022, scored a game-high 26 points Friday night at Bishop Flavin Gym.

But the coach was primarily there to watch his sons play, and the senior twin brothers Sam and Charlie Hoiberg didn’t let Dad down.

Sam Hoiberg scored 13 of his team-high 15 points in the second half, while Charlie knocked down four three-pointers after intermission to finish with 12 points to lead Class A No. 4 Lincoln Pius X boys to a 74-53 win in the final regular-season game for both teams.

“We’ve both been working on our shots, it’s been a little bit of an off-season for us shooting,” said Sam Hoiberg, a 6-foot guard like his twin brother.

“We went back to the basics shooting the ball and got some confidence before the game today,” Sam Hoiberg added. “We came out a little more aggressive the second half, and that confidence came out on the court.”

The Hoibergs led a balanced Thunderbolt scoring attack that saw 10 players account for points. Sam Hastreiter, a 6-6 junior, added 11 points and eight rebounds, while senior guard Luke Taubenheim contributed nine points.