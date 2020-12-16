Hoiberg twins transition from newcomers to leaders on Pius X boys hoops team

A year ago, Sam and Charlie Hoiberg were the newcomers on the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team.
Now, the 6-foot senior twin sons of Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg are the leaders of a Thunderbolt team that appears to have the pieces to be one of the elite squads in Class A this season.
And the sixth-ranked Thunderbolts are going to find out right away whether they belong in that spot when they host No. 7 Lincoln North Star in the season opener for both teams Friday night.
“We’ve been creating a good relationship with these guys,” said Sam Hoiberg, a second-team all-city selection last winter after averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the 16-8 Thunderbolts. “We’ve got a good group here to lead, and I think we’ll do pretty well this season.”
Charlie Hoiberg averaged 8.8 points per game a year ago, mostly coming off the bench. From last year’s top 12 players returning, the twins are the shortest of them.
In fact, the Thunderbolts will be one of the tallest overall teams in the state with eight players 6-4 or taller and four who are 6-6 or taller.
“We’ll definitely try to use that to our advantage,” Charlie Hoiberg said. “The great thing about them (the tall players) is they all have guard skills. They can run the floor, handle the ball and do everything that we ask them to do.”
Sam Hoiberg said their blueprint for leadership is pretty simple. “We just pretty much look up to our dad in every way possible. We just take after what he does.”
Having leadership roles is nothing new for the twins, according to Charlie.
“We’ve been in leader positions before on other teams, so it’s not necessarily a new role,” Charlie said. “It’s definitely something we enjoy and something we actively try to do to make the best possible situation for us and our teammates.”
One of them, 6-6 junior Sam Hastreiter, already has a Division I college offer from Idaho after averaging 4.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Sam also has a twin brother, Jack, whose outside shooting could make a difference for the Bolts.
The post position will be handled by 6-6 senior Jake Greisen and 6-8 senior Blake Daberkow, who combined to average 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest. Pius X coach Brian Spicka also expects 6-2 senior point guard Luke Taubenheim, 6-5 junior Brady Christiansen and 6-4 senior Thomas Linderman to take on larger roles this season.
“We feel like we have some depth and we have guys who have grown into spots like Sam and Charlie had at the end of last season,” Spicka said. “We have a number of players who are ready to take their game to the next level.”
Spicka likes the challenge of playing a North Star team that brings back three starters and has one of the best 1-2 guard combinations in the Heartland Athletic Conference in seniors Kwat Abdelkarim and Josh Brown.
“If we had to miss time like we did the first three weeks (because of the Lancaster County health directive), North Star is a great way to start,” Spicka said. “They’re a quality team, they’ve got some great players coming back and I’m sure they’re going to be ready to go.”
