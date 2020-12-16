Hoiberg twins transition from newcomers to leaders on Pius X boys hoops team

A year ago, Sam and Charlie Hoiberg were the newcomers on the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team.

Now, the 6-foot senior twin sons of Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg are the leaders of a Thunderbolt team that appears to have the pieces to be one of the elite squads in Class A this season.

And the sixth-ranked Thunderbolts are going to find out right away whether they belong in that spot when they host No. 7 Lincoln North Star in the season opener for both teams Friday night.

“We’ve been creating a good relationship with these guys,” said Sam Hoiberg, a second-team all-city selection last winter after averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the 16-8 Thunderbolts. “We’ve got a good group here to lead, and I think we’ll do pretty well this season.”

Charlie Hoiberg averaged 8.8 points per game a year ago, mostly coming off the bench. From last year’s top 12 players returning, the twins are the shortest of them.

In fact, the Thunderbolts will be one of the tallest overall teams in the state with eight players 6-4 or taller and four who are 6-6 or taller.