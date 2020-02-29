Hogan, Schneider help Lincoln Southeast roll in district semifinals

The postseason mantra is win and move on.

Lincoln Southeast boys basketball coach Jonah Bradley lives by that, but it feels even better when your team plays well in the process.

Ajantae Hogan scored 24 points and teammate McGinness Schneider added 13 in leading the Knights to a 64-42 victory over North Platte in the the A-1 district tournament semifinals Saturday at the Prasch Activities Center.

With the win, Southeast (14-10) advances to the district final on Monday against the winner of the Bellevue West-Norfolk semifinal game later Saturday night.

“We finished with just three turnovers and we’ve been harping on that all week long after some performances down the stretch (of the regular season) where we were a little careless,” Bradley said. “We took really good care of the ball and started hitting shots in the second half to stretch the lead.”

Hogan, a 6-foot-4 junior who also had four steals, scored 13 points in the first half to help the Knights take a 31-25 lead into intermission. Southeast gradually increased the margin in the second half, using a 15-9 stretch to take a 46-34 lead into the final eight minutes. The Knights then outscored North Platte 18-8 in the fourth quarter to win handily.

North Platte (9-14) was paced by Steven Garcia’s 15 points.

