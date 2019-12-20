Hogan's athleticism sparks Lincoln Southeast boys past Southwest; Silver Hawk girls down Knights

Befitted in pajama pants, sleeping masks and onesies, the Lincoln Southeast student section looked like it was ready to go to sleep during the third quarter with the Knights boys basketball team up by 25.
Suddenly, Ajantae Hogan broke toward the hoop, rose in the air and slammed home a dramatic alley-oop to send the Southeast student section into pandemonium. Then, on the Knights’ next possession, Hogan snagged a rebound and dunked it home, completing a pair of jaw-dropping plays.
“For a high school kid to do something like that, that’s pretty special,” Southeast coach Jonah Bradley said. “He put his athleticism on full display on those two plays.”
Hogan’s back-to-back dunks were just one of many stellar offensive plays for the Knights on Friday night, as Southeast defeated Southwest 64-41 at Southwest High School.
You have free articles remaining.
The Knights (3-2) came out firing in the first quarter, which ended 19-6 in their favor. The Silver Hawks (1-3) struggled to deal with Southeast’s aggressive defense, which produced a number of steals and fast-break opportunities, resulting in a 30-15 halftime lead for the Knights.
“We forced some turnovers and we kind of sped them up a little bit,” Bradley said. “I was pleased with our defense, especially bouncing back from last week when I wasn’t happy with where we were at defensively. But tonight I thought the guys were really locked in.”
Hogan’s emphatic plays were part of a 21-point third quarter for the Knights, who made just two free throws all game as their offense found continued success against the Silver Hawks.
While Jared Bohrer led Southwest in scoring with nine points, four different Knights finished with double figures. Hogan led the way with 16 points, followed by Jake Appelget with 13, Max Renn with 11 and Taveon Thompson added 10. The well-rounded scoring was an encouraging sign for Bradley as the Knights bounced back from a pair of losses last week.
“It was nice to see Jake Appelget get going, he had a rough couple nights of shooting in the first two games, but he came out and really sparked us in the second quarter. He hit some timely threes,” Bradley said.
Southwest girls 63, Southeast 20
The Silver Hawks (2-3) kept Southeast (0-5) from scoring in the first quarter, grabbing a 19-0 lead in the process. Kate Dilsaver had a game-high 20 points for Southwest, while Katie Carpenter and Freddie Wallace both added 10. Hailey Mohler sank seven free throws and led the Knights with 11 points.