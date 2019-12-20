Hogan's athleticism sparks Lincoln Southeast boys past Southwest; Silver Hawk girls down Knights

Befitted in pajama pants, sleeping masks and onesies, the Lincoln Southeast student section looked like it was ready to go to sleep during the third quarter with the Knights boys basketball team up by 25.

Suddenly, Ajantae Hogan broke toward the hoop, rose in the air and slammed home a dramatic alley-oop to send the Southeast student section into pandemonium. Then, on the Knights’ next possession, Hogan snagged a rebound and dunked it home, completing a pair of jaw-dropping plays.

“For a high school kid to do something like that, that’s pretty special,” Southeast coach Jonah Bradley said. “He put his athleticism on full display on those two plays.”

Hogan’s back-to-back dunks were just one of many stellar offensive plays for the Knights on Friday night, as Southeast defeated Southwest 64-41 at Southwest High School.

The Knights (3-2) came out firing in the first quarter, which ended 19-6 in their favor. The Silver Hawks (1-3) struggled to deal with Southeast’s aggressive defense, which produced a number of steals and fast-break opportunities, resulting in a 30-15 halftime lead for the Knights.