Highly touted prospects team up to fuel Millard North past Lincoln High

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The other player with a Nebraska scholarship offer, 6-7 sophomore Jasen Green, had 11 points, while 6-9 senior Max Murrell, a Stanford signee, had eight points.

Sallis had his entire repertoire on display against the Links. He knifed through the defense with a number of drives, which he finished around the basket. He knocked down a pair of three-pointers, hit a pull-up 18-footer and threw down a tomahawk dunk after a steal.

Millard North, however, has more than just the Division I recruits who can light it up. Saint Thomas, a 6-5 junior, hit 7 of 8 shots and 3 of 4 from beyond the three-point arc to finish with 19 points.

Noah Erikson, a 6-6 senior who has a Wayne State offer, came off the bench to score 10 and grab seven rebounds. Another player with a Wayne State offer, 6-8 junior Tyler Sandoval, had a game-high nine rebounds to go with five points.

“With all the talent we have, if you just find a way to get open, you’re going to have opportunities to score,” said Thomas, who is starting to get some Division II recruiting looks. “We have a lot of scorers and it’s hard to guard everyone.”