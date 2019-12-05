Highly touted prospects team up to fuel Millard North past Lincoln High

With high-level Division I college scholarship offers to three players in the Millard North boys basketball lineup and college opportunities opening up to several more, there’s been plenty of individual success for the Mustangs.
The Class A No. 2 Mustangs showed in their 84-40 season-opening win at Lincoln High on Thursday night that they’re ready to convert that into team rewards, most notably a state championship.
“With all that star power, we have a big target on our backs,” said 6-foot-4 junior all-state guard Hunter Sallis, a top 40 recruit nationally in the 2021 cycle who lived up to the billing with 26 points.
Sallis has offers from Kansas and Oregon in addition to Nebraska and Creighton. NU coach Fred Hoiberg was among the college coaches at Earl Johnson Gym.
Sallis and his teammates went 16-8 last season and missed the state tournament after losing on a last-second shot to Omaha Westside in the district finals. Proving they can compete and win against defending state champion Omaha South, state runner-up Omaha Central and semifinalist Bellevue West is just as important as living up to the hype.
“This is the year we want to come out and dominate everyone,” Sallis said. “We’ve got to take all of the individual pieces we have and mold them together into a great team. That’s why we’re coming out and playing so hard.”
The other player with a Nebraska scholarship offer, 6-7 sophomore Jasen Green, had 11 points, while 6-9 senior Max Murrell, a Stanford signee, had eight points.
Sallis had his entire repertoire on display against the Links. He knifed through the defense with a number of drives, which he finished around the basket. He knocked down a pair of three-pointers, hit a pull-up 18-footer and threw down a tomahawk dunk after a steal.
Millard North, however, has more than just the Division I recruits who can light it up. Saint Thomas, a 6-5 junior, hit 7 of 8 shots and 3 of 4 from beyond the three-point arc to finish with 19 points.
Noah Erikson, a 6-6 senior who has a Wayne State offer, came off the bench to score 10 and grab seven rebounds. Another player with a Wayne State offer, 6-8 junior Tyler Sandoval, had a game-high nine rebounds to go with five points.
“With all the talent we have, if you just find a way to get open, you’re going to have opportunities to score,” said Thomas, who is starting to get some Division II recruiting looks. “We have a lot of scorers and it’s hard to guard everyone.”
Millard North coach Tim Cannon was pleased with his team’s defensive intensity, which forced 17 Link turnovers and limited them to 37% shooting (15 of 40). Part of that is fed by the Mustangs’ depth.
“These guys have to compete every day in practice for their spot,” Cannon said. “If you’re not performing, someone else can come in and take your place.
“I was happy with our energy level defensively tonight,” Cannon added. “We need to bring that every night.”
Jaxson Barber, a 6-4 senior wing, paced Lincoln High with 22 points.
