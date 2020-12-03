High school and youth sports in Lancaster County allowed to resume beginning Monday

It's game on for high school and youth sports in Lancaster County.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Thursday, that youth sports and activities may resume Monday with new and strengthened protocols in place following a three-week postponement.

LLCHD announced a three-week pause on Nov. 13, three days before the start of official practices for high school winter sports. It affected 15 high schools, including 11 in the city — Lincoln High, East, North Star, Northeast, Pius X, Southeast, Southwest, Christian, Lutheran, Parkview Christian and College View. Malcolm, Norris, Raymond Central and Waverly also were affected.

Thursday's announcement comes on the opening day of competitions in boys and girls basketball, swimming and wrestling.

Under new protocols, schools and athletic programs will be required to submit an extracurricular activity plan to LLCHD and will be required to report any COVID-19 cases to the Health Department. LLCHD will need to approve the plans before activities can take place.

The COVID-19 risk dial remains in red, indicating that the risk of the virus spread is severe. Health Department director Pat Lopez said the pause on sports was necessary.