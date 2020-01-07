High-powered Wahoo limits turnovers to stifle late Lincoln Lutheran comeback effort

While his team scored 42 points in the first half and took a 14-point lead into halftime against Lincoln Lutheran on Tuesday, Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef had a problem on his hands. Class B No. 7 Wahoo was playing fast and loose with the ball, with a litany of turnovers to confirm that.

After reinforcing the need to take care of the ball, Wahoo opened up the second half with back-to-back turnovers and soon enough Lincoln Lutheran had cut the lead to five points.

Wahoo kept its offensive production up late, and that proved to be enough to deliver Wahoo the 72-60 win.

“We made a lot of poor decisions with the basketball and a lot of it’s due to them (Lutheran) playing good defense,” Scheef said. “We turned it over way too many times tonight, we’ll take the win but we’ve got to learn and get better from this.”

The first half had a fast-paced tempo to it as both sides made their share of turnovers and Wahoo (8-1) pushed the pace in transition. While Lincoln Lutheran (6-4) kept up with the scoring early, Wahoo soon enough showed why it averaged 63.5 points per game heading into the contest.

