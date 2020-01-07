High-powered Wahoo limits turnovers to stifle late Lincoln Lutheran comeback effort

While his team scored 42 points in the first half and took a 14-point lead into halftime against Lincoln Lutheran on Tuesday, Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef had a problem on his hands. Class B No. 7 Wahoo was playing fast and loose with the ball, with a litany of turnovers to confirm that.
After reinforcing the need to take care of the ball, Wahoo opened up the second half with back-to-back turnovers and soon enough Lincoln Lutheran had cut the lead to five points.
Wahoo kept its offensive production up late, and that proved to be enough to deliver Wahoo the 72-60 win.
“We made a lot of poor decisions with the basketball and a lot of it’s due to them (Lutheran) playing good defense,” Scheef said. “We turned it over way too many times tonight, we’ll take the win but we’ve got to learn and get better from this.”
The first half had a fast-paced tempo to it as both sides made their share of turnovers and Wahoo (8-1) pushed the pace in transition. While Lincoln Lutheran (6-4) kept up with the scoring early, Wahoo soon enough showed why it averaged 63.5 points per game heading into the contest.
You have free articles remaining.
Facing a resurgent Lincoln Lutheran effort, Wahoo went on a 9-0 run of its own to reclaim a 12-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Lincoln Lutheran continued to keep the deficit within 10 points into the fourth quarter, not allowing Wahoo to run away with the win.
Wahoo’s Trey Scheef had a strong second half, scoring 10 of his team-high 21 points while Thomas Waido scored 18 and Triston Keeney added 15 more.
Meanwhile, Josh Puelz helped lead the Lincoln Lutheran comeback effort, leading all scorers with 22 points while Luke Volin added 17 more. Lincoln Lutheran made seven three-pointers in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Wahoo.
“They came back at the end, but we responded, made a little run, and that was enough to put it away,” Scheef said.
Lincoln Lutheran girls 47, Wahoo 36
Lincoln Lutheran (4-6) charged out to a 19-15 halftime lead over Wahoo (6-3) as Kayla Steinbauer scored 10 first-half points for Wahoo. Layney Poppe scored 11 of Lincoln Lutheran’s 13 points in the third quarter and finished with a game-high 20, 18 of which came in the second half to secure the victory. Kelsie Sears led Wahoo in scoring with 15 points.