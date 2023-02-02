The hallway next to Lincoln North Star's gym can be a busy place.

Coaches' offices, locker rooms, and athletes coming and going mean that hallway is usually a hotbed of activity.

It was also the place that changed the course of Antallah Sandlin'el's senior season, and maybe even the rest of his basketball career.

The North Star senior was in a heated back-and-forth with new Gators coach Lee Steinbrook a few months ago. Things got heated. Steinbrook wanted Sandlin'el to take on a new role. Sandlin'el wasn't so sure.

"I'm yelling, he's yelling, and he's like, 'Go home'. And I'd never had a coach do that to me," Sandlin'el said, standing in that same hallway recently.

"And I went home, shed some tears, came back the next day. That's all I could do."

Sandlin'el came back. He started putting in the work. And now he's one of the top scorers in Class A basketball.

A guard for most of his youth, the 6-foot-8 Sandlin'el was told before the season he'd move inside. The Gators' offense would center on getting him and fellow 6-foot-8 forward Brennon Clemmons the ball — an inside-out philosophy unique in the modern version of hoops that often sees teams playing five out, with hardly a post feed to be found.

"It was kind of a sell job on my part to get him to buy in to, 'Let's play inside first, and build on that,'" Steinbrook said. "And to his credit, he's been super-coachable, and he's done it. Which, I don't think all players would have done.

"And it's led to his success, and to our success."

Heading into a challenging pair of weekend games, North Star is 12-5 — already the team's most wins in a season since 2019-20, and three more than all of last year.

And Sandlin'el has emerged to lead the way, sitting third in Class A in scoring at 18 points per game while shooting 45% from the field and 35% from three-point range.

Sandlin'el's 9.7 rebounds per game is second in Class A, behind only Lincoln Pius X's Treyson Anderson.

And it started with the willingness — after a little friction — to change how he plays.

"It was different; I did not like it. We had to butt heads. I just wasn't vibing with it," Sandlin'el said. "But it just had to take me being like, 'Hey, he knows what he's talking about. He wants the best for me.'

"So once I understood that, everyone on the team just followed me."

A 6-foot-3 guard just a few years ago, Sandlin'el hit a growth spurt heading into his sophomore year and shot up to 6-foot-8. With Clemmons already patrolling the paint for the Gators, Sandlin'el stayed on the perimeter. And he had a solid season as a junior, averaging 11.6 points per game.

But North Star needed more if it was going to take a step forward in Steinbrook's first season, and Sandlin'el needed more to reach his goal of playing at the next level.

"Getting him to score down low in the post has been a game-changer for him. It’s really elevated his game. I said (to him), "You have to decide how many points you want to score this year. Do you want to score 20 points a game, or do you want to score 12?'" Steinbrook said.

"And he’s chosen wisely. Because he’s scoring so well down low that his outside stuff is easier, and he’s really grown. It’s been a great story, for sure."

The outside game hasn't gone away. Sandlin'el hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer in North Star's season-opener against Millard South to give the Gators a 50-49 overtime win. Two nights later, North Star beat perennial power Creighton Prep.

Proof Steinbrook's changes would work was already showing.

"That was like, 'Yep, he's right,'" Sandlin'el said.

Now, it's about continuing to build. A late bloomer, Sandlin'el is still early in his college recruiting process. Steinbrook believes both he and Clemmons are Division I players. Continued production could help both reach that level.

For now, mastering the work it takes to get there has produced results.

"It's every day. It's a grind. I wish that I understood this grind a little bit earlier," Sandlin'el said.

"But at least I understand it now."