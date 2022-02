Here's a look at the official pairings for Class B-C-D boys and B girls district finals

The Class B district basketball finals matchups were made official Thursday morning, and Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 were completed Thursday night for boys.

Boys

Class B

B-1: No. 16 seed Gering at No. 1 Omaha Skutt, 1 p.m. Saturday

B-2: No. 15 Crete at No. 2 Omaha Roncalli, 1 p.m. Saturday

B-3: No. 14 Seward at No. 3 Scottsbluff, 2 p.m. MT Saturday

B-4: No. 13 Aurora at No. 4 Platteview, 4 p.m. Saturday

B-5: No. 12 York at No. 5 Beatrice, 2 p.m. Saturday

B-6: No. 11 Elkhorn at No. 6 Bennington, 2 p.m. Saturday

B-7: No. 10 Blair at No. 7 McCook, 2 p.m. Saturday

B-8: No. 9 Waverly at No. 8 Sidney, 5:30 p.m. MT Saturday

Class C-1

C1-1: No. 16 Clarkson/Leigh at No. 1 Wahoo, TBA

C1-2: No. 15 Minden at No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood, TBA

C1-3: No. 14 Chadron vs. No. 3 Kearney Catholic, TBA

C1-4: No. 13 Wood River at No. 4 Omaha Concordia, TBA

C1-5: No. 12 Central City at No. 5 Auburn, TBA

C1-6: No. 11 O'Neill vs. No. 5 Wayne, TBA

C1-7: No. 10 Milford vs. No. 7 Ogallala, TBA

C1-8: No. 9 Fort Calhoun vs. No. 8 Gordon-Rushville, TBA

Class C-2

C2-1: No. 16 Maxwell vs. No. 1 Humphrey/LHF, TBA

C2-2: No. 15 Oakland-Craig at No. 2 Freeman, TBA

C2-3: No. 14 North Central at No. 3 Hartington CC, TBA

C2-4: No. 13 Heartland at No. 4 Grand Island CC, TBA

C2-5: No. 12 Bridgeport vs. No. 5 Doniphan-Trumbull, TBA

C2-6: No. 11 Palmyra at No. 6 Norfolk Catholic, TBA

C2-7: No. 10 Cross County at No. 7 Howells-Dodge, TBA

C2-8: No. 9 Hastings SC at No. 8 Amherst, TBA

Class D-1

D1-1: No. 16 Ansley-Litchfield vs. No. 1 North Platte St. Pat's, TBA

D1-2: No. 15 Johnson-Brock vs. No. 2 Dundy Co.-Stratton, TBA

D1-3: No. 14 Lourdes CC at No. 3 Ainsworth, TBA

D1-4: No. 13 Maywood-Hayes Center vs. No. 4 Elgin/PJ, TBA

D1-5: No. 12 Kenesaw vs. No. 5 Loomis, TBA

D1-6: No. 11 Blue Hill vs. No. 6 Burwell, TBA

D1-7: No. 10 Riverside vs. No. 7 Walthill, TBA

D1-8: No. 9 Mead vs. No. 8 Leyton, TBA

Class D-2

D2-1: No. 16 Spalding Academy vs. No. 1 St. Mary's, TBA

D2-2: No. 15 Lawrence-Nelson vs. No. 2 Falls City SH, TBA

D2-3: No. 14 Hay Springs vs. No. 3 Hyannis, TBA

D2-4: No. 13 Paxton vs. No. 4 Wynot, TBA

D2-5: No. 12 Shelton vs. No. 5 Medicine Valley, TBA

D2-6: No. 11 BDS vs. No. 6 Osceola, TBA

D2-7: No. 10 Humphrey SF vs. No. 7 Parkview Christian, TBA

D2-8: No. 9 Mullen vs. No. 8 Potter-Dix, TBA

Girls

B-1: No. 16 McCook at No. 1 Elkhorn North, 5:30 p.m. Friday

B-2: No. 15 Holdrege at No. 2 Omaha Skutt, 6 p.m. Friday

B-3: No. 14 Waverly at No. 3 Scottsbluff, 6 p.m. MT Friday

B-4: No. 13 Platteview at No. 4 Adams Central, 6 p.m. Friday

B-5: No. 12 Gering at No. 5 Norris, 6 p.m. Tuesday

B-6: No. 11 Northwest at No. 6 York, 6 p.m. Friday

B-7: No. 10 Elkhorn at No. 7 Beatrice, 5 p.m. Tuesday

B-8: No. 9 Blair at No. 8 Sidney, 5:30 p.m. MT Friday

