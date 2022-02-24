Here's a look at the official pairings for Class B boys and girls district finals

Lincoln Journal Star
The Class B district basketball finals matchups were made official Thursday morning. For many teams who played Wednesday, it will be a quick turnaround, especially for those teams making the long trips east or west.
B-1: No. 16 seed Gering at No. 1 Omaha Skutt, 1 p.m. Saturday B-2: No. 15 Crete at No. 2 Omaha Roncalli, 1 p.m. Saturday B-3: No. 14 Seward at No. 3 Scottsbluff, 2 p.m. MT Saturday B-4: No. 13 Aurora at No. 4 Platteview, 4 p.m. Saturday B-5: No. 12 York at No. 5 Beatrice, 2 p.m. Saturday B-6: No. 11 Elkhorn at No. 6 Bennington, 2 p.m. Saturday B-7: No. 10 Blair at No. 7 McCook, 2 p.m. Saturday
B-8: No. 9 Waverly at No. 8 Sidney, 5:30 p.m. MT Saturday B-1: No. 16 McCook at No. 1 Elkhorn North, 5:30 p.m. Friday B-2: No. 15 Holdrege at No. 2 Omaha Skutt, 6 p.m. Friday B-3: No. 14 Waverly at No. 3 Scottsbluff, 6 p.m. MT Friday B-4: No. 13 Platteview at No. 4 Adams Central, 6 p.m. Friday B-5: No. 12 Gering at No. 5 Norris, 6 p.m. Tuesday B-6: No. 11 Northwest at No. 6 York, 6 p.m. Friday B-7: No. 10 Elkhorn at No. 7 Beatrice, 5 p.m. Tuesday B-8: No. 9 Blair at No. 8 Sidney, 5:30 p.m. MT Friday
Photos: Subdistrict hoops in York, where area teams jostle for postseason position
York's Masa Scheierman makes a shot against Beatrice during the first half of the B-5 subdistrict girls final Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Beatrice's Chelsea Leners (left) fights for the ball with York's Masa Scheierman at tip off during the B-5 subdistrict girls final Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Beatrice's Addison Hatcliff makes a layup against York during the first half of the B-5 subdistrict girls final Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
York's Rylyn Cast (left) looks on as Beatrice's Morgan Mahoney grabs a rebound during the first half of the B-5 subdistrict girls final Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
York's Destiny Shepherd (11) passes the ball past Beatrice's Addison Hatcliff (10) during the first half of the B-5 subdistrict girls final Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
York's Masa Scheierman (3) picks up a rebound during the second half of the B-5 subdistrict girls final against Beatrice on Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Beatrice's Riley Schwisow (right) bumps into York's Masa Scheierman during the first half of the B-5 subdistrict girls final Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
York's Kassidy Stuckey (13) is defended by Beatrice's Madeline Swanson during the first half of the B-5 subdistrict girls final Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
York girls basketball head coach Matt Kern celebrates in the closing moments of the B-5 subdistrict girls final against Beatrice on Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
York's Masa Scheierman (left) attempts a shot next to Beatrice's Addison Hatcliff during the first half of the B-5 subdistrict girls final Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
York's Destiny Shepherd makes a layup against Beatrice during the first half of the B-5 subdistrict girls final Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Crete's Mason Crumbliss losses the ball during the first half of a B-6 subdistrict boys final against Aurora on Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Crete's Mason Crumbliss is defended by Aurora's Carlos Collazo during the first half of a B-6 subdistrict boys final Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Crete's Lance Wendelin (center) passes the ball away from Aurora's Carsen Staehr during the second half of a B-6 subdistrict boys final Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The bench celebrates as Aurora's Carlos Collazo (55) scores three against Crete during the second half of a B-6 subdistrict boys final Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Crete's Jabin Gardiner (right) is defended by Aurora's Carlos Collazo during the first half of a B-6 subdistrict boys final, Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Aurora's Carsen Staehr (left) looks on as Crete's Tadd Te Brink tries to avoid touching the ball during the second half of a B-6 subdistrict boys final Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Crete's Jabin Gardiner (right) defends against Aurora's Tate Nachtigal during the second half of a B-6 subdistrict boys final Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Crete's Aidan McDowell tries to shoot against Aurora during the first half of a B-6 subdistrict boys final Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Crete's Jabin Gardiner scores a layup against Aurora during the second half of a B-6 subdistrict boys final Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Crete's Jabin Gardiner takes the ball away from Aurora's Carsen Staehr during the second half of a B-6 subdistrict boys final Wednesday at York High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
