Here's a look at the official pairings for Class B boys and girls district finals

The Class B district basketball finals matchups were made official Thursday morning. For many teams who played Wednesday, it will be a quick turnaround, especially for those teams making the long trips east or west.

Boys

B-1: No. 16 seed Gering at No. 1 Omaha Skutt, 1 p.m. Saturday

B-2: No. 15 Crete at No. 2 Omaha Roncalli, 1 p.m. Saturday

B-3: No. 14 Seward at No. 3 Scottsbluff, 2 p.m. MT Saturday

B-4: No. 13 Aurora at No. 4 Platteview, 4 p.m. Saturday

B-5: No. 12 York at No. 5 Beatrice, 2 p.m. Saturday

B-6: No. 11 Elkhorn at No. 6 Bennington, 2 p.m. Saturday

B-7: No. 10 Blair at No. 7 McCook, 2 p.m. Saturday

B-8: No. 9 Waverly at No. 8 Sidney, 5:30 p.m. MT Saturday

Girls

B-1: No. 16 McCook at No. 1 Elkhorn North, 5:30 p.m. Friday

B-2: No. 15 Holdrege at No. 2 Omaha Skutt, 6 p.m. Friday

B-3: No. 14 Waverly at No. 3 Scottsbluff, 6 p.m. MT Friday

B-4: No. 13 Platteview at No. 4 Adams Central, 6 p.m. Friday

B-5: No. 12 Gering at No. 5 Norris, 6 p.m. Tuesday

B-6: No. 11 Northwest at No. 6 York, 6 p.m. Friday

B-7: No. 10 Elkhorn at No. 7 Beatrice, 5 p.m. Tuesday

B-8: No. 9 Blair at No. 8 Sidney, 5:30 p.m. MT Friday

