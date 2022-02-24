 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here's a look at the official pairings for Class B boys and girls district finals

  • Updated
  • 0
Waverly vs. Bennington, 1.28

Waverly's AJ Heffelfinger drives to the basket against Bennington during the EMC boys championship game at Elkhorn North High School on Jan. 28.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star

The Class B district basketball finals matchups were made official Thursday morning. For many teams who played Wednesday, it will be a quick turnaround, especially for those teams making the long trips east or west.

Boys

B-1: No. 16 seed Gering at No. 1 Omaha Skutt, 1 p.m. Saturday

B-2: No. 15 Crete at No. 2 Omaha Roncalli, 1 p.m. Saturday

B-3: No. 14 Seward at No. 3 Scottsbluff, 2 p.m. MT Saturday

B-4: No. 13 Aurora at No. 4 Platteview, 4 p.m. Saturday

B-5: No. 12 York at No. 5 Beatrice, 2 p.m. Saturday

B-6: No. 11 Elkhorn at No. 6 Bennington, 2 p.m. Saturday

B-7: No. 10 Blair at No. 7 McCook, 2 p.m. Saturday

B-8: No. 9 Waverly at No. 8 Sidney, 5:30 p.m. MT Saturday

People are also reading…

Girls

B-1: No. 16 McCook at No. 1 Elkhorn North, 5:30 p.m. Friday

B-2: No. 15 Holdrege at No. 2 Omaha Skutt, 6 p.m. Friday

B-3: No. 14 Waverly at No. 3 Scottsbluff, 6 p.m. MT Friday

B-4: No. 13 Platteview at No. 4 Adams Central, 6 p.m. Friday

B-5: No. 12 Gering at No. 5 Norris, 6 p.m. Tuesday

B-6: No. 11 Northwest at No. 6 York, 6 p.m. Friday

B-7: No. 10 Elkhorn at No. 7 Beatrice, 5 p.m. Tuesday

B-8: No. 9 Blair at No. 8 Sidney, 5:30 p.m. MT Friday

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News