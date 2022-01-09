 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's a look at the MUDECAS basketball tournament schedules
0 Comments
agate

Here's a look at the MUDECAS basketball tournament schedules

  • 0

Basketball

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

BOYS A DIVISION

Tuesday's games

At City Auditorium

Tri County vs. BDS, 3:30 p.m.

Freeman vs. Southern, 5 p.m.

Falls City SH vs. Johnson Co. Central, 6:30 p.m.

Parkview Christian vs. Palmyra, 8 p.m.

Thursday's games

At City Auditorium

Falls City SH/Johnson Co. Central winner vs. Parkview Christian/Palmyra winner, 6:30 p.m.

Tri County/BDS winner vs. Freeman/Southern winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday's games

At City Auditorium

1st place, 7:30 p.m.

3rd place, 4:15 p.m.

Falls City City SH/Johnson Co. Central loser vs. Parkview Christian/Palmyra loser, 11:45 a.m.

Tri County/BDS loser vs. Freeman/Southern loser, 1:15 p.m.

BOYS B DIVISION

Tuesday's games

At Beatrice Middle School

HTRS vs. Sterling, 4 p.m.

Meridian vs. Pawnee City, 5:30 p.m.

Johnson-Brock vs. Lewiston, 7 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan vs. Diller-Odell, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

At Beatrice Middle School

Johnson-Brock/Lewiston winner vs. Exeter-Milligan/Diller-Odell winner, 7 p.m.

HTRS/Sterling winner vs. Meridian/Pawnee City winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

At City Auditorium

1st place, 5:45 p.m.

3rd place, 2:45 p.m.

At Beatrice Middle School

Johnson-Brock/Lewiston loser vs. Exeter-Milligan/Diller-Odell loser, 11:45 a.m.

HTRS/Sterling loser vs. Meridian/Pawnee City loser, 1:15 p.m.

GIRLS A DIVISION

Monday's games

At City Auditorium

Diller-Odell vs. Parkview Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Falls City SH vs. Lewiston, 5 p.m.

Johnson-Brock vs. Meridian, 6:30 p.m.

Sterling vs. Southern, 8 p.m.

Thursday's games

At City Auditorium

Johnson-Brock/Meridian winner vs. Sterling/Southern winner, 3:30 p.m.

Diller-Odell/Palmyra winner vs. Falls City SH/Lewiston winner, 5 p.m.

Friday's games

At City Auditorium

1st place, 8:15 p.m.

3rd place, 5 p.m.

At Beatrice Middle School

Johnson-Brock/Meridian loser vs. Sterling/Southern loser, 7 p.m.

Diller-Odell/Parkview Christian loser vs. Falls City SH/Lewiston loser, 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS B DIVISION

Monday's games

At Beatrice Middle School

Johnson Co. Central vs. Tri County, 4 p.m.

BDS vs. Pawnee City, 5:30 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan vs. Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Freeman vs. HTRS, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

At Beatrice Middle School

Johnson Co. Central/Tri County winner vs. BDS/Pawnee City winner, 4 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan/Palmyra winner vs. Freeman/HTRS winner, 5:30 p.m.

Friday's games

At City Auditorium

1st place, 7 p.m.

3rd place, 3:30 p.m.

At Beatrice Middle School

Exeter-Milligan/Palmyra loser vs. Freeman/HTRS loser, 4 p.m.

Johnson Co. Central/Tri County loser vs. BDS/Pawnee City loser, 5:30 p.m.

High school basketball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News