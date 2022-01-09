Here's a look at the MUDECAS basketball tournament schedules

Basketball
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
BOYS A DIVISION
Tuesday's games
At City Auditorium
Tri County vs. BDS, 3:30 p.m.
Freeman vs. Southern, 5 p.m.
Falls City SH vs. Johnson Co. Central, 6:30 p.m.
Parkview Christian vs. Palmyra, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games
At City Auditorium
Falls City SH/Johnson Co. Central winner vs. Parkview Christian/Palmyra winner, 6:30 p.m.
Tri County/BDS winner vs. Freeman/Southern winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday's games
At City Auditorium
1st place, 7:30 p.m.
3rd place, 4:15 p.m.
Falls City City SH/Johnson Co. Central loser vs. Parkview Christian/Palmyra loser, 11:45 a.m.
Tri County/BDS loser vs. Freeman/Southern loser, 1:15 p.m.
BOYS B DIVISION
Tuesday's games
At Beatrice Middle School
HTRS vs. Sterling, 4 p.m.
Meridian vs. Pawnee City, 5:30 p.m.
Johnson-Brock vs. Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Exeter-Milligan vs. Diller-Odell, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
At Beatrice Middle School
Johnson-Brock/Lewiston winner vs. Exeter-Milligan/Diller-Odell winner, 7 p.m.
HTRS/Sterling winner vs. Meridian/Pawnee City winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
At City Auditorium
1st place, 5:45 p.m.
3rd place, 2:45 p.m.
At Beatrice Middle School
Johnson-Brock/Lewiston loser vs. Exeter-Milligan/Diller-Odell loser, 11:45 a.m.
HTRS/Sterling loser vs. Meridian/Pawnee City loser, 1:15 p.m.
GIRLS A DIVISION
Monday's games
At City Auditorium
Diller-Odell vs. Parkview Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Falls City SH vs. Lewiston, 5 p.m.
Johnson-Brock vs. Meridian, 6:30 p.m.
Sterling vs. Southern, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games
At City Auditorium
Johnson-Brock/Meridian winner vs. Sterling/Southern winner, 3:30 p.m.
Diller-Odell/Palmyra winner vs. Falls City SH/Lewiston winner, 5 p.m.
Friday's games
At City Auditorium
1st place, 8:15 p.m.
3rd place, 5 p.m.
At Beatrice Middle School
Johnson-Brock/Meridian loser vs. Sterling/Southern loser, 7 p.m.
Diller-Odell/Parkview Christian loser vs. Falls City SH/Lewiston loser, 8:30 p.m.
GIRLS B DIVISION
Monday's games
At Beatrice Middle School
Johnson Co. Central vs. Tri County, 4 p.m.
BDS vs. Pawnee City, 5:30 p.m.
Exeter-Milligan vs. Palmyra, 7 p.m.
Freeman vs. HTRS, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
At Beatrice Middle School
Johnson Co. Central/Tri County winner vs. BDS/Pawnee City winner, 4 p.m.
Exeter-Milligan/Palmyra winner vs. Freeman/HTRS winner, 5:30 p.m.
Friday's games
At City Auditorium
1st place, 7 p.m.
3rd place, 3:30 p.m.
At Beatrice Middle School
Exeter-Milligan/Palmyra loser vs. Freeman/HTRS loser, 4 p.m.
Johnson Co. Central/Tri County loser vs. BDS/Pawnee City loser, 5:30 p.m.