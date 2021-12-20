Here's a look at the HAC basketball tournament schedules

The brackets are set for the Heartland Athletic basketball tournaments, and it's Lincoln Southwest at the top in each field.

Lincoln Southwest (5-1) is the No. 1 seed in the boys tournament, and the Southwest girls, who have yet to lose at 6-0, are No. 1, too.

Tournament seedings were arranged based on coaches' votes.

Games begin Dec. 27 at home sites. Lincoln High will host the girls semifinals on Dec. 29 and Lincoln Southeast will host the boys semifinals on the same day. The finals will take place at Lincoln Southeast on the afternoon of Dec. 30.

BOYS

Dec. 27 games

Game 1--No. 9 seed Grand Island at No. 8 Norfolk, 2 p.m.

Game 2--No. 12 Lincoln High at No. 5 Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m.

Game 3--No. 11 Fremont at No. 6 Kearney, 2 p.m.

Game 4--No. 10 Columbus at No. 7 Lincoln North Star, 2 p.m.

Dec. 28 games