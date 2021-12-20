Here's a look at the HAC basketball tournament schedules

The brackets are set for the Heartland Athletic basketball tournaments, and it's Lincoln Southwest at the top in each field.
Lincoln Southwest (5-1) is the No. 1 seed in the boys tournament, and the Southwest girls, who have yet to lose at 6-0, are No. 1, too.
Tournament seedings were arranged based on coaches' votes.
Games begin Dec. 27 at home sites. Lincoln High will host the girls semifinals on Dec. 29 and Lincoln Southeast will host the boys semifinals on the same day. The finals will take place at Lincoln Southeast on the afternoon of Dec. 30.
Defense helped the Lincoln Pius X girls stay on a weekend roll, and the Thunderbolt boys followed suit to make it a Saturday sweep over Gretna.
BOYS
Dec. 27 games
Game 1--No. 9 seed Grand Island at No. 8 Norfolk, 2 p.m.
Game 2--No. 12 Lincoln High at No. 5 Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m.
Game 3--No. 11 Fremont at No. 6 Kearney, 2 p.m.
Game 4--No. 10 Columbus at No. 7 Lincoln North Star, 2 p.m.
Dec. 28 games
Game 5--Norfolk/Grand Island winner at No. 1 Lincoln Southwest, 3:45 p.m.
Game 6--Lincoln Southeast/Lincoln High winner at No. 4 Lincoln Northeast, 2 p.m.
Game 7--Kearney/Fremont winner at No. 3 Lincoln Pius X, 3:45 p.m.
Game 8--Lincoln North Star/Columbus winner at No. 2 Lincoln East, 2 p.m.
Dec. 29 games
Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m., Lincoln Southeast
Game 10--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3:45 p.m., Lincoln Southeast
Game 11--Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m., at higher seed
Game 12--Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 2 p.m., at higher seed
Dec. 30 game
Game 13--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:45 p.m., Lincoln Southeast
GIRLS
Dec. 27 games
Game 1--No. 9 seed Columbus at No. 8 Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m.
Game 2--No. 12 Grand Island at No. 5 Lincoln Northeast, 2 p.m.
Game 3--No. 11 Lincoln North Star at No. 6 Kearney, 2 p.m.
Game 4--No. 10 Norfolk at No. 7 Lincoln East, 2 p.m.
Dec. 28 games
Game 5--Lincoln Southeast/Columbus winner at No. 1 Lincoln Southwest, 2 p.m.
Game 6--Lincoln Northeast/Grand Island winner at No. 4 Fremont, 2 p.m.
Game 7--Kearney/Lincoln North Star winner at No. 3 Lincoln Pius X, 2 p.m.
Game 8--Lincoln East/Norfolk winner at No. 2 Lincoln High, 2 p.m.
Dec. 29 games
Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m., Lincoln High
Game 10--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3:45 p.m., Lincoln High
Game 11--Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m., at higher seed
Game 12--Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 2 p.m., at higher seed
Dec. 30 game
Game 13--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2 p.m., Lincoln Southeast
Photos: No. 8 Lincoln Southwest and rival Lincoln Southeast meet on the hardwood
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 12.17
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 12.17
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 12.17
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 12.17
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 12.17
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 12.17
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 12.17
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 12.17
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 12.17
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 12.17
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 12.17
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 12.17
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 12.17
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 12.17
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.