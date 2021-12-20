 Skip to main content
Here's a look at the HAC basketball tournament schedules
  • Updated
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 12.17

Lincoln Southwest's Bhan Boum (4) goes around Lincoln Southeast's Wade Voss (22) for two in the fourth quarter on Friday at Southeast High School.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

The brackets are set for the Heartland Athletic basketball tournaments, and it's Lincoln Southwest at the top in each field.

Lincoln Southwest (5-1) is the No. 1 seed in the boys tournament, and the Southwest girls, who have yet to lose at 6-0, are No. 1, too.

Tournament seedings were arranged based on coaches' votes.

Games begin Dec. 27 at home sites. Lincoln High will host the girls semifinals on Dec. 29 and Lincoln Southeast will host the boys semifinals on the same day. The finals will take place at Lincoln Southeast on the afternoon of Dec. 30.

BOYS

Dec. 27 games

Game 1--No. 9 seed Grand Island at No. 8 Norfolk, 2 p.m.

Game 2--No. 12 Lincoln High at No. 5 Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m.

Game 3--No. 11 Fremont at No. 6 Kearney, 2 p.m.

Game 4--No. 10 Columbus at No. 7 Lincoln North Star, 2 p.m.

Dec. 28 games

Game 5--Norfolk/Grand Island winner at No. 1 Lincoln Southwest, 3:45 p.m.

Game 6--Lincoln Southeast/Lincoln High winner at No. 4 Lincoln Northeast, 2 p.m.

Game 7--Kearney/Fremont winner at No. 3 Lincoln Pius X, 3:45 p.m.

Game 8--Lincoln North Star/Columbus winner at No. 2 Lincoln East, 2 p.m.

Dec. 29 games

Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m., Lincoln Southeast

Game 10--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3:45 p.m., Lincoln Southeast

Game 11--Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m., at higher seed

Game 12--Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 2 p.m., at higher seed

Dec. 30 game

Game 13--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:45 p.m., Lincoln Southeast

GIRLS

Dec. 27 games

Game 1--No. 9 seed Columbus at No. 8 Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m.

Game 2--No. 12 Grand Island at No. 5 Lincoln Northeast, 2 p.m.

Game 3--No. 11 Lincoln North Star at No. 6 Kearney, 2 p.m.

Game 4--No. 10 Norfolk at No. 7 Lincoln East, 2 p.m.

Dec. 28 games

Game 5--Lincoln Southeast/Columbus winner at No. 1 Lincoln Southwest, 2 p.m.

Game 6--Lincoln Northeast/Grand Island winner at No. 4 Fremont, 2 p.m.

Game 7--Kearney/Lincoln North Star winner at No. 3 Lincoln Pius X, 2 p.m.

Game 8--Lincoln East/Norfolk winner at No. 2 Lincoln High, 2 p.m.

Dec. 29 games

Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m., Lincoln High

Game 10--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3:45 p.m., Lincoln High

Game 11--Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m., at higher seed

Game 12--Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 2 p.m., at higher seed

Dec. 30 game

Game 13--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2 p.m., Lincoln Southeast

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

