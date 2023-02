Class B boys subdistrict pairings were released Monday.

The eight subdistrict winners, plus the next eight teams with the highest wild card point averages will qualify for district finals, which will be played Monday, Feb. 27, and Tuesday, Feb. 28.

B-1 at Crete: Wednesday--Norris vs. Beatrice, 6:30 p.m.; Thursday--Norris/Beatrice winner vs. Crete, 6:30 p.m.

B-2 at Waverly: Wednesday--Plattsmouth vs. Nebraska City, TBD; Thursday--Plattsmout/Nebraska City winner vs. Waverly, TBD.

B-3 at Platteview: Wednesday--Platteview vs. Ralston, 6 p.m.; Omaha Roncalli vs. Omaha Gross, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 7 p.m.

B-4 at Omaha Skutt: Wednesday--Skutt vs. Elkhorn North, 6 p.m.; Elkhorn vs. Mount Michael, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday--Final, 6 p.m.

B-5 at Bennington: Wednesday--Bennington vs. Schuyler, TBD; South Sioux City vs. Blair, TBD; Thursday--Final, TBD.

B-6 at York: Wednesday--Seward vs. Hastings, TBD; Thursday--Seward/Hastings winner vs. York, TBD.

B-7 at McCook: Wednesday--Grand Island Northwest vs. Lexington, TBD; Thursday--Northwest/Lexington winner vs. McCook, TBD.

B-8 at Scottsbluff: Tuesday--Gering vs. Alliance, 7 p.m.; Thursday--Gering/Alliance winner vs. Scottsbluff, 7 p.m.