Boys basketball

DISTRICTS

CLASS A

A-1

Grand Island at Bellevue West, 6

Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Central, 4:30

Monday--final, 6.

A-2

Omaha Northwest at Millard North, 3:30

Lincoln Pius X at Kearney, 7

Monday--final, 6.

A-3

Fremont at Gretna, 4

Omaha Bryan at Lincoln North Star, 3

Monday--final, 7.

A-4

Bellevue East at Creighton Prep, 4

North Platte at Lincoln Southeast, 6

Monday-final, TBD.

A-5

Omaha Westview at Lincoln East, 5

Millard West at Lincoln Southwest, 5

Monday--final, 7.

A-6

Omaha Burke at Omaha Westside, 5

Millard South at Lincoln High, 5

Tuesday--final, 7.

A-7

Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South, 6

Omaha North at Papillion-La Vista South, 5

Monday--final, 6.

DISTRICT FINALS

CLASS B

B-1: No. 16 seed Blair (10-12) at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (21-3), Monday, TBD

B-2: No. 15 Seward (14-11) at No. 2 Platteview (21-4), Tuesday, 7

B-3: No. 14 South Sioux City (12-11) at No. 3 Scottsbluff (16-8), Tuesday, 6

B-4: No. 13 Gering (13-12) at No. 4 Elkhorn (17-7), Tuesday, 6

B-5: No. 12 Waverly (12-10) at No. 5 Crete (17-6), Monday, TBD

B-6: No. 11 Beatrice (11-9) at No. 6 Bennington (16-8), Monday, 6

B-7: No. 10 McCook (14-9) at No. 7 York (15-6), Tuesday, 6

B-8: No. 9 Norris (16-9) at No. 8 Omaha Roncalli (15-8), Monday, 7

CLASS C-1

C1-1: No. 16 St. Paul (10-11) at No. 1 Wahoo (23-1), Monday, TBD

C1-2: No. 15 Adams Central (12-11) vs. No. 2 Ogallala (25-0) at Gothenburg, Monday, 6:30

C1-3: No. 14 Winnebago (15-10) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (23-2), Monday, 7

C1-4: No. 13 Scotus CC (17-7) at No. 4 Pierce (22-3), Tuesday, 6:30

C1-5: No. 12 Holdrege (16-9) vs. No. 5 Omaha Concordia (22-3) at Central City, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

C1-6: No. 11 Aurora (16-9) vs. No. 6 Sidney (19-6), Monday, TBD

C1-7: No. 10 Wayne (18-8) at No. 7 Central City (23-3), Tuesday, 6 p.m.

C1-8: No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran (18-7) at No. 8 Auburn (18-6), Tuesday, 7 p.m.

CLASS C-2

C2-1: No. 16 Oakland-Craig (10-12) at No. 1 Freeman (25-1), Monday, 7 p.m.

C2-2: No. 15 Hershey (11-13) at No. 2 Amherst (23-1), Monday, 6:30 p.m.

C2-3: No. 14 Hastings SC (15-10) vs. No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull (23-2) at Hastings College, Monday, 7 p.m.

C2-4: No. 13 Yutan (14-10) at No. 4 Cedar Catholic (21-4), Tuesday, 6 p.m.

C2-5: No. 12 Summerland (18-5) at No. 5 Elkhorn Valley (22-2), Monday, TBD

C2-6: No. 11 Wakefield (21-4) at No. 6 Tri County (22-4), Tuesday, 6 p.m.

C2-7: No. 10 Cross County (21-4) at No. 7 Norfolk Catholic (17-7), Monday, 6:30 p.m.

C2-8: No. 9 Gordon-Rushville (16-4) vs. No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (17-8) at O'Neill, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

CLASS D-1

D1-1: No. 16 Boyd County (10-10) vs. No. 1 North Platte St. Pat's (22-2), Monday, TBD

D1-2: No. 15 Loomis (15-8) at No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center (24-2), Tuesday, 7 p.m.

D1-3: No. 14 Sandy Creek (13-12) at No. 3 Johnson-Brock (21-4), Monday, 7 p.m.

D1-4: No. 13 McCool Junction (18-6) at No. 4 Elm Creek (18-5), Monday, 7 p.m.

D1-5: No. 12 Humphrey/LHF (16-9) vs. No. 5 Dundy County Stratton (21-4) at Kearney, Monday, 7 p.m.

D1-6: No. 11 Bridgeport (16-9) vs. No. 6 Howells-Dodge (19-6) at Lexington, Monday, 6 p.m.

D1-7: No. 10 Mead (17-8) vs. No. 7 Leyton (21-3) at Lexington, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

D1-8: No. 9 Ansley-Litchfield (18-5) vs. No. 8 Bancroft-Rosalie (19-6) at Boone Central, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS D-2

D2-1: No. 16 Medicine Valley (6-16) at No. 1 Shelton (21-1), Monday, TBD

D2-2: No. 15 Fullerton (10-15) at No. 2 Parkview Christian (22-3), Tuesday, 6 p.m.

D2-3: No. 14 Hay Springs (15-9) vs. No. 3 Wynot (21-4), Monday, TBD

D2-4: No. 13 Friend (17-8) at No. 4 Osceola (22-3), Monday, TBD

D2-5: No. 12 Creighton (13-11) vs. No. 5 S-E-M (19-5) at Burwell, Monday, 6:30 p.m.

D2-6: No. 11 Stuart (17-7) vs. No. 6 Paxton (16-5) at Broken Bow, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

D2-7: No. 10 Potter-Dix (19-4) vs. No. 7 Falls City SH (17-8) at Kearney Catholic, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

D2-8: No. 9 Mullen (17-5) vs. No. 8 Santee (14-5) at Ord, Tuesday, 6 p.m.