Hepburn leads Bellevue West past Southeast and on to state as No. 1 seed

BELLEVUE — For the 15th time in its last 16 games, the Bellevue West boys basketball team won a game on Monday, but this was one came with some relief for coach Doug Woodard.

A 68-58 win against Lincoln Southeast in a Class A district championship game means third-ranked Bellevue West knows its spot in the state tournament.

Bellevue West went into districts as the No. 1 overall seed, and it’ll be the No. 1 seed for the state tournament, too.

“I’m just glad it’s over, because now we know,” said Woodard, who won his 600th game earlier this season including previous stops at Bellevue Christian and Omaha Roncalli. “We’re the No. 1 seed and it doesn’t matter what anyone else does, and we play at 2 o'clock next Thursday. So that’s good to know.”

The only loss for Bellevue West (21-3) during that 15-1 stretch was against No. 2 Millard North.

Woodard can already feel how good of a state tournament it will be, and he’s thrilled the Thunderbirds will be there for the third straight year.

“There are so many high-level basketball players right now in this state, and a lot of them are going to be down there,” Woodard said.