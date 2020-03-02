Hepburn leads Bellevue West past Southeast and on to state as No. 1 seed

BELLEVUE — For the 15th time in its last 16 games, the Bellevue West boys basketball team won a game on Monday, but this was one came with some relief for coach Doug Woodard.
A 68-58 win against Lincoln Southeast in a Class A district championship game means third-ranked Bellevue West knows its spot in the state tournament.
Bellevue West went into districts as the No. 1 overall seed, and it’ll be the No. 1 seed for the state tournament, too.
“I’m just glad it’s over, because now we know,” said Woodard, who won his 600th game earlier this season including previous stops at Bellevue Christian and Omaha Roncalli. “We’re the No. 1 seed and it doesn’t matter what anyone else does, and we play at 2 o'clock next Thursday. So that’s good to know.”
The only loss for Bellevue West (21-3) during that 15-1 stretch was against No. 2 Millard North.
Woodard can already feel how good of a state tournament it will be, and he’s thrilled the Thunderbirds will be there for the third straight year.
“There are so many high-level basketball players right now in this state, and a lot of them are going to be down there,” Woodard said.
Bellevue West has one of those players in junior guard Chucky Hepburn. Hepburn scored a game-high 21 points. He had a lot of success driving to the basket and either scoring at the rim, or drawing a foul. And then he made eight of his 10 free throws.
“Anytime you got a (NCAA) Division I, Power 5 recruit, going to Wisconsin, everything he does is tough to defend,” said Lincoln Southeast coach Jonah Bradley of Hepburn. “He’s really good at putting it on the deck and penetrating and getting in the paint and finishing around the rim.”
Louis Filder added 14 points, and 6-foot-8 center John Shanklin scored 12 points inside for Bellevue West.
Bellevue West also had a big advantage with a focused showing from the free-throw line, making its first 11 attempts over three quarters, and 15-of-17 overall.
Southeast (14-11) actually outscored Bellevue West in both the third and fourth quarters. But Southeast was always playing catchup after Bellevue West scored the first 10 points of the game. That start included Hepburn getting a steal and layup, and hitting a three-pointer.
Bellevue West held the Knights to 20 points in the first half with some high-pressure defense.
“We like to score a lot of points, but we like to get after it (on defense), too,” Woodard said.
Southeast got back into the game in the fourth quarter when it made five three-pointers, including three from McGinness Schneider.
“Once you start hitting shots, it seems like things always go well for you. We just didn’t hit quite enough of them,” Bradley said. “We got it down to nine and called timeout and needed a crucial stop, and Chucky got loose on the baseline for a layup, and that kind of killed that run.”
But this game was a lot closer than when Bellevue West beat Southeast by 22 points about two weeks ago.
“We got down 28-10 and could have easily quit, and we didn’t," Bradley said. "Our guys battled back to get it to nine and showed absolutely no quit.”
Ajantae Hogan led Southeast with 17 points. Taveon Thompson and Schneider added 14 points apiece for the Knights.
