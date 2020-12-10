Hepburn, Fidler combine for 40 points as Bellevue West storms past Papillion-La Vista

BELLEVUE — The second-ranked Bellevue West boys basketball team doesn’t quite have the Division I college recruit firepower on its roster as No. 1 Millard North.

But the defending Class A state champion Thunderbirds showed in their 80-52 home victory over No. 8 Papillion-La Vista Thursday night that they’re not ready to concede their title quite yet to the Mustangs come March.

“I really like this team,” said Super-State 6-foot-2 senior point guard Chucky Hepburn, a Wisconsin signee who finished with 22 points, seven assists and five steals for the 3-0 Thunderbirds.

“This team has more height and is more athletic than last year,” Hepburn added. “We play much faster than we did last year. I think this is probably one of the best teams I’ve ever played with.”

Just like his first three years at Bellevue West, Hepburn combined his quickness and strength against the Monarchs (1-2) to drive to the basket and either finish himself or pass out to an open teammate. He hit his only three-point attempt, and coach Doug Woodard said outside shooting was a point of emphasis for his star during the offseason.