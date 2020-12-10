Hepburn, Fidler combine for 40 points as Bellevue West storms past Papillion-La Vista

BELLEVUE — The second-ranked Bellevue West boys basketball team doesn’t quite have the Division I college recruit firepower on its roster as No. 1 Millard North.
But the defending Class A state champion Thunderbirds showed in their 80-52 home victory over No. 8 Papillion-La Vista Thursday night that they’re not ready to concede their title quite yet to the Mustangs come March.
“I really like this team,” said Super-State 6-foot-2 senior point guard Chucky Hepburn, a Wisconsin signee who finished with 22 points, seven assists and five steals for the 3-0 Thunderbirds.
“This team has more height and is more athletic than last year,” Hepburn added. “We play much faster than we did last year. I think this is probably one of the best teams I’ve ever played with.”
Just like his first three years at Bellevue West, Hepburn combined his quickness and strength against the Monarchs (1-2) to drive to the basket and either finish himself or pass out to an open teammate. He hit his only three-point attempt, and coach Doug Woodard said outside shooting was a point of emphasis for his star during the offseason.
“Chucky’s shooting the ball a lot better, which makes him very difficult to handle because you have to come out on him,” Woodard said. “He doesn’t have the health problems (concussion) he had at the beginning of last year, and that kind of affected his conditioning for a long time. He’s in much better shape right now.”
The Thunderbirds’ other all-state senior Division I college prospect, 6-7 Omaha recruit Frankie Fidler, chipped in 18 points, eight of which came in a 17-4 Bellevue West spurt in the first three minutes, 45 seconds of the game. He hit a pair of three-pointers during that span and finished the run with a fast-break slam dunk.
“I love Frankie’s game,” Hepburn said. “He’s a 6-7 flasher who can do everything. He can shoot it, he gets to the basket, he can defend and he’s a good rebounder too. I love playing with Frankie and I’ll miss that next year.”
A pair of first-year starters — 6-4 senior Greg Brown and 6-2 sophomore Josiah Dotzler — added 13 points each for the Thunderbirds. Woodard expects that kind of production to continue from both.
“Josiah can go off for a whole bunch (of points) in a short time, and that’s going to happen several times this year,” Woodard said of Dotzler, who hit back-to-back three-pointers in the last season’s state final against Millard North to ignite Bellevue West’s 16-0 game-ending run to wipe out a 14-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter.
“Greg can score, but he’s also a very good passer who can find people,” Woodard added. “He gives us size and strength and another ball-handler on the floor who can also score.”
After Bellevue West’s fast start, the Monarchs went on a 21-9 run to cut the Thunderbirds’ lead to 26-25 after back-to-back three-pointers by Aidan Graham and Keegan Hylok with just over three minutes left in the first half.
Graham led the Monarchs with 22 points.
Other than the second-quarter lapse, Woodard was pleased with his team’s play overall. Defensively, the Thunderbirds forced 20 turnovers and limited the Monarchs to 20-of-46 shooting.
“The tempo in the second quarter was abysmal, part of that was they (Papillion-La Vista) handled the ball better and we couldn’t score,” Woodard said. “So we had a discussion at halftime.”
Bellevue West outscored the Monarchs 51-27 in the final 16 minutes. And that’s how Woodard expects to see his team play the rest of the season.
“Frankie and Chucky are a year older, and Frankie has confidence that wasn’t there last year,” Woodard said. “This is a group that if they commit to getting better, they’ve got a pretty high ceiling.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!