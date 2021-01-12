Hepburn, Bellevue West pull away late to top Lincoln Pius X in top-5 clash

Pius X (7-1) cut the deficit to six, 59-53, heading into the final eight minutes, only to see Bellevue West close with a 23-12 fourth quarter, a run led by sophomore guard Josiah Dotzler, who scored 12 of his 21 points during that span and buried three straight three-pointers.

Dotzler was 7-of-10 overall from the field and 5-of-7 from beyond the three-point arc to lead the Thunderbirds to 57% shooting from the field (31-of-54).

“Tonight we needed somebody to be that third big scorer, and Josiah came through for us,” said Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard, whose team’s active pressure defense was also a factor, forcing 17 Pius X turnovers. “Josiah is going to have more games like that because he can really get it going.”

Pius X also shot well inside the three-point arc, finishing 27 of 53 (51%) overall but just 4 of 22 from three-point territory. The Thunderbolts had three players finish in double-figures — 6-0 senior guard Sam Hoiberg with 18 points, 6-6 junior forward Sam Hastreiter with 17 and Sam Hoiberg’s twin brother, Charlie, with 12.

Despite the first loss of the season, Pius X coach Brian Spicka found plenty of positives for his team going forward.