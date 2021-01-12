Hepburn, Bellevue West pull away late to top Lincoln Pius X in top-5 clash

BELLEVUE — Bellevue West’s boys basketball team was down two of its top six players due to COVID-19 quarantines.
Super-State senior point guard Chucky Hepburn and his Thunderbird teammates, however, didn’t seem to miss a stride.
The 6-foot-1 Wisconsin signee scored 24 points and dished out 13 assists as the Class A No. 2 Thunderbirds pulled away from a narrow two-point halftime lead to an 82-65 home win over previously unbeaten No. 5 Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday night.
Without 6-4 senior Greg Brown and 6-5 junior Evan Inselman to match up against a Pius X team that’s probably the tallest overall team in the state, “I knew we had to step up and have some players knock down some shots and me as well,” said Hepburn, who was 6-of-6 from the field in the second quarter, mostly driving to the basket. Bellevue West (10-1) took advantage of the frantic pace to wipe out a six-point deficit early in the period to lead 41-39 at intermission.
“We had some guys come up big tonight that helped us get that separation (in the second half),” he added.
In the third quarter, Jaxon Stueve and Frankie Fidler each hit three-pointers as a 16-4 run to start the second half opened up a 57-43 cushion. Fidler, a 6-7 senior all-stater and Nebraska-Omaha commit, finished with 16 points and a game-high seven rebounds.
Pius X (7-1) cut the deficit to six, 59-53, heading into the final eight minutes, only to see Bellevue West close with a 23-12 fourth quarter, a run led by sophomore guard Josiah Dotzler, who scored 12 of his 21 points during that span and buried three straight three-pointers.
Dotzler was 7-of-10 overall from the field and 5-of-7 from beyond the three-point arc to lead the Thunderbirds to 57% shooting from the field (31-of-54).
“Tonight we needed somebody to be that third big scorer, and Josiah came through for us,” said Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard, whose team’s active pressure defense was also a factor, forcing 17 Pius X turnovers. “Josiah is going to have more games like that because he can really get it going.”
Pius X also shot well inside the three-point arc, finishing 27 of 53 (51%) overall but just 4 of 22 from three-point territory. The Thunderbolts had three players finish in double-figures — 6-0 senior guard Sam Hoiberg with 18 points, 6-6 junior forward Sam Hastreiter with 17 and Sam Hoiberg’s twin brother, Charlie, with 12.
Despite the first loss of the season, Pius X coach Brian Spicka found plenty of positives for his team going forward.
“We went toe-to-toe with them for quite a while,” Spicka said. “We’ve played a lot of good teams so far, but we hadn’t played the upper echelon like these guys. We need to play games like these and have these experiences, both good and bad, to help ourselves to get to where we want to be at the end of the season.”