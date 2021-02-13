Heartland Hoops roundup: Sam Easley shows shades of older brother; Mustangs knock off 16th-ranked team in nation

“This one felt like a state championship,” said Sallis, whose three-pointer from the right wing with just under three minutes left put the Mustangs in front to stay 71-70, just 10 seconds after the Warriors took a two-point advantage on a driving layup by A.J. Williams.

“Oak Hill is a great team, they’re well-coached and they have all the pieces,” added Sallis, who finished 13-of-21 from the field. “But we came ready to play and we fought hard at the end to get the win.”

Thomas, a 6-foot-7 wing, buried four three-pointers in the first quarter and Sallis netted 11 points in the quarter to propel the Mustangs to a 26-20 lead, a start that seemed to set the tone for the rest of the game.

“I felt pretty good in our shootaround at the high school before the game, and it just carried over to the game,” Thomas said.

The Mustangs led by as many as 12 in the second period before Oak Hill narrowed the margin to 40-37 at halftime. The Warriors went in front 52-49 with 3:24 left in the third quarter after 6-5 junior M.J. Rice muscled a shot inside, part of his team-high 26 points.