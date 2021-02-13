Heartland Hoops roundup: Sam Easley shows shades of older brother; Mustangs knock off 16th-ranked team in nation

GRAND ISLAND — Sam Easley intends to run track in college, but he admitted he channeled his “inner Charlie” Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.
In an offensive performance similar to the kind his older brother Super-Stater Charlie Easley regularly registered when he was with the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team two years ago, the 6-foot-3 senior came off the bench to score a game-high 19 points, including 15 in the first half of a 65-45 win over Class C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic.
“I hit my first shot, then I hit another and just kept rolling,” said Sam Easley, a middle-distance runner for the Thunderbolts’ track team. “My teammates were getting me the ball and I felt really good shooting the ball.”
Easley was part of a balanced attack that had three others finish in double-figures as senior twin brother guards Sam and Charlie Hoiberg had 13 and 12 points, respectively, and 12 points inside from 6-9 senior Blake Daberkow. Sam Hoiberg also dished out five assists.
Pius X (15-2) also used its pressure defense to produce 14 Crusader turnovers and numerous fast-break baskets. The Thunderbolts had nine steals with Sam Hoiberg leading the way with three.
Pius X gradually pulled away after nine unanswered points gave them a 12-5 lead midway through the second quarter.
“You can’t simulate the kind of pressure they bring in practice,” said GICC coach Tino Martinez, whose team fell to 17-4. “They have so much depth and put so much pressure on the ball, it’s hard to get into your stuff.”
Pius X coach Brian Spicka was pleased with his team’s start, something he felt was important against a Class C-2 opponent fired up to knock off a ranked Class A team.
“They (GICC) might be a smaller school, but they’re a good team and we knew we’d have to play well to win,” Spicka said. “I felt like we were able to pressure them defensively and keep them from getting the ball inside to their big kids.”
The duo of 6-8 junior Gil Jengmer and 6-9 senior Dei Jengmer paced the Crusaders with 17 and 13 points, respectively.
Millard North 80, Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) 76: It was a celebration worthy of a victory on the second Saturday in March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Class A No. 2 Millard North let its emotions flow freely after the Mustangs, ranked No. 24 nationally according to MaxPreps, knocked off No. 16 Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) in final game of the Heartland Hoops Classic
The Mustangs (21-1) rushed the court jumping, hollering and hugging, all the trademarks of a state championship moment. Behind 32 points from senior Super-Stater Hunter Sallis and 29 more from fellow senior all-stater Saint Thomas, Millard North was able to knock off the perennial prep school national power.
“This one felt like a state championship,” said Sallis, whose three-pointer from the right wing with just under three minutes left put the Mustangs in front to stay 71-70, just 10 seconds after the Warriors took a two-point advantage on a driving layup by A.J. Williams.
“Oak Hill is a great team, they’re well-coached and they have all the pieces,” added Sallis, who finished 13-of-21 from the field. “But we came ready to play and we fought hard at the end to get the win.”
Thomas, a 6-foot-7 wing, buried four three-pointers in the first quarter and Sallis netted 11 points in the quarter to propel the Mustangs to a 26-20 lead, a start that seemed to set the tone for the rest of the game.
“I felt pretty good in our shootaround at the high school before the game, and it just carried over to the game,” Thomas said.
The Mustangs led by as many as 12 in the second period before Oak Hill narrowed the margin to 40-37 at halftime. The Warriors went in front 52-49 with 3:24 left in the third quarter after 6-5 junior M.J. Rice muscled a shot inside, part of his team-high 26 points.
But a bank-shot three by Tyler Sandoval on Millard North’s next possession tied it and the Mustangs went back in front on a Sallis basket off an alley-oop pass from Thomas following an Oak Hill (14-8) turnover and another basket inside by Sallis. Thomas finished with eight assists and four steals.
In the final 50 seconds, Thomas helped Millard North ice the game with an assist to Sallis for a layup after Sallis blocked a shot on the other end and nailed 5 of 6 free throws.
“I was proud of how our guys responded every time Oak Hill made a run and took a lead,” Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. “We hit baskets at key times and really did a nice job defensively forcing some turnovers and getting out in transition. We never stopped running.”
Sunrise (Kansas) 75, Bellevue West 68: Bellevue West hit 10 three-pointers against Sunrise Christian Academy, but the Class A No. 1 Thunderbirds needed a few more against the third-ranked boys high school team in the nation according to MaxPreps.
In the end, Sunrise’s height advantage was too tall of an order for the defending Nebraska state champions to overcome.
Zachary Clemence, a 6-10 senior Kansas recruit, scored 20 points to pace the prep school from the Wichita, Kansas, area team.
“In terms of length and athleticism, that’s probably the best high school team I’ve ever coached against,” said Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard, whose No. 22 team nationally dropped to 20-2 this season.
A trio of second quarter three-pointers from Greg Brown gave Bellevue West a 31-24 lead, but Sunrise (19-2) scored the final seven points of the half to go in tied at intermission.
With the seven-point lead, “I thought we were going to do it,” said 6-7 all-state senior Frankie Fidler, a Nebraska-Omaha recruit who led the Thunderbirds with 20 points. “We competed right up to the end and never gave up.”
The Buffaloes’ offensive efficiency proved to be too much in the second half as they were 18 of 24 overall from the field and 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. They built a lead as large as 11 in the fourth quarter, a margin Bellevue West cut to four in the late stages of the game.
Jaden Akins, a 6-4 Michigan State point guard recruit, netted 17 points for the winners, junior guard Willie Lightfoot added 14 and 6-8 Baylor signee Kendall Brown contributed 12.
Four Thunderbirds finished in double-figures with William Kyle scoring 14, Josiah Dotzler ending up with 13 and Wisconsin point guard recruit, senior Super-Stater Chucky Hepburn finishing with 12 points, seven assists and six steals.
Auburn 52, BRLD 46: It’s getting rarer and rarer for Auburn’s boys basketball team to have to avenge a loss.
The Class C-1 No. 1 Bulldogs, however, got that opportunity Saturday at the Heartland Hoops Classic, and they were more than happy to settle an old score.
Seniors Daniel Frary and Cade Patzel scored 19 and 15 points, respectively, to lead Auburn to a 52-46 victory over Class C-2 No. 3 BRLD in a battle of two-time defending state champions at Heartland Events Center. Auburn’s last loss came to BRLD in the 2019 Heartland Hoops Classic.
The win Saturday was the Bulldogs’ 55th straight, matching BRLD’s winning streak when Howells-Dodge snapped it in December.
“We’ve been looking forward to this one for quite a while,” said the 6-foot-6 Frary, who finished 7 of 10 from the field, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked four shots.
Grand Island 47, Mount Michael 40: The Class B No. 1 Knights couldn’t keep Grand Island’s 6-foot-9 junior and national top-50 prospect Isaac Traudt contained the entire game. He scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to hand Mount Michael its second straight loss after a 16-1 start.
It took a three-pointer from senior guard Aiden Klemme with 1:30 left on a pass from triple-teamed Traudt, to give the Islanders (12-9) a 42-38 lead.
“(Aiden) missed a couple shots during the first half and was kind of down. At halftime we said you’re going to make a huge one," Islander coach Jeremiah Slough said. “Isaac gets a lot of the publicity on this group, but we have a bunch of warriors.”
Airan Lopez and Brad Bennett had 11 points apiece for Mount Michael. Class B teams were winless in three games Saturday.
Mullen 51, Loomis 46: The Class D-2 No. 3 Broncos overcame a cold stretch that saw No. 4 Loomis score the final 11 points of the third quarter for a tie game and take its first lead since early in the game on a Quinn Johnson three-pointer.
“Obviously they're one of the better teams in Class D-2, so knowing how they play and being able to play them, that might help us in the later end of the postseason,” said Brendon Walker, who had 12 points. Clayton Moore led their team with 13 while Johnson made five threes and had a game-high 21 points for Loomis (18-4).
St. Paul 47, Elkhorn North 44: Behind 18 points from junior Andy Poss and 14 from Wyoming football signee Tommy Wroblewski, Class C-1 No. 4 St. Paul picked up its 20th win by holding off Class B’s first-year team.
Elkhorn North (7-12), which had rallied for a 34-33 lead after three quarters, was trailing 45-44 with 48 seconds left after Andy Lusk’s three from the left corner. Carson Ripley got a turnover from the Wolves’ press and the Wolves eventually got to Lusk for a three that missed. Poss made two free throws with 5 seconds left and Brandon Orgilbold, Elkhorn North’s leader with 14 points, missed a contested three at the buzzer.
“It definitely was a lot tighter than we were hoping it would be,” St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch said. “We missed a lot of shots early on that could have really opened it up, but credit Elkhorn North. That’s a team we know that’s explosive offensively.”
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 60, Northwest 56: Senior guard Connor Larson had 17 of his 21 points in the second half as the Class C-1 Raiders turned back Class B Northwest’s fourth-quarter rally.
Jed Walford led that comeback with four threes and 16 points in the final quarter to finish with a game-high 27 points. The Vikings (12-7) were 12-of-37 on threes.
Riley Hoetfelker had 14 points and 6-9 senior Garrett Kreite 11 for the Raiders (16-4).
The Omaha World-Herald's Stu Pospisil contributed to this story.