Heartland Hoops roundup: Millard North plays national power close; Auburn survives late Ogallala rally

Even with the aerial show that included 360s, alley-oops and put-back slams, Millard North went toe-to-toe with the No. 23 in the nation for three quarters.

“I think we showed we can play with anyone in the country,” said 6-4 junior Hunter Sallis, who led the Mustangs with 23 points.

“That team is one of the best in the country,” added Sallis, who has scholarship offers from Kansas, Oregon and Gonzaga as well as Nebraska and Creighton. Husker coach Fred Hoiberg was in attendance Saturday. “We made them play hard.”

In the earlier matchup of national powers, No. 9 Sunrise Academy from the Wichita, Kan. area, defeated Bishop Walsh 78-37 behind 18 points from 6-7 junior forward Kendall Brown and 6-3 senior Ty Berry, a Northwestern commit.

Auburn 73, Ogallala 68: A three-point barrage followed by a healthy dose inside from 6-foot-8 Josh Lambert produced a double-digit lead for Auburn.

The defending Class C-1 state champions and top-ranked Bulldogs then hit just enough free throws to survive a furious Ogallala fourth-quarter comeback and claim a win over the sixth-ranked Indians.