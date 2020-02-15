Heartland Hoops roundup: Millard North plays national power close; Auburn survives late Ogallala rally

GRAND ISLAND — Millard North threw down 12 dunks when the Mustangs defeated Creighton Prep in the Metro Conference boys basketball finals last month.
That’s nothing compared to the barrage of rim-rattlers IMG Academy from Bradenton, Florida, registered Saturday at Heartland Hoops Classic against the Class A No. 2 team.
IMG, last year’s Geico national champions and No. 23 nationally this season according to MaxPreps, finished with 21 dunks which provided plenty of style points to a 74-69 triumph before a capacity crowd of 5,500 at the Heartland Events Center.
“We know what it’s like to be on the other side of that now,” Millard North coach Tim Cannon said after his team dropped to 19-3. The Mustangs will rise to the No. 1 spot after defeating this week’s No. 1 team, Bellevue West, on the road Friday night.
“We were able to keep them out of transition and slow them down a little in the zone (defense), but sometimes it didn’t matter,” Cannon said. “They were so tall, they were just going right over us.”
Mark Williams, a 7-foot-1 Duke recruit, did the most damage around the rim with 18 points. Matthew Murrell, a 6-3 Mississippi signee, added 16 and Jarace Walker, a 6-6 sophomore who has scholarship offers from Florida, Kansas State and LSU, chipped in 13.
Even with the aerial show that included 360s, alley-oops and put-back slams, Millard North went toe-to-toe with the No. 23 in the nation for three quarters.
“I think we showed we can play with anyone in the country,” said 6-4 junior Hunter Sallis, who led the Mustangs with 23 points.
“That team is one of the best in the country,” added Sallis, who has scholarship offers from Kansas, Oregon and Gonzaga as well as Nebraska and Creighton. Husker coach Fred Hoiberg was in attendance Saturday. “We made them play hard.”
In the earlier matchup of national powers, No. 9 Sunrise Academy from the Wichita, Kan. area, defeated Bishop Walsh 78-37 behind 18 points from 6-7 junior forward Kendall Brown and 6-3 senior Ty Berry, a Northwestern commit.
Auburn 73, Ogallala 68: A three-point barrage followed by a healthy dose inside from 6-foot-8 Josh Lambert produced a double-digit lead for Auburn.
The defending Class C-1 state champions and top-ranked Bulldogs then hit just enough free throws to survive a furious Ogallala fourth-quarter comeback and claim a win over the sixth-ranked Indians.
Auburn (22-0), winners of 29 straight games, knocked down five three-pointers in the first quarter (three by CJ Hughes and two from Ryan Binder) to take a 24-12 lead which it never relinquished. Hughes, a 6-foot senior guard, finished with five threes on his way to 19 points, while sophomore Ryan Binder, the younger brother of junior all-state guard Cam Binder, ended with 12 points.
“Ryan Binder is probably our fourth option, but if you don’t guard him, he’ll make you pay,” Auburn coach Jim Weeks said. “CJ is the same way. He’s a senior so he’s been in these situations before.”
Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Fullerton 38: A first-quarter defensive lapse didn’t turn out to be a long-lasting trend for Falls City Sacred Heart.
After giving up 14 unanswered points in the opening period, the Class D-2 No. 1 Irish clamped down, allowing just 22 points in the final three quarters.
“We just kind of stood around during that stretch (in the first quarter) and we turned the ball over,” said Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz, whose 22-1 Irish trailed 16-10 after the first 8 minutes. “We survived it and only gave up 22 points the rest of the way, so I thought our defense was pretty sound.”
Tyler Witt, a 6-foot-3 senior all-stater, led a balanced Sacred Heart attack with 14 points, but the Irish also got 13 from 6-2 junior Jack Fiegener, who got extended minutes because of an injury to senior starter Jamie Stice.
Yutan 67, Elm Creek 47: The Class C-2 No. 2 Chieftains got four three-pointers from both Trey Knudsen and Will Hays to improve to 18-3 with the victory over the 13-8 Buffaloes. Knudsen paced Yutan with 20 points, all-stater Brady Timm added 17 and Hays netted 14.
Kearney 73, Mount Michael 50: Kearney (11-10) quickly put its overtime loss to Lincoln North Star on Friday behind it by jumping to a 27-6 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game over the Class B No. 3 Knights (17-5). The Bearcats’ Colin Murray hit a school-record eight three-pointers — four in both halves — on his way to a game-high 26 points.
BRLD 61, Hastings 57: The defending Class C-2 state champions and No. 1-ranked Wolverines (22-0) ran their winning streak to 45 games behind 24 points from Darwin Snyder and some clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch by junior all-state guard Lucas Vogt.
Grand Island 62, Grand Island CC 56: The Class A No. 9 Islanders (14-7) outscored the C-2 No. 3 Crusaders (19-3) 24-16 in the fourth quarter to secure the win in the first-ever game between the Grand Island schools. Grand Island senior point guard Jayden Byabato scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.
