Heartland Hoops roundup: Auburn survives late Ogallala rally; Falls City Sacred Heart withstands Fullerton run;

When the Indians started covering outside shooters, Lambert went to work inside for 21 points, including seven in the fourth quarter to keep Ogallala (17-4) at bay.

Auburn hit 13 of 18 foul shots in the fourth quarter, but Ogallala exploded for 26 points in the final period. Senior all-stater Carter Brown netted eight of his team-high 23 points in the last eight minutes. Kadyn Marhenke and Adam Kroeger combined for 15 points in the fourth and finished with 16 and 14, respectively.

Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Fullerton 38

A first-quarter defensive lapse didn’t turn out to be a long-lasting trend for the Falls City Sacred Heart boys basketball team.

After giving up 14 unanswered points in the opening period, the Class D-2 No. 1 Irish clamped down, allowing just 22 points in the final three quarters.

“We just kind of stood around during that stretch (in the first quarter) and we turned the ball over,” said Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz, whose 22-1 Irish trailed 16-10 after the first 8 minutes. “We survived it and only gave up 22 points the rest of the way, so I thought our defense was pretty sound.”