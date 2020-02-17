Heartland Hoops Classic participants now ready for boys basketball season stretch run

In many ways, it felt like a weekend to end the boys basketball season, not one to catapult a team to even bigger and better things.
First, Millard North took care of things on the home front Friday night, registering a 70-60 road win over last week’s No. 1 team in Class A, Bellevue West.
That allowed the Mustangs to move onto the national stage Saturday against IMG Academy at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island with confidence, an opportunity to relish the one time all season they won’t have a target on their back and be able to play from an underdog position.
The Mustangs scratched and clawed defensively against the bigger, ultra-talented Ascenders and hit enough shots in key moments to keep IMG from putting together a devastating run and deliver the knockout blow.
IMG held off a late Millard North rally to win 74-69 in an entertaining contest that kept the crowd of 5,500 at Heartland Events Center engaged the entire time.
For Hunter Sallis, the 6-foot-4 junior guard proved this weekend he’s deserving of the five-star national recruiting ranking and the scholarship offers from elite college programs like Kansas, Gonzaga and Oregon. In the two games combined, Sallis scored 48 points, shot better than 50% from the field, was 16-of-17 from the free-throw line and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Still, there was disappointment in his voice afterward Saturday that the Mustangs fell short. But it didn’t take him long to turn the page to another consequential week of games to close out the regular season — home contests Tuesday against No. 10 Lincoln North Star, featuring Donovan Williams, and Friday against No. 3 Omaha Central.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’re always focused on the next game. I’ve never played against Donovan, so I’m looking forward to it,” Sallis said, referring to Williams, who is averaging 30.8 points per game since returning from his ACL injury last month. The 6-5 senior Super-Stater has picked up scholarship offers from Texas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas A&M since decommitting from Nebraska in December.
“It’s another big week for us.”
Millard North coach Tim Cannon thinks last weekend provides a solid foundation on which the Mustangs can build on the rest of the way.
“I think we found out a lot about ourselves. These last two games helped us tremendously,” Cannon said. “You can’t ask for anything more than competing against the best.”
Two teams from last year’s Heartland Hoops Classic — Auburn in C-1 and BRLD in C-2 — went on to win 2019 state championships a month later. Both of those teams got a boost Saturday in return visits to Grand Island in games they led from start to finish. Auburn took out Ogallala to move to 22-0, and BRLD downed Class B No. 5 Hastings for its 45th straight win.
“I think this game showed maturity on our part,” BRLD junior all-state guard Lucas Vogt said. “Hastings went on a run to start the second half, and we were able to answer by hitting some big shots to get momentum back. They kind of nagged at us in the fourth quarter, but we were able to hit some free throws to seal it.”
Auburn’s last loss came to BRLD at last year’s Heartland Hoops Classic, and Bulldog coach Jim Weeks said he hopes his team can benefit as much from winning this year’s Hoops Classic game as they did in a loss a year ago.
“BRLD might be the best team we’ve played the last two years, and our guys inside Josh (Lambert) and Dan (Frary) worked so much better together after that game,” Weeks said. “It was also big for our defense, it was the tipping point for our success going into districts.
“This was a game today, whether you win or lose, you’d better learn something,” Weeks added. “If we don’t take something from it, we might be stubbing our toe in the district final.”