Heartland Hoops Classic participants now ready for boys basketball season stretch run

Still, there was disappointment in his voice afterward Saturday that the Mustangs fell short. But it didn’t take him long to turn the page to another consequential week of games to close out the regular season — home contests Tuesday against No. 10 Lincoln North Star, featuring Donovan Williams, and Friday against No. 3 Omaha Central.

“We’re always focused on the next game. I’ve never played against Donovan, so I’m looking forward to it,” Sallis said, referring to Williams, who is averaging 30.8 points per game since returning from his ACL injury last month. The 6-5 senior Super-Stater has picked up scholarship offers from Texas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas A&M since decommitting from Nebraska in December.

“It’s another big week for us.”

Millard North coach Tim Cannon thinks last weekend provides a solid foundation on which the Mustangs can build on the rest of the way.

“I think we found out a lot about ourselves. These last two games helped us tremendously,” Cannon said. “You can’t ask for anything more than competing against the best.”