Heartland Hoops Classic finalizes lineup of teams, eight-game schedule
Heartland Hoops Classic finalizes lineup of teams, eight-game schedule

  • Updated
Millard North vs. Omaha South, 3.13

Millard North’s Hunter Sallis (5) smiles as he prepares to shoot a free throw to complete a three-point play late in the second half against Omaha South during a Class A boys state basketball semifinal last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Lincoln Pius X will be among the Nebraska high school boys basketball teams competing in the 14th annual Heartland Hoops Classic Feb. 13, 2021 at Grand Island’s Heartland Events Center.

Eight games are planned that day with Pius X taking on last season’s Class C-2 state runner-up Grand Island Central Catholic in a 5 p.m. contest.

The final two games of the day will pair national prep school powers against the two teams that finished on top in Class A a year ago. Defending state champion Bellevue West, led by Super-State guard and Wisconsin recruit Chucky Hepburn, will take on Sunrise Christian Academy from the Wichita, Kansas area. Sunrise is currently ranked No. 2 nationally in the MaxPreps’ national Way-Too-Early Top 25.

Following that 6:45 p.m. contest is the 8:30 nightcap between perennial national power Oak Hill Academy against 2020 A state runner-up Millard North, led by Super-State captain Hunter Sallis who has scholarship offers from Kansas, North Carolina and Gonzaga among others. Oak Hill is ranked No. 18 in MaxPreps’ early national rankings.

Another game worth noting are a pair of two-time defending state champions doing battle – C-1 Auburn against C-2 BRLD.

Here’s the eight game lineup:

8:30 a.m. – Mullen vs. Loomis; 10:10 – Elkhorn North vs. St. Paul; 11:50 – Ashland-Greenwood vs. Northwest; 1:30 p.m. – Mount Michael Benedictine vs. Grand Island; 3:15 – BRLD vs. Auburn; 5 – Pius X vs. Grand Island Central Catholic; 6:45 – Sunrise Christian Academy vs. Bellevue West; 8:30 – Oak Hill Academy vs. Millard North

