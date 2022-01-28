‘He’s the best player in the conference’: Holtz’s big game secures EMC title for Bennington

OMAHA — After playing the Bennington boys basketball team for the second time this month, Waverly head coach Ryan Reeder knew exactly why Bennington is such a difficult opponent to overcome — because the Badgers have the best player in the conference.

And when it comes to conference tournaments, having the best player on the floor goes a long way toward winning it all.

Bennington senior Austin Holtz scored 16 of his game-high 19 points in the second half as Class B No. 4 Bennington withstood a late rally from No. 6 Waverly to win the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament 47-38 on Friday at Elkhorn North.

While both sides started slow out of the gate during a low-scoring first half, Bennington (14-3) came alive in the second half with Holtz as the catalyst. The senior guard drove in the lane time and time again, making several contested pull-up jumpers that would normally be low-percentage shots.

However, when you’ve perfected a shot, they’re all worth taking.

“I practiced that all week because I knew it’d come up in the game,” Holtz said of his midrange jumpers. “I just took a couple shots; I needed to see a few go in, because if you penetrate the 2-3 zone it opens up a lot of pull-ups.”

Holtz also made all of his free-throw attempts during a high-scoring fourth quarter when Waverly (11-6) threatened to ruin the Badgers’ big night. While the Vikings trailed 32-22 to end the third quarter, a late flurry from three-point range trimmed the Bennington lead to three points on multiple occasions.

However, Waverly playing catch-up meant that Bennington could secure a win at the free-throw line, and the Badgers did just that. Bennington made 14 free throws during the second half as Isaac Conner added 10 important points to compliment Holtz’s big game.

“Holtz is a really, really good basketball player; I think he’s the best player in the conference right now and I don’t know if it’s really close,” Reeder said.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Waverly thus far, but Vikings fans can take encouragement from seeing junior Preston Harms knock down a trio of three-pointers and score a team-high 11 points. Harms had been sidelined by injury for the past two weeks, and his presence on the floor adds a whole new dimension to the Waverly offense.

All five of the Vikings’ starters made shots from beyond the arc, something Reeder hopes will continue over the remainder of the season.

“I hope after this we kind of gel back together,” Reeder said. “This was the first game we’ve had him (Harms) back in probably three weeks; we just started practicing together with our full five, so once we get that chemistry together I think we’ll be better down the stretch.”

While there is still plenty of basketball left to be played during the regular season, Bennington certainly has the look of a Class B contender. Elkhorn won a football state championship in 2020 and made the state finals in basketball immediately after, something Bennington will hope to emulate after its 2021 Class B football state title.

The Badgers have now won nine games in a row, and Holtz is eager to keep that winning streak going.

“We started off the season a little slow coming off of football and everything, but I think the conference championship will give us a confidence boost heading into the final stretch,” he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.