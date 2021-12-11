‘He’s definitely a scorer’: Carter Tempelmeyer leads Lincoln East to 50-44 win over No. 7 Gretna

East head coach Jeff Campbell knew it too, and the Spartan offense has flourished as a result of Tempelmeyer’s ability to score contested shots in the lane and three-pointers as well. However, if there’s any team that limits offensive success, it’s the Gretna Dragons (2-2).

Gretna’s aggressive zone defense and full-court press gave Lincoln East trouble at times, especially during a 9-0 first-quarter run that gave Gretna an early 9-3 lead. But just like that, Tempelmeyer scored seven consecutive points to end the first quarter, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer that put East up 12-11.

“We’ve known Carter can score, and he’s continued to develop the other parts of his game too,” Campbell said. “He’s definitely a scorer; he can knock down threes and do a lot of things for us.”

Sophomore guard Landon Pokorski scored 16 points, Alex Wilcoxson added 12 points and Grant Jansen scored 11 hard-fought points in the paint to lead the Gretna charge, but Lincoln East did just enough to withstand it. Brayden McPhail and Jared Townsley scored nine points apiece.