‘He’s definitely a scorer’: Carter Tempelmeyer leads Lincoln East to 50-44 win over No. 7 Gretna

GRETNA — Last year, the Lincoln East boys basketball team relied on its stellar senior guard for big scoring nights time and time again, and the strategy proved successful with an eventual state tournament appearance as proof.
Carter Glenn may be gone to graduation, but this year’s clutch Spartan scorer goes by the same first name — it’s Carter Tempelmeyer.
Mostly a role player off the bench last year, Tempelmeyer has grown into his own as Lincoln East’s go-to scoring option. He’s proved that in all four of the Spartans’ games this season, especially with a game-high 18 points that powered a 50-44 Lincoln East win over Class A No. 7 Gretna on Saturday.
It’s safe to say that all of Lincoln East’s (3-1) wins this year have come with Tempelmeyer playing a key role. The junior forward hit a game-winning shot in a 62-60 season-opening win over Elkhorn South, scored a team-high 16 points in a win over Kearney and followed with another team-best scoring effort against Gretna.
He may have scored just 30 points last season, but Tempelmeyer knew big things were coming as a junior.
“I knew we needed someone to step into that role after we lost Carter, I knew we had some guys coming back but we needed a big offensive threat, so I feel like I had to step into that role,” Tempelmeyer said.
East head coach Jeff Campbell knew it too, and the Spartan offense has flourished as a result of Tempelmeyer’s ability to score contested shots in the lane and three-pointers as well. However, if there’s any team that limits offensive success, it’s the Gretna Dragons (2-2).
Gretna’s aggressive zone defense and full-court press gave Lincoln East trouble at times, especially during a 9-0 first-quarter run that gave Gretna an early 9-3 lead. But just like that, Tempelmeyer scored seven consecutive points to end the first quarter, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer that put East up 12-11.
“We’ve known Carter can score, and he’s continued to develop the other parts of his game too,” Campbell said. “He’s definitely a scorer; he can knock down threes and do a lot of things for us.”
Sophomore guard Landon Pokorski scored 16 points, Alex Wilcoxson added 12 points and Grant Jansen scored 11 hard-fought points in the paint to lead the Gretna charge, but Lincoln East did just enough to withstand it. Brayden McPhail and Jared Townsley scored nine points apiece.
“I don’t think we executed probably well enough, and that’s something we need to focus on next week,” Campbell said. “Gretna obviously gets you out of what you want to do, but we need to get a little more disciplined so we can get to the looks we’re going for. But, to our guys’ credit, they did hit big shots and it didn’t look pretty but they came through when they needed to.”