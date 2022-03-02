‘He’s a warrior out there': Christiansen’s intensity, Pius X’s fast start sends Thunderbolts back to the state tournament

OMAHA — All season long, Brady Christiansen has been the on-court general of the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team.

The senior forward averaged a double-double over the course of the entire season, often turning in stellar defensive performances to go along with his work on the offensive glass. After yet another impactful performance that it was Christiansen who cut down the nets with his teammates cheering him on from behind.

Christiansen not only shadowed Papillion-La Vista South star guard Daniel Brocaille for most of the contest, but he also scored 13 points as Class A No. 8 Lincoln Pius X never trailed in a dominant 61-46 win over No. 7 Papillion-La Vista South on Wednesday night.

The win advances Pius X (18-7) to the Class A state tournament for the second year in a row and ended Papillion-La Vista South’s (16-8) season as well.

“He’s a warrior out there and is definitely our leader and a spark plug out there for us,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said of Christiansen. “His effort and intensity out there just permeates throughout the rest of the team, and I even think people in the stands can feel how hard he plays and how much he wanted this game.”

For a senior-heavy Pius X team that has been working toward this goal all season, there was no better time to turn in one of their best first-half performances of the year. Christiansen and Jack Hastreiter both scored nine points in the first half while Jared Bohrer added eight of his own, helping Pius X take a commanding 22-5 lead early in the second quarter.

Hastreiter finished with a game-high 18 points with the help of four made three-pointers and Bohrer added 15 of his own, but the win also showed off Pius X’s depth on both sides of the floor. Sam Hastreiter picked up two early fouls and Bohrer was in foul trouble for much of the second half, meaning senior Jack Reiling and sophomore Treyson Anderson played pivotal minutes throughout the game.

“You never know when your last game’s your last, and I didn’t want that to happen (tonight), obviously,” Christiansen said. “I thought my teammates’ energy was great, and the students, fans we couldn’t have done it without them, so shoutout to them.

Senior guard Daniel Brocaille scored a team-high 16 points for the Titans, and a trio of made three-pointers in the second half helped Papillion-La Vista South cut Pius X’s lead all the way down to nine points in the fourth quarter. However, the Thunderbolts kept the same poise and intensity they started with, showing the work the entire program put in to prepare for this moment.

“There was a focus and intensity about them for sure,” Spicka said. “We’ve had really good practices leading up to this, and I’m happy with the effort of the entire program to get us to this point.”

The Thunderbolts will now play in the state tournament for the fifth time in the last six seasons, with four of those trips coming at the Class A level since 2017. With Pius X being the lone Lincoln representative in this year’s tournament, the Thunderbolts figure to have a large cheering section in attendance.

“Our goal has all season has been TTS—that means Tuesday to state,” Christiansen said. “That’s all we wanted as our first step, so we have to keep this thing rolling and see what happens from there.”

