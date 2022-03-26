‘He plays like a giant': From blocked shots to ball-handling and rebounding, Super-State captain Green did it all in his high school career

In the summer of his first season at Millard North, head coach Tim Cannon made a promise that would shape the history of the Mustangs’ boys basketball program.
While picking up his daughter from practice, Robert Green mentioned to Cannon that his son, a fourth-grader at the time, had potential to become a special player. However, he wanted to make sure that Cannon would still be at Millard North to see his career through, a promise that Cannon promptly made.
Eight years later, that proved to be a great decision. Not only is Jasen Green one of the best basketball players to come through Millard North, but he also ends his career as a two-time state champion and the captain of the Lincoln Journal Star’s 2022 Super-State boys basketball team.
“The first time I got to watch Jasen play, he was a seventh grader playing in the summer for Team Factory,” Cannon recalled. “Even then, I just knew he was good enough to play right away.”
When Green finally arrived at Millard North, he became the first player in school history to be a four-year varsity starter. That accomplished one of the three goals a 14-year-old Green set for himself — to be a varsity starter as a freshman, to win a state title and to become a Division I basketball player.
People are also reading…
Now a two-time state champion and a Creighton basketball commit, Green’s growth in high school is not only a testament to his pure athletic ability but also his work ethic. As a freshman, Green averaged 7.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as mostly a “big-body” player, in his own words. As a sophomore, he began to have more plays drawn up in his favor and his scoring average increased to 11 points per game and then to 12.3 as a junior.
However, the biggest improvements were made in practice. Playing against Division I players Max Murrell (Stanford), Hunter Sallis (Gonzaga), Saint Thomas (Loyola-Chicago) and Jadin Johnson (Old Dominion) helped Green find his role as a defensive stopper.
“Going up against them every day in practice made me better and better because it helped teach me what I needed to do on the court and how to guard them,” Green said. “My sophomore year I really started lifting and was able to guard a lot better, so I started guarding some of the best players on the teams we played.”
Coming within seconds of winning a state title as a sophomore but falling just short would have been disappointing in its own right, but it was only made worse by the fact that it was Green’s missed floater at the buzzer that could have tied the game.
For a player already dedicated to improving himself day by day before then, that only served to make Green work even harder to achieve his goals. He became a true all-around player capable of rebounding in the post, bringing the ball up the court and shooting three-pointers in addition to his already established defensive presence.
In fact, Green’s defensive ability is so good that he can guard any player on the court. In Millard North’s 2021 championship triumph over Bellevue West, he followed speedy guard Josiah Dotzler around the court to slow down the Thunderbird offense; in this year’s final he battled against 6-8 William Kyle and 6-6 Jacob Arop in the post.
While last year’s final was closely contested, Millard North’s back-to-back championship triumph this season consisted of a dominant second half in no small part due to Green’s defensive presence. Green averaged a whopping 4.2 blocked shots per game this season, and his presence in the lane was sometimes jaw-dropping to watch.
Even in the state finals, the same moves played out like they did all season — scoring opportunities at the rim that would result in points against most teams were shut down time and time again by Green.
“I remember a lot of these guys going in there and pulling the ball right out,” Cannon said. “You could see them get a little crease and drive it, but then they see Jasen and pull it back out; it’s not always about blocking the shot, it’s also about changing it or avoiding it.”
With a player of tremendous ability, there can be a fine line between confidence and cockiness, but that’s never been the case with Green. He’s always had confidence in his own ability, but never threatened to get too full of himself.
“He has a very quiet intensity, and he’s kind of like a gentle giant,” Cannon said. “He’s very calm and cool on the floor, but he plays like a giant.”
In every aspect of his game, Green’s senior season was his best yet. He averaged 17.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and three assists per game, numbers that show why he’s a high-level Division I recruit. Green will continue to put his well-rounded skills to use for the Creighton Bluejays.
Going from watching games in person and on TV to being part of the team has been a wild journey for Green, and he knows the potential for him to become a hometown favorite for the Bluejays. It wasn’t that long ago that Omaha North’s Justin Patton, a 2015 high school graduate, became a breakout player for the Bluejays and went on to become an NBA Draft first-round pick.
“If I put in enough work, I know the opportunity is there for me,” Green said. “Just being able to go there and watch them play live is kind of weird because I’m about to be one of them.”
For a player as selfless as Green is, he recognized the fact that his growth at a player wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the people around him. From his biggest supporters in his parents to his high school coaches and trainers Ryan Foster, Adam Barnes and Vernon Davis, who helped him develop his skills in the offseason, Green is thankful for each and every one of them.
He won’t forget their contributions and support any time soon, and he won’t be forgotten at Millard North, either. The concept of legacy is popular among athletes and Green isn’t much different, except for the fact of what he wants to be remembered for at Millard North.
It’s not for his monster dunks, emphatic blocks or even for the back-to-back state championships that he won — Green wants to be remembered for doing the dirty work that isn’t easy.
“I just want them (future players) to know that they can be show-off players, but there’s always got to be guys who do the dirty work,” Green said. “I was raised doing that and even this year I was still doing all that stuff. All the little things have to be done by someone.”
For Cannon, there’s no better representation of Green’s unique quality than that.
“I think it’s a perfect description of the person he is, because he’s not about all the glory,” Cannon said. “He likes the process and the hard work. One game he dived for a loose ball and I pointed out that if the best player on the floor is diving for a loose ball, you better be diving, too.”
Meet the boys first-team Super-Staters from the 2021-22 season
𝙃𝙊𝙊𝙋𝙎 𝙁𝙇𝘼𝙑𝙊𝙍 🍦
Every time these Super-State players hit the court this season, it was a treat for fans to watch them go to work.
A few scoops of ice cream at eCreamery in Omaha was just the cherry on top of the fantastic season performances from each of these players.
Here are the five best.
𝙅𝘼𝙎𝙀𝙉 𝙂𝙍𝙀𝙀𝙉
𝖬𝗂𝗅𝗅𝖺𝗋𝖽 𝖭𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗁 | 𝟨-𝟪 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟧 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟢.𝟣
College: Creighton
Season flavor: Neapolitan champion.
Just like the three-flavored Neapolitan ice cream, every bit of Green’s game works together to create an all-around standout. Not only did he average a double-double per game on the offensive end of the court, but Green also led the state with 118 blocks (4.2 per game). The sight of Green getting ready to block a shot or provide defensive help terrorize every opponent the Mustangs faced this season. The Super-State captain can dribble, post up and shoot three-pointers in addition to his defensive prowess, and his consistency as Millard North's go-to player was downright incredible. It's only fitting that Green, this year's Super-State captain, ends his career as a two-time state champion.
Coach speak: “What stands out to me about Jasen is his absolute courtesy to others and respect for others. Jasen has meant so much to me and to our school’s program because I knew he was going to give his best effort and represent us in the best way possible. He is an all-state basketball player but more importantly an all-state person.” — Millard North coach Tim Cannon.
Three scoops with Jasen
Favorite ice cream flavor: Rocky road.
Favorite ice cream topping: Reese’s peanut butter cups.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Winning a state title."
𝙄𝙎𝘼𝘼𝘾 𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙐𝘿𝙏
𝖦𝗋𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖨𝗌𝗅𝖺𝗇𝖽 | 𝟨-𝟫 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟤𝟥.𝟨 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟪.𝟧
College: Virginia.
Season flavor: Monster cookie.
Any opponent who had the misfortune of trying to guard Traudt this season realized the same thing — the Grand Island senior is a monster on the court. With a quiet confidence that lends itself to his focus throughout the game, Traudt is an all-around scorer who filled every role for his team this season. His 23.6 points per game were the most of any Class A player, and Traudt ends his career as the all-time leading scorer in Grand Island history. He’s just as good with midrange and three-point shots as he is around the basket, and those skills will certainly serve Traudt well at the next level at Virginia.
Coach speak: “For everything that Isaac is on the floor, he's a better person off the floor. Isaac carries himself with such humility and sincerely cares about everyone around him. He was never too busy to sign an autograph or take a picture with a kid in our community. On the floor, Isaac is the best player to ever put on an Islander uniform.” — Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough.
Three scoops with Isaac
Favorite ice cream flavor: Chocolate chip cookie dough.
Favorite ice cream topping: Snickers.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Playing on ESPN."
𝙅𝘼𝙔𝘿𝙀𝙉 𝘿𝘼𝙒𝙎𝙊𝙉
𝖮𝗆𝖺𝗁𝖺 𝖢𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗅 | 𝟨-𝟧 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟨 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟪
College: Loyola-Chicago.
Season flavor: Passion shoot.
One of the first things that stands out about Dawson’s ability is the pure passion he has for the game and the sweet touch he puts on passes and shots. In addition to being one of the best guards in the state at finishing around the rim, Dawson is also at his best when he picks out teammates with perfect passes. He averaged 3.2 assists per game this season in addition to his 17-plus points and 4.8 rebounds per game, statistics that show Dawson's impact on all facets of the game. You’d be hard-pressed to find many players better at having the ball in their hands at all times, a role that Dawson always thrives in.
Coach speak: “Jayden is a fabulous basketball player and an even better person. He has represented Omaha Central with character, dignity and class throughout his career. Loyola-Chicago is getting a 6-foot-5 combo guard who is a versatile scorer, an excellent shooter, a playmaker and a fabulous defender. I think the sky is the limit for Jayden.” — Omaha Central coach Eric Behrens.
Three scoops with Jayden
Favorite ice cream flavor: Vanilla.
Favorite ice cream topping: Oreos.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Scoring my 1,000th career point."
𝙅𝙊𝙎𝙄𝘼𝙃 𝘿𝙊𝙏𝙕𝙇𝙀𝙍
𝖡𝖾𝗅𝗅𝖾𝗏𝗎𝖾 𝖶𝖾𝗌𝗍 | 𝟨-𝟥 | 𝖩𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟧.𝟥 | 𝖠𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟩
College: Undecided.
Season flavor: Prime Lemon-Lime.
Just like his season flavor, Dotzler’s skills are the perfect combination to make everything around him better. Bellevue West’s fast-paced offense (the lemon) wouldn’t run anywhere near as smoothly as it does without the ball in Dotzler’s hands (the lime). His Thunderbird teammates know that when Dotzler brings the ball up the court, he can immediately drive into the lane or look for a quick pass within seconds. His 4.7 assists per game were the second most in Class A this season, and Dotzler's scoring average would likely be even higher than if he wasn't so unselfish in setting up teammates with the ball. With a tremendous feel for the game and elite ball-handling skills, Dotzler is already one of the state’s best players as a junior. He'll be a high-level Division I recruit next season.
Coach speak: “Josiah is a tremendous competitor with a motor that is nonstop. He approaches practice in the same manner and sets a tone for the rest of the team that playing hard is an expectation. Off the court he is a tremendous example in the halls at Bellevue West and is one of the leaders in creating school spirit at other events.” — Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard.
Three scoops with Josiah
Favorite ice cream flavor: Cookies and cream.
Favorite ice cream topping: Oreos.
The sweetest part of this past season: "At the Holiday Tournament, me and Will (Kyle) got hyped after his dunk."
𝙇𝙐𝙆𝙀 𝙅𝙐𝙉𝙂𝙀𝙍𝙎
𝖢𝗋𝖾𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗍𝗈𝗇 𝖯𝗋𝖾𝗉 | 𝟨-𝟪 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟪.𝟢 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟫
College: Omaha.
Season flavor: Peanut better and better.
After averaging 6.3 points per game as a role player as a sophomore, Jungers was a long way from being a Super-State selection. Since then, the Creighton Prep senior has only gotten better and better with each successive game he played. His most dangerous shot is a midrange pull-up that would make any elite scorer jealous of his success rate, in addition to post and three-point shooting skills as well. That signature offensive move helped him average 18 points per game while leading the Junior Jays back to the state tournament. An Omaha commit, Jungers’ hard-working nature and athletic ability should get him on the court almost immediately.
Coach speak: “Luke is a gym rat who we would have to chase out of the gym because he is always looking to improve his game from all three levels. He gave us a ton of flexibility within our offense because he could stretch the floor but also post up when needed. Luke will have a great college career because he is willing to put the time and work in to always improve.” — Creighton Prep coach Josh Luedtke.
Three scoops with Luke
Favorite ice cream flavor: Cake batter.
Favorite ice cream topping: Oreos.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Beating Westside at state."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7