‘He plays like a giant': From blocked shots to ball-handling and rebounding, Super-State captain Green did it all in his high school career

In the summer of his first season at Millard North, head coach Tim Cannon made a promise that would shape the history of the Mustangs’ boys basketball program.

While picking up his daughter from practice, Robert Green mentioned to Cannon that his son, a fourth-grader at the time, had potential to become a special player. However, he wanted to make sure that Cannon would still be at Millard North to see his career through, a promise that Cannon promptly made.

Eight years later, that proved to be a great decision. Not only is Jasen Green one of the best basketball players to come through Millard North, but he also ends his career as a two-time state champion and the captain of the Lincoln Journal Star’s 2022 Super-State boys basketball team.

“The first time I got to watch Jasen play, he was a seventh grader playing in the summer for Team Factory,” Cannon recalled. “Even then, I just knew he was good enough to play right away.”

When Green finally arrived at Millard North, he became the first player in school history to be a four-year varsity starter. That accomplished one of the three goals a 14-year-old Green set for himself — to be a varsity starter as a freshman, to win a state title and to become a Division I basketball player.

Now a two-time state champion and a Creighton basketball commit, Green’s growth in high school is not only a testament to his pure athletic ability but also his work ethic. As a freshman, Green averaged 7.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as mostly a “big-body” player, in his own words. As a sophomore, he began to have more plays drawn up in his favor and his scoring average increased to 11 points per game and then to 12.3 as a junior.

However, the biggest improvements were made in practice. Playing against Division I players Max Murrell (Stanford), Hunter Sallis (Gonzaga), Saint Thomas (Loyola-Chicago) and Jadin Johnson (Old Dominion) helped Green find his role as a defensive stopper.

“Going up against them every day in practice made me better and better because it helped teach me what I needed to do on the court and how to guard them,” Green said. “My sophomore year I really started lifting and was able to guard a lot better, so I started guarding some of the best players on the teams we played.”

Coming within seconds of winning a state title as a sophomore but falling just short would have been disappointing in its own right, but it was only made worse by the fact that it was Green’s missed floater at the buzzer that could have tied the game.

For a player already dedicated to improving himself day by day before then, that only served to make Green work even harder to achieve his goals. He became a true all-around player capable of rebounding in the post, bringing the ball up the court and shooting three-pointers in addition to his already established defensive presence.

In fact, Green’s defensive ability is so good that he can guard any player on the court. In Millard North’s 2021 championship triumph over Bellevue West, he followed speedy guard Josiah Dotzler around the court to slow down the Thunderbird offense; in this year’s final he battled against 6-8 William Kyle and 6-6 Jacob Arop in the post.

While last year’s final was closely contested, Millard North’s back-to-back championship triumph this season consisted of a dominant second half in no small part due to Green’s defensive presence. Green averaged a whopping 4.2 blocked shots per game this season, and his presence in the lane was sometimes jaw-dropping to watch.

Even in the state finals, the same moves played out like they did all season — scoring opportunities at the rim that would result in points against most teams were shut down time and time again by Green.

“I remember a lot of these guys going in there and pulling the ball right out,” Cannon said. “You could see them get a little crease and drive it, but then they see Jasen and pull it back out; it’s not always about blocking the shot, it’s also about changing it or avoiding it.”

With a player of tremendous ability, there can be a fine line between confidence and cockiness, but that’s never been the case with Green. He’s always had confidence in his own ability, but never threatened to get too full of himself.

“He has a very quiet intensity, and he’s kind of like a gentle giant,” Cannon said. “He’s very calm and cool on the floor, but he plays like a giant.”

In every aspect of his game, Green’s senior season was his best yet. He averaged 17.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and three assists per game, numbers that show why he’s a high-level Division I recruit. Green will continue to put his well-rounded skills to use for the Creighton Bluejays.

Going from watching games in person and on TV to being part of the team has been a wild journey for Green, and he knows the potential for him to become a hometown favorite for the Bluejays. It wasn’t that long ago that Omaha North’s Justin Patton, a 2015 high school graduate, became a breakout player for the Bluejays and went on to become an NBA Draft first-round pick.

“If I put in enough work, I know the opportunity is there for me,” Green said. “Just being able to go there and watch them play live is kind of weird because I’m about to be one of them.”

For a player as selfless as Green is, he recognized the fact that his growth at a player wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the people around him. From his biggest supporters in his parents to his high school coaches and trainers Ryan Foster, Adam Barnes and Vernon Davis, who helped him develop his skills in the offseason, Green is thankful for each and every one of them.

He won’t forget their contributions and support any time soon, and he won’t be forgotten at Millard North, either. The concept of legacy is popular among athletes and Green isn’t much different, except for the fact of what he wants to be remembered for at Millard North.

It’s not for his monster dunks, emphatic blocks or even for the back-to-back state championships that he won — Green wants to be remembered for doing the dirty work that isn’t easy.

“I just want them (future players) to know that they can be show-off players, but there’s always got to be guys who do the dirty work,” Green said. “I was raised doing that and even this year I was still doing all that stuff. All the little things have to be done by someone.”

For Cannon, there’s no better representation of Green’s unique quality than that.

“I think it’s a perfect description of the person he is, because he’s not about all the glory,” Cannon said. “He likes the process and the hard work. One game he dived for a loose ball and I pointed out that if the best player on the floor is diving for a loose ball, you better be diving, too.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

