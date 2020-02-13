Hastings' height helps Class B fourth-ranked Tigers slip past Waverly

WAVERLY — Class B No. 4 Hastings had only four different players score against Waverly on Thursday night, but the group made each bucket count.

Waverly kept the game close in the early stages but each of the Tigers’ scorers finished the night in double figures to push Hastings to a 52-41 win.

The Vikings (9-9) scored the game’s first six points, holding Hastings (18-2) scoreless over the game’s first four minutes as the Tigers struggled to get the ball into the post. Hastings soon answered back, going on an 8-0 run to end the first quarter tied 8-8.

Hastings’ success continued into the second quarter as the 8-0 run soon became a 14-2 stretch. Waverly continued to contest shots from Jake Schroeder (6-foot-5) and Haggan Hilgendorf (6-9), but each scored a pair of field goals in the second as their height caused problems.

Noah Stoddard led the way offensively for Waverly in the first half, collecting seven points on aggressive drives to the bucket, but Hastings took a 21-15 lead into the break.

“I’m proud of the way we fought with them; we jumped on them early with a 6-0 lead and I knew that wave was coming, but I love the way we just battled,” Waverly coach Ryan Reeder said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}