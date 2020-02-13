Hastings' height helps Class B fourth-ranked Tigers slip past Waverly

WAVERLY — Class B No. 4 Hastings had only four different players score against Waverly on Thursday night, but the group made each bucket count.
Waverly kept the game close in the early stages but each of the Tigers’ scorers finished the night in double figures to push Hastings to a 52-41 win.
The Vikings (9-9) scored the game’s first six points, holding Hastings (18-2) scoreless over the game’s first four minutes as the Tigers struggled to get the ball into the post. Hastings soon answered back, going on an 8-0 run to end the first quarter tied 8-8.
Hastings’ success continued into the second quarter as the 8-0 run soon became a 14-2 stretch. Waverly continued to contest shots from Jake Schroeder (6-foot-5) and Haggan Hilgendorf (6-9), but each scored a pair of field goals in the second as their height caused problems.
Noah Stoddard led the way offensively for Waverly in the first half, collecting seven points on aggressive drives to the bucket, but Hastings took a 21-15 lead into the break.
“I’m proud of the way we fought with them; we jumped on them early with a 6-0 lead and I knew that wave was coming, but I love the way we just battled,” Waverly coach Ryan Reeder said.
You have free articles remaining.
Coming off a 54-41 loss to Adams Central on Tuesday, just its second defeat of the season, Hastings needed to respond quickly to shake off the low-scoring first half. Mike Boeve hit a pair of three-pointers as the Tigers adjusted their offensive positioning to break Waverly’s 2-3 zone, taking a 36-28 lead at the end of the third quarter.
“We didn’t shoot the ball overly well and we had some careless passes,” Hastings coach Lance Creech said. “The adjustments out of halftime, I could just see the look in their eyes and it was different from the last half-dozen games, honestly.”
That mentality kept Hastings focused throughout the fourth quarter, even as Waverly trimmed the deficit to five points. The Tigers’ leading scorer, Schroeder, added seven of his game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, and threw down an emphatic dunk to take a 44-33 lead.
Connor Creech and Hilgendorf each scored 13 points and Boeve added 11 more as Hastings went 5-for-10 from three-point range.
Meanwhile, Waverly stuck to its offensive philosophy against Hastings’ tall shot-blockers, as the Viking guards tried to carve out space in the paint. Andrew Heffelfinger led Waverly with 13 points, followed by Stoddard with 10.
“I loved what we did, and if we played again, we’d do the exact same thing,” Reeder said. “We got downhill and I wish we hit a few more outside shots to open the paint a little bit more but we wanted to get downhill and score inside.”
Hastings girls 50, Waverly 41
Julia Martin led Waverly with 13 points, but the Vikings could not close the gap against Class B No. 10 Hastings. The Tigers outscored Waverly in all four quarters, but never by more than three points. McKinsey Long led the Tigers with a game-high 17 points.