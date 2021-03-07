Harms showing shades of his Super-State dad as a sophomore on Waverly's boys basketball team

Preston Harms has a tough act to follow.
His father, Anthony Harms, was a Super-State basketball player who led Filley to two Class D-2 state championships before being a standout college guard at Nebraska-Kearney. His 2,140 career points in high school are 16th all-time in Nebraska, while his 1,643 at UNK are 12th all-time in school history.
Anthony Harms, now the strength and conditioning coach at Waverly as well as a boys basketball assistant coach, says his 5-foot-10 sophomore son is well on his way to blazing his own path outside of dad’s shadow.
“Preston’s got the ability and he’s bigger, he’s faster and he’s stronger than I was at his age,” Anthony Harms said of his son, who has helped the No. 7 Vikings (15-6) reach the Class B state tournament for the first time since 2013. Waverly faces defending state champion and top-ranked Omaha Skutt in the first round at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“So if he keeps working, he’ll do all right.”
Like his dad, Preston Harms has become a three-point weapon and has helped stretch the floor to give space to the Vikings’ two leading scorers — 6-2 senior Andrew Heffelfinger (13.0 points per game) and 6-2 junior Cole Murray (10.1 PPG) — to operate offensively.
Preston Harms is third on the team in scoring at 8.8 points per game.
“It’s just worked really well together as a team and it’s gotten us to where we are now,” Preston Harms said. “It’s been fun playing with all these guys because I didn’t get to play a whole lot as a freshman.”
Anthony Harms was the Waverly head girls basketball coach for four seasons, then slid over to be the Vikings boys head coach for two seasons before focusing full time on his strength and conditioning duties and also being able to spend more time getting to his children’s athletic events.
Waverly boys basketball coach Ryan Reeder succeeded Harms in both positions. Reeder guided the Vikings girls team to the Class B state finals in 2015 the season before moving into the boys position for the 2015-16 season.
Reeder managed to convince Harms to return as an assistant, giving him two assistants with Class B boys head coaching experience. This is Garrett Borcher’s first year on Reeder’s staff after a stint at Crete where he led the Cardinals to the 2018 state tournament.
“I started recruiting Anthony to come back three or four years ago, and I just kept in his ear, kept in his ear,” Reeder said. “He’s one of my best friends, he was in my wedding and he’s the reason I’m at Waverly.
“Anthony’s changed the culture here at Waverly with his strength and conditioning program, and he’s a major reason we’ve had so much success in football and basketball here the past few years,” added Reeder, referring to the Vikings’ two semifinal appearances and quarterfinal finish in the playoffs the past three football seasons.
Heffelfinger is one of just four seniors on the Vikings’ roster, making Waverly a team to watch next season as well. The junior duo of 6-5 Hogan Wingrove and 6-4 Drew Miller combine to average 10 points and almost 10 rebounds per game. Riley Marsh, a 6-3 junior, and Heffelfinger’s younger brother, 5-11 sophomore Anthony Heffelfinger, also are seeing meaningful playing time.
“I’m so close to all these juniors and sophomores, so I’m really loving it that we’re having so much success my senior year,” Andrew Heffelfinger said. “I think we shocked some people when we came as close as we did last year getting to state (a two-point overtime loss at Scottsbluff in the district finals). We’ve always believed in ourselves and we’re proving it this year.”