Harms showing shades of his Super-State dad as a sophomore on Waverly's boys basketball team

“It’s just worked really well together as a team and it’s gotten us to where we are now,” Preston Harms said. “It’s been fun playing with all these guys because I didn’t get to play a whole lot as a freshman.”

Anthony Harms was the Waverly head girls basketball coach for four seasons, then slid over to be the Vikings boys head coach for two seasons before focusing full time on his strength and conditioning duties and also being able to spend more time getting to his children’s athletic events.

Waverly boys basketball coach Ryan Reeder succeeded Harms in both positions. Reeder guided the Vikings girls team to the Class B state finals in 2015 the season before moving into the boys position for the 2015-16 season.

Reeder managed to convince Harms to return as an assistant, giving him two assistants with Class B boys head coaching experience. This is Garrett Borcher’s first year on Reeder’s staff after a stint at Crete where he led the Cardinals to the 2018 state tournament.

“I started recruiting Anthony to come back three or four years ago, and I just kept in his ear, kept in his ear,” Reeder said. “He’s one of my best friends, he was in my wedding and he’s the reason I’m at Waverly.