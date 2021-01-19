Haire, Hogan score, defense stymies Grand Island in Lincoln Southeast win

Sam Haire came off the bench and nailed a game-winning three-pointer with 2 seconds left, while teammate Ajantae Hogan became just the third player in Lincoln Southeast boys basketball history to eclipse 1,000 career points with his game-high 15 points.
But the recurring theme in the Knights’ 37-35 win over Grand Island on Tuesday night at Prasch Activities Center was defense, particularly what they were able to do with the Islanders’ Isaac Traudt, a 6-foot-9 junior who is one of the nation’s top recruits in the class of 2022 and has a Kansas scholarship offer.
Jake Appleget, a 6-5 Super-State junior linebacker in football, got the assignment most of the night on Traudt, who managed 11 points. And when Traudt caught the ball in the post or tried to drive it to the basket, Applegate’s teammates swarmed to make it difficult for him.
“I tip my cap to Jake Appleget. He gets tough assignment after assignment and he responds every time,” said Southeast coach Joey Werning, whose team improved to 6-3.
“We’ve said all year we want to be junkyard dogs and really get it after it defensively,” Werning added. “Grand Island played great defense as well, and we struggled offensively. But we found a way to get it done.”
Southeast scored just four points from the end of the first quarter until the 5-minute mark of the third quarter, a span in which the Islanders (7-5) built a 24-13 lead. But the Knights went on a 12-2 run to finish the period, using their full-court pressure defense to force four turnovers during that span and cut the deficit to 26-25 on a 17-foot jumper by Hogan with 34 seconds left in the quarter.
Southeast finally took its first lead since 4-2 on a three-point play by McGinness Schneider that made it 31-28 with 4:17 left in the game. Schneider finished with 10 points.
“It was a low-scoring game, so it was going to come down to our defense,” said Hogan, a 6-5 senior who was 7-of-13 from the field. “In the second half, our press was able to get a bunch of stops and that turned things around for us.”
The Islanders took their last lead at 35-34 with 1:45 remaining on a layup by Jacob Nesvara after breaking the press. Grand Island missed the front end of two 1-and-1 free-throw situations with 30 seconds and 10 seconds showing, giving Haire a chance for his last-second heroics from the right wing.
“The last play was for AJ (Hogan) to get to the rim,” Haire said. “There was 5 seconds left, I saw Mac (Schneider) swarmed so I made myself available. At that point, it was do whatever it takes to get a shot up.”
In Southeast’s 77-58 win over the Islanders in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament, Haire hit four three-pointers and scored 14 points as the Knights shot a blazing 73% from the field. Southeast shot 34% on Tuesday night, hitting 14-of-41 overall and just 3-of-15 from beyond the three-point arc.
“We were able to keep them from getting the ball into the paint, and for a long time, kept them (Southeast) really stagnant (offensively),” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “We didn’t handle their pressure very well for a time there in the third quarter and missed some free throws down the stretch. Other than that, we played great.”