Haire, Hogan score, defense stymies Grand Island in Lincoln Southeast win

Sam Haire came off the bench and nailed a game-winning three-pointer with 2 seconds left, while teammate Ajantae Hogan became just the third player in Lincoln Southeast boys basketball history to eclipse 1,000 career points with his game-high 15 points.

But the recurring theme in the Knights’ 37-35 win over Grand Island on Tuesday night at Prasch Activities Center was defense, particularly what they were able to do with the Islanders’ Isaac Traudt, a 6-foot-9 junior who is one of the nation’s top recruits in the class of 2022 and has a Kansas scholarship offer.

Jake Appleget, a 6-5 Super-State junior linebacker in football, got the assignment most of the night on Traudt, who managed 11 points. And when Traudt caught the ball in the post or tried to drive it to the basket, Applegate’s teammates swarmed to make it difficult for him.

“I tip my cap to Jake Appleget. He gets tough assignment after assignment and he responds every time,” said Southeast coach Joey Werning, whose team improved to 6-3.

“We’ve said all year we want to be junkyard dogs and really get it after it defensively,” Werning added. “Grand Island played great defense as well, and we struggled offensively. But we found a way to get it done.”