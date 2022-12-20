HAC Tournament schedules: East boys, Pius X girls the top-seeded teams

Prep Extra Podcast hosts Colton Stone and Chris Basnett detail what they have learned about the high school basketball season so far, talk all-state volleyball and more.
The brackets are set for the Heartland Athletic basketball tournaments.
Lincoln East (5-1) is the No. 1 seed in the boys tournament, and on the girls side, it's Lincoln Pius X, which is off to a 5-0 start.
Tournament seedings were arranged based on coaches' votes.
Games begin Dec. 28 at home sites. Lincoln North Star will host the girls semifinals on Dec. 30 and Lincoln East will host the boys semifinals on the same day. The finals will take place at Lincoln East on Dec. 31.
Game 1--No. 9-seeded Columbus at No. 8 Lincoln Pius X, 2 p.m. Game 2--No. 12 Grand Island at No. 5 Lincoln Northeast, 2 p.m.
Nebraska DMV launches new license plate, offers 52 specialty plates for 2023
Facing felony charge, Mickey Joseph no longer part of Nebraska football program
Building that housed iconic Lincoln restaurant being torn down
As the portal turns: Transfer season just starting as early Nebraska trends emerge
Omaha man, 18, identified as motorist killed in crash near Waverly
How Matt Rhule became 'one of our own' among Texas high school coaches
Former Nebraska players Akana, Caffey talk return to Omaha with Texas
The Journal Star's 2022 Super-State and all-state football teams
Recruiting notes: Nebraska making late push for Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi, NU offers eighth-grade QB
New truck stop planned for Crete
Leading Off: Yahtzee! Lincoln duo rolls the dice with city's first board game cafe
Lincoln man, 36, charged with child sex assault
Nebraska lands first QB commit under Matt Rhule
Dylan Raiola, top 2024 QB and Husker legacy, decommits from Ohio State
Crash in Lincoln parking garage sends 3 to the hospital, 1 later arrested for DUI Game 3--No. 10 Norfolk at No. 7 Lincoln North Star, 3:45 p.m. Game 4--No. 11 Fremont at No. 6 Kearney, 3:45 p.m. Game 5--Columbus/Lincoln Pius X winner at No. 1 Lincoln East, 3:45 p.m. Game 6--Grand Island/Lincoln Northeast winner at No. 4 Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m. Game 7--Norfolk/Lincoln North Star winner at No. 2 Lincoln Southwest, 3:45 p.m. Game 8--Fremont/Kearney winner at No. 3 Lincoln High, 2 p.m. Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m., Lincoln East Game 10--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4:15 p.m., Lincoln East Game 11--Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2/3:45 p.m., at higher seed Game 12--Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 2/3:45 p.m., at higher seed Game 13--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2 p.m., Lincoln East Game 1--No. 9 seed Columbus at No. 8 Lincoln North Star, 2 p.m. Game 2--No. 12 Grand Island at No. 5 Lincoln Northeast, 2 p.m. Game 3--No. 10 Norfolk at No. 7 Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m. Game 4--No. 11 Fremont vs. No. 6 Kearney, 2 p.m. Game 5--Columbus/Lincoln North Star winner at No. 1 Lincoln Pius X, 2 p.m. Game 6--Lincoln Northeast/Grand Island winner at No. 4 Lincoln East, 2 p.m. Game 7--Norfolk/Lincoln Southeast winner at No. 2 Lincoln High, 2 p.m. Game 8--Kearney/Fremont winner at No. 3 Lincoln Southwest, 2 p.m. Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m., Lincoln North Star Game 10--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4:15 p.m., Lincoln North Star Game 11--Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m., at higher seed Game 12--Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 2 p.m., at higher seed Game 13--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2 p.m., Lincoln East
Photos: Lincoln High beats East in both ends of boys, girls doubleheader
Lincoln East's Lillie Shaw (left) dribbles the ball while defended by Lincoln High's Nyawarga Jock on Thursday at Lincoln High.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Lillie Shaw is called for a foul against Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson (left) and Kiana Wiley (top) try to gain control of a loose ball from Lincoln East's Lillie Shaw on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson tries to block a layup by Lincoln East's Regan Barnard on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Susie Bovaird dribbles the ball up court while defended by Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (left) and Kiana Wiley (right) on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson speaks with her players during a timeout on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East girls basketball coach Alex McCleary shouts out a play to his players on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High girls basketball coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson cheers on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Madison Adams tries to reel in a pass while defended by Lincoln High's Nyawarga Jock on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson tries to block a shot by Lincoln East's Madison Adams on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris attempts to score but is stopped by Lincoln East's Susie Bovaird on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson shoots over Lincoln East's Regan Barnard (left) and Susie Bovaird (right) on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Susie Bovaird is called for a foul against Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) steals a pass intended for Lincoln East's Shandy Faalii (right) on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A pass intended for Lincoln High's Justin Bolis (left) is stolen by Lincoln East's Carter Tempelmeyer on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Carter Tempelmeyer and Lincoln High's Vincent Garrett Jr. vie for a loose ball on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Justin Bolis dunks the ball against Lincoln East on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Andrew Gaines attempts a three-point shot while defended by Lincoln East's Connor Hamilton on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Vincent Garrett Jr. attempts to block Lincoln East's Connor Hamilton on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Vincent Garrett Jr. scores past Lincoln East's Carter Tempelmeyer (left) on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Andrew Gaines (right) and Lincoln East's Connor Hamilton react after Hamilton was called for a shooting foul on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Justin Bolis (right) celebrates a dunk against Lincoln East on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Marcelus McCulley (right) grabds an offensive rebound over Lincoln East's Connor Hamilton (bottom) on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!