PREP HOOPS

HAC Tournament schedules: East boys, Pius X girls the top-seeded teams

  • Updated
Prep Extra Podcast hosts Colton Stone and Chris Basnett detail what they have learned about the high school basketball season so far, talk all-state volleyball and more.

The brackets are set for the Heartland Athletic basketball tournaments.

Lincoln East (5-1) is the No. 1 seed in the boys tournament, and on the girls side, it's Lincoln Pius X, which is off to a 5-0 start.

Tournament seedings were arranged based on coaches' votes.

Games begin Dec. 28 at home sites. Lincoln North Star will host the girls semifinals on Dec. 30 and Lincoln East will host the boys semifinals on the same day. The finals will take place at Lincoln East on Dec. 31.

BOYS

Dec. 28 games

Game 1--No. 9-seeded Columbus at No. 8 Lincoln Pius X, 2 p.m.

Game 2--No. 12 Grand Island at No. 5 Lincoln Northeast, 2 p.m. 

Game 3--No. 10 Norfolk at No. 7 Lincoln North Star, 3:45 p.m.

Game 4--No. 11 Fremont at No. 6 Kearney, 3:45 p.m.

Dec. 29 games

Game 5--Columbus/Lincoln Pius X winner at No. 1 Lincoln East, 3:45 p.m.

Game 6--Grand Island/Lincoln Northeast winner at No. 4 Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m.

Game 7--Norfolk/Lincoln North Star winner at No. 2 Lincoln Southwest, 3:45 p.m.

Game 8--Fremont/Kearney winner at No. 3 Lincoln High, 2 p.m.

Dec. 30 games

Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m., Lincoln East

Game 10--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4:15 p.m., Lincoln East

Game 11--Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2/3:45 p.m., at higher seed

Game 12--Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 2/3:45 p.m., at higher seed

Dec. 31 game

Game 13--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2 p.m., Lincoln East

GIRLS

Dec. 28 games

Game 1--No. 9 seed Columbus at No. 8 Lincoln North Star, 2 p.m.

Game 2--No. 12 Grand Island at No. 5 Lincoln Northeast, 2 p.m.

Game 3--No. 10 Norfolk at No. 7 Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m.

Game 4--No. 11 Fremont vs. No. 6 Kearney, 2 p.m.

Dec. 29 games

Game 5--Columbus/Lincoln North Star winner at No. 1 Lincoln Pius X, 2 p.m.

Game 6--Lincoln Northeast/Grand Island winner at No. 4 Lincoln East, 2 p.m.

Game 7--Norfolk/Lincoln Southeast winner at No. 2 Lincoln High, 2 p.m.

Game 8--Kearney/Fremont winner at No. 3 Lincoln Southwest, 2 p.m.

Dec. 30 games

Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m., Lincoln North Star

Game 10--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4:15 p.m., Lincoln North Star

Game 11--Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m., at higher seed

Game 12--Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 2 p.m., at higher seed

Dec. 31 game

Game 13--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2 p.m., Lincoln East

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

