HAC boys: With top player out, East turns to Henrickson in tournament win over Norfolk

Lincoln East’s most experienced player and top returning scorer from a year ago won’t be available this week for the Heartland Athletic Conference boys basketball tournament.
But East adjusted not having senior guard Carter Glenn on the floor Monday as Trevor Henrickson’s 18 points led four Spartans in double figures in a 62-55 first-round home win over Norfolk.
“Guys’ roles are going to be constantly changing throughout the course of the season, and it took us a quarter and a half to kind of figure out what was going on,” said East coach Jeff Campbell, whose 1-1 Spartans play at No. 6 Lincoln Pius X in a quarterfinal contest Wednesday at 5 p.m.
“Once they did, we had some guys step up and do a nice job.”
The 6-foot-6 Henrickson did his damage inside against the shorter Panthers (1-6), hitting 9 of 13 shots while also grabbing nine rebounds. With Norfolk leading 44-43 with under 5 minutes left, Henrickson scored on a layup to put East in front to stay, then converted a steal into a dunk that helped spark an 11-0 run.
A pair of layups by junior guard Brayden McPhail sandwiched around a three-pointer from fellow junior Joseph Marfisi finished off the spree that stretched East’s lead to 54-44 with 2:20 left.
“We asked a lot of Trevor (Henrickson) to step up with the scoring and he came through for us,” Campbell said. “We’re not going to see many teams that we’re taller than, and we really felt we needed to get the ball inside to him and take advantage of that matchup.”
Both McPhail and Marfisi finished with 14 points each. McPhail helped ice the win by going 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in the final 1:23. Marfisi scored eight of his points in the third quarter when East broke from a 24-24 tie at halftime by outscoring the Panthers 17-7 in the period to take a 41-31 edge into the final eight minutes.
Norfolk, however, netted the first 11 points of the final period to take its first lead of the second half, 42-41, on a basket in the lane from Isaac Heimes. The Panthers’ Kallan Herman stoked the fourth-quarter rally by scoring 12 of his game-high 21 points in the last eight minutes.
Lincoln Northeast 67, Columbus 51: Pierce Brazil scored a game-high 35 points to lead the Rockets, who were in control from start to finish. Northeast hit three first-half three-pointers, including two from Bazil.
Connor Renard chipped in 12 points and Zach Moerer added 10 for the Rockets. Northeast will take on Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Grand Island 71, Lincoln High 44: Isaac Traudt scored 14 of his 25 points for the Islanders in the first half and added 10 rebounds in Grand Island. Kytan Fyfe pitched in 20 points for the Islanders. Antonio Murillo led the Links with 10 points. Grand Island will travel to face Lincoln No. 8 Southwest on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Kearney 71, Fremont 46: Host Kearney had three players finish in double-figure scoring led by Jack Mundorf's 15 points. Jack Johnson added 13 points and Easton Bruce pitched in 11 for the Bearcats. Kearney travels to face Lincoln North Star on Wednesday at 2 p.m.