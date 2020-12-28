HAC boys: With top player out, East turns to Henrickson in tournament win over Norfolk

Lincoln East’s most experienced player and top returning scorer from a year ago won’t be available this week for the Heartland Athletic Conference boys basketball tournament.

But East adjusted not having senior guard Carter Glenn on the floor Monday as Trevor Henrickson’s 18 points led four Spartans in double figures in a 62-55 first-round home win over Norfolk.

“Guys’ roles are going to be constantly changing throughout the course of the season, and it took us a quarter and a half to kind of figure out what was going on,” said East coach Jeff Campbell, whose 1-1 Spartans play at No. 6 Lincoln Pius X in a quarterfinal contest Wednesday at 5 p.m.

“Once they did, we had some guys step up and do a nice job.”

The 6-foot-6 Henrickson did his damage inside against the shorter Panthers (1-6), hitting 9 of 13 shots while also grabbing nine rebounds. With Norfolk leading 44-43 with under 5 minutes left, Henrickson scored on a layup to put East in front to stay, then converted a steal into a dunk that helped spark an 11-0 run.

A pair of layups by junior guard Brayden McPhail sandwiched around a three-pointer from fellow junior Joseph Marfisi finished off the spree that stretched East’s lead to 54-44 with 2:20 left.