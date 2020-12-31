HAC boys: Southeast torches the nets against Grand Island, sets up HAC final vs. Thunderbolts

Lincoln Southeast coach Joey Werning is hoping his boys basketball team saved a few shots for his alma mater on Saturday.
The Class A No. 9 Knights looked right at home Thursday afternoon in Lincoln Northeast’s Ed Johnson Gym in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament semifinals, shooting 73% (30-of-41) from the field overall and a blazing 20-of-22 on two-point baskets on their way to a 77-58 win over Grand Island.
That sets up an all-Lincoln final between Southeast (3-1) and No. 6 Lincoln Pius X (4-0), the defending tournament champion, on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Northeast. The Thunderbolts staved off a furious second-half comeback from Lincoln North Star to prevail 74-65 in the other semifinal.
It will be an emotional contest for Werning, who will be coaching against Pius X for the first time since graduating there in 2011. He started his high school coaching career with the Thunderbolts, serving as their freshman coach while he was still in college at Nebraska.
“I hope it’s not one of those deals where the teacher teaches his student a lesson,” the Knights' first-year coach said, referring to Pius X head coach Brian Spicka, who was a Thunderbolt assistant under Ray Forycki both when Werner played and began his coaching career.
“Brian’s an incredible coach, I learned so much from him both as a player and my one year coaching at Pius,” Werner added. “I still have a lot of Pius pride, and I root for them from afar. But now I’m a Knight, and I’ll put all that aside on Saturday.”
Spicka admits Saturday’s final, "will be a little bit bittersweet because Joe’s a great guy and a good friend. But ultimately, we’re going to see if we can’t go in and take him down.”
The Knights hit all nine shots they tried in the third quarter to move from a 31-31 tie to a 54-43 advantage heading into the final eight minutes. Five of those baskets were three-pointers, three from 6-5 senior Ajantae Hogan in a span of less than two minutes late in the period. Hogan had 11 of his team-high 25 points in the third quarter.
Southeast was 16-of-18 overall from the field in the second half and 7-of-9 from beyond the three-point line. Sam Haire came off the bench and hit all four threes he attempted in the second half, scoring his 14 points after intermission. McGinness Schneider netted 10 of his 15 points in the opening quarter.
“I believe we can shoot like this all the time,” said Hogan, who was 9-of-10 from the field overall. “We’ve just got to have that confidence every time we shoot the ball, as long as we’re working the ball and getting open looks.”
The marksmanship balanced out a 29-point effort of 6-9 junior Issac Traudt of the Islanders’ (5-2), who had his entire arsenal on display. He buried three three-pointers from beyond 25 feet and posted up inside to take advantage of the shorter Knights. He was 10-of-15 from the field overall.
In the other semifinal, a 20-0 Thunderbolt run in the second quarter led to a lead as large 21 points (34-13) in the first half, but the 1-2 offensive punch of North Star senior guards Kwat Abdelkarim and Josh Brown had Pius X reeling after intermission.
Abdelkarim and Brown combined for 42 points in the second half to get the Navigators (3-2) as close as six points in the fourth quarter. Abdelkarim finished with a game-high 29 points and Brown added 24 before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
“We did a pretty good job on those two guys the first time we played them (a 72-43 season-opening Pius X win on Dec. 18), but you can’t hold them down forever,” Spicka said. “They’re both incredibly talented players who play very well together who can read defenses and make plays both for themselves and their teammates.
“I thought we did a great job defensively the first half holding them to 18 points and forcing 14 turnovers, but those two (Brown and Abdelkarim) were extremely aggressive in the second half and we had a tough time slowing them down once they got going.”
Pius X’s backcourt also shined as the 6-foot senior twin brothers Sam and Charlie Hoiberg scored 25 and 19 points, respectively, and 6-2 senior Luke Taubenheim chipped in 12. Sam Hoiberg had 15 points in the first half, then helped put the game away by hitting 8 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter after North Star got as close as 53-47 early in the final period.