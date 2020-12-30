HAC boys: Schneider’s three-pointer completes Southeast's comeback win vs. Northeast

McGinness Schneider’s three-pointer with 3 seconds left lifted No. 9 Lincoln Southeast to a 63-60 come-from-behind home victory over Lincoln Northeast in the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference boys basketball tournament Wednesday at Southeast.

Southeast (2-1) wiped out an 11-point third quarter deficit to advance to a semifinal matchup against either Lincoln Southwest or Grand Island at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Northeast.

Ajantae Hogan led three Knights in double figures with 15 points, while Schneider and Jake Appleget added 13 and 12, respectively. Pierce Bazil scored a game-high 21 points to pace Northeast (4-1), which also had three players finish in double-figures.

Connor Renard had a double-double for the Rockets with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Zachary Moerer chipped in 13.

