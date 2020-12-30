HAC boys: Schneider hits game-winning three for Lincoln Southeast's 'junkyard dogs'; Grand Island tops Southwest

McGinness Schneider has hit some game-winning shots in AAU basketball, and the first in his high school career came in a summer-like atmosphere with only a smattering of parents physically distanced around Prasch Activites Center.
The senior sank a three-pointer from right of the key with 3 seconds left to lift Class A No. 9 Lincoln Southeast to a 63-60, come-from-behind victory against Lincoln Northeast on Wednesday in the Heartland Athletic Conference boys quarterfinals.
Prior to COVID-19, it’s a shot that probably would’ve brought the students out of the stands and onto the floor to mob and celebrate with Schneider. The passion would’ve been even greater considering the Knights (2-1) wiped out an 11-point third-quarter deficit to advance to a 2:30 p.m. Thursday semifinal meeting at Northeast with Grand Island.
"It’s just not the same without the students here,” said Schneider, a 6-foot-1 guard who finished with 13 points. “The way this game went, it would’ve been pretty wild in here.”
Northeast (4-1) led 43-32 after an offensive rebound and basket by Connor Renard with 3:53 left in the third period. Southeast responded by going on a 16-4 run, taking its first lead of the second half, 48-47, on a three-pointer from the right corner by Cory Krueger with 6:43 left.
The Knights held a 60-56 advantage after a foul shot by Schneider with 1:20 left. But a three-pointer by Pierce Bazil with 54.7 seconds remaining and 1 of 2 free throws from the 6-4 senior tied the game at 60 with :29.2 showing to set up Schneider’s late-game heroics off an assist from Ajantae Hogan.
Hogan, a 6-5 senior, led three Knights in double-figures with 15 points, while 6-5 junior Jake Appleget added 12.
Bazil, who came into the game averaging 27 points per game, finished with a game-high 21 to pace the Rockets, while the 6-7 Renard had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
“I thought our defense got us back in it late in the third and early in the fourth quarter,” Southeast coach Joey Werning said. “We didn’t lead very much of that game until the end, but we found a way to get it done. That’s kind of our motto this year, being junkyard dogs.”
Grand Island 52, Lincoln Southwest 48: The Islanders’ Isaac Traudt went off for 33 points, but it was four-point sequence late by fellow junior Kytan Fyfe that proved to be the difference.
Fyfe hit the front end of a 1-and-1 to tie the game at 48 with 1:35 left, he missed the second, but he was able to corral the ball after it came off the front of the rim and down the lane.
Twenty-nine seconds later, Fyfe knocked down a three from the left corner to put Grand Island (5-1) ahead to stay. Fyfe finished with 16 points.
“After I missed that free throw, I just wanted to secure the ball and hopefully get a chance to get another bucket on offense,” Fyfe said. “Isaac is our go-to player, but once he gets double-teamed, the rest of us are expected to step up and hit shots.”
The 6-9 Traudt, one of the nation’s most sought-after college recruits nationally in the junior class, had 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Islanders erased a 10-point deficit early in the third quarter. Traudt nailed 5 of 9 three-pointers and also converted a three-point play.
“We did about all we could defensively on him (Traudt),” Southwest coach Alex Bahe said. “He’s such a tough matchup because he’s got incredible range outside, he can put it on the floor and drive, and at 6-9, he’s almost impossible to stop in the post if he catches it in the post.”
Jared Bohrer, a 6-foot junior guard, scored 13 points to lead the shorthanded Silver Hawks (2-2), who lost 6-2 standout sophomore guard Rylan Smith to a calf injury late in the second quarter. Southwest was also without another top offensive threat — 6-3 junior Ben Hunzeker, who suffered a knee injury last week at Norfolk.
“We have good depth, but when you take away two playmakers like Rylan and Ben, it was hard to be in sync offensively in the second half,” Bahe said.