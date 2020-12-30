HAC boys: Schneider hits game-winning three for Lincoln Southeast's 'junkyard dogs'; Grand Island tops Southwest

Hogan, a 6-5 senior, led three Knights in double-figures with 15 points, while 6-5 junior Jake Appleget added 12.

Bazil, who came into the game averaging 27 points per game, finished with a game-high 21 to pace the Rockets, while the 6-7 Renard had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

“I thought our defense got us back in it late in the third and early in the fourth quarter,” Southeast coach Joey Werning said. “We didn’t lead very much of that game until the end, but we found a way to get it done. That’s kind of our motto this year, being junkyard dogs.”

Grand Island 52, Lincoln Southwest 48: The Islanders’ Isaac Traudt went off for 33 points, but it was four-point sequence late by fellow junior Kytan Fyfe that proved to be the difference.

Fyfe hit the front end of a 1-and-1 to tie the game at 48 with 1:35 left, he missed the second, but he was able to corral the ball after it came off the front of the rim and down the lane.

Twenty-nine seconds later, Fyfe knocked down a three from the left corner to put Grand Island (5-1) ahead to stay. Fyfe finished with 16 points.