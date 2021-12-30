HAC boys hoops: Three observations from a week of holiday hoops, including a deep pool of legitimate teams

A stellar four days of tournament basketball around the Capital City came to a close with Lincoln Northeast’s 51-48 win over Lincoln Pius X on Thursday to secure a HAC championship for the Rockets.

With each of Lincoln’s Class A teams in action over the last week, here are three observations from the HAC Tournament:

There’s serious parity in Lincoln: Well, this might have been under consideration before the HAC Tournament, but now there’s no ignoring it. A trio of quarterfinalists — Grand Island, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln East — was just off the mark during their quarterfinal matchups but still showed the quality that can help them down the stretch.

With No. 2 seed Lincoln East falling in the quarterfinals and No. 1 seed Lincoln Southwest losing to Northeast in the semifinal round, neither of the tournament’s top two seeds played for the championship. Instead, Lincoln Northeast ended Pius X’s three-year reign as tournament champions.