HAC boys hoops: Three observations from a week of holiday hoops, including a deep pool of legitimate teams

A stellar four days of tournament basketball around the Capital City came to a close with Lincoln Northeast’s 51-48 win over Lincoln Pius X on Thursday to secure a HAC championship for the Rockets.
With each of Lincoln’s Class A teams in action over the last week, here are three observations from the HAC Tournament:
There’s serious parity in Lincoln: Well, this might have been under consideration before the HAC Tournament, but now there’s no ignoring it. A trio of quarterfinalists — Grand Island, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln East — was just off the mark during their quarterfinal matchups but still showed the quality that can help them down the stretch.
With No. 2 seed Lincoln East falling in the quarterfinals and No. 1 seed Lincoln Southwest losing to Northeast in the semifinal round, neither of the tournament’s top two seeds played for the championship. Instead, Lincoln Northeast ended Pius X’s three-year reign as tournament champions.
The Rockets deserved the title, overcaming several difficult challenges along the way, but there’s still no dominant team in Lincoln. With a different shooting night or defensive performance in their loss, the likes of Southwest, East or North Star could have made a run to the title game instead.
Southwest’s star guards: Class A No. 7 Lincoln Southwest remains a team to watch down the stretch, but the Silver Hawks still have work to do as a team. It’s no shock that their two losses have coincided with below-average scoring nights from senior guards Rylan Smith and Ben Hunzeker, something that shows the need for well-rounded scoring nights.
As Southwest’s two leading scorers this season, Smith is scoring 14.7 points per game and Hunzeker is managing 11.1, but neither hit those marks in a lopsided 62-32 loss to Creighton Prep less than two weeks ago. Against Lincoln Northeast in the semifinals, Smith started off fast with 12-point first half but managed just three points over the game’s final 20 minutes as Northeast staged a comeback, and Hunzeker finished with a total of eight points in the overtime loss.
The Silver Hawks have plenty of other talented players averaging five points or more per game — Grant Mielak, Lukas Helms, Bhan Buom and Chuck Love — but Southwest’s two star seniors are still the biggest driver of their success.
East’s problems in the post: Heading into the HAC Tournament, Class A No. 6 Lincoln East was among the title favorites thanks to its 20-point-per-game scorer junior Carter Tempelmeyer. He still put up 19 points in the Spartans’ quarterfinal loss to North Star, but guard play and scoring have never been Lincoln East’s weakness.
Instead, the Spartans’ success this season could depend on their ability to overcome mismatches in the post. Most of Lincoln East’s forwards stand no taller than 6-foot-5 or 6-foot-6, a real challenge when going up against the likes of North Star’s Brennon Clemmons Jr., who is 6-foot-8. Those struggles were reflected in the 22 fouls Lincoln East committed trying to slow down North Star in the paint.
There’s still always a path to victory for Lincoln East, but it might involve needing to outscore opponents if rebounds or points in the paint aren’t going its way.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7