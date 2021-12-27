HAC boys hoops: ‘The sky’s the limit’ for Lincoln Southeast guard Moore, whose second-half surge lifts Knights to 64-56 win over Lincoln High

“We told them before the game that we were due for a good shooting game; we’ve got a lot of gym rats,” Werning said. “Taye Moore gets in the gym as much as anybody and I think the sky’s the limit for him, and it’s nice to see those guys shooting the basketball well.”

While they never trailed after the first quarter, it was hardly easy for Southeast to get past a scrappy Lincoln High (0-7) effort. Southeast led by nine points late in the second quarter before Lincoln High stormed back to make it a 23-22 game at halftime, and a nine-point Southeast lead in the third quarter was again erased to a 41-41 tie game.

Southeast did well to hold Lincoln High’s leading scorer, junior Collin Nick, scoreless in the first half and to just six points overall, so the Links’ scoring came from other sources. Elvis Nguyen scored all 11 of his points in the second half while junior guard Andrew Gaines scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Links in defeat.

If not for Moore’s late three-point burst and some timely made free throws from Southeast, the Links could have walked away with their first win of the season.