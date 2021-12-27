HAC boys hoops: ‘The sky’s the limit’ for Lincoln Southeast guard Moore, whose second-half surge lifts Knights to 64-56 win over Lincoln High

For the young Lincoln Southeast boys basketball team, each game of their season has provided a new and unique learning experience. And along the way, head coach Joey Werning has tried to toe the line between playing fearless, aggressive basketball and limiting mistakes.
Some of the same mistakes that have followed Lincoln Southeast throughout the season were still there at the Prasch Gym on Monday, but so was the potential that has lifted the Knights to a winning record so far this year.
The Knights had a freshman, sophomore and junior all finish with double-digit scoring as their combined efforts led Lincoln Southeast to a 64-56 win over Lincoln High in a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament first-round boys basketball game.
Lincoln Southeast (4-3) was one of few Class A teams to return zero starters this season, but the Knights have quickly found a new crop of talented players to lead the charge. Junior Wade Voss was a constant threat in the post as he finished with 18 points, while freshman D’Marius Shumaker and sophomore Taye Moore made a living from beyond the arc.
Shumaker splashed a trio of three-pointers in the first half and finished with 14 points, while Moore scored 16 of his 18 points during a second half where he made four three-pointers.
“We told them before the game that we were due for a good shooting game; we’ve got a lot of gym rats,” Werning said. “Taye Moore gets in the gym as much as anybody and I think the sky’s the limit for him, and it’s nice to see those guys shooting the basketball well.”
While they never trailed after the first quarter, it was hardly easy for Southeast to get past a scrappy Lincoln High (0-7) effort. Southeast led by nine points late in the second quarter before Lincoln High stormed back to make it a 23-22 game at halftime, and a nine-point Southeast lead in the third quarter was again erased to a 41-41 tie game.
Southeast did well to hold Lincoln High’s leading scorer, junior Collin Nick, scoreless in the first half and to just six points overall, so the Links’ scoring came from other sources. Elvis Nguyen scored all 11 of his points in the second half while junior guard Andrew Gaines scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Links in defeat.
If not for Moore’s late three-point burst and some timely made free throws from Southeast, the Links could have walked away with their first win of the season.
“It seemed like today we were about to make a run and maybe open up a bigger lead, but we’d shoot ourselves in the foot a little bit,” Werning said. “Credit to Lincoln High, Coach Noble always gets his players to really battle and play hard.”
Instead, Lincoln Southeast advances to a quarterfinal matchup against Class A No. 10 Lincoln Northeast, which is currently undefeated this season. While the Rockets have only played one opponent with a winning record, the Knights are hoping that spirited losses against top-10 teams Bellevue West, Omaha Westside and Lincoln Southwest will help them advance in the conference tournament.
“Last year there was a lot of talent that we left and we needed some people to step up this year, so I stepped up,” Moore said. “Northeast is a great team, so we’ll have to keep up the intensity.”
Other HAC games
Lincoln North Star 67, Columbus 53: Lincoln North Star and Columbus brought a tie game into the fourth quarter, only for the Navigators to go on a late offensive push to secure a 67-53 win.
Sophomore KG Gatwech made five three-pointers while scoring a game-high 22 points and junior Brennon Clemmons Jr. finished with a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double. The Navigators will face No. 6 Lincoln East in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Grand Island 64, Norfolk 36: Isaac Traudt only scored six points, but his Grand Island teammates brought the scoring instead during a 64-36 win over Norfolk.
The Islanders will now play No. 7 Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday.
Kearney 77, Fremont 36: Kearney cruised to a 77-36 win over Fremont, setting up the Bearcats with a game against No. 8 Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday.
