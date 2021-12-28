HAC boys hoops: Sandlin'el, Clemmons set tone for North Star, which upends No. 6 East

Despite its youth, the Lincoln North Star boys basketball team's status in the Capital City could grow sooner rather than later.

The Navigators knocked off Class A No. 6 Lincoln East 54-42 on the Spartans’ home court Tuesday afternoon in a quarterfinal game in the Heartland Athletic Conference boys basketball tournament.

North Star took an early lead behind a hot shooting display, and its defense and blocked shots kept East at bay.

“We were really locked in this morning,” North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “It probably helped us that we played yesterday, to be honest with you. That’s an advantage because it’s tough to come back the first day off a moratorium. I think we had our legs under us a little bit, having the speed of the game, where maybe East didn’t at the start of the game.”

North Star’s two 6-foot-8 forwards, Antallah Sandlin'el and Brennon Clemmons Jr., came out and set the tone. Instead of playing like true post players, they did it by draining back-to-back three-pointers that put the Spartans on their heels.