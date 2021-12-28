HAC boys hoops: Sandlin'el, Clemmons set tone for North Star, which upends No. 6 East

Despite its youth, the Lincoln North Star boys basketball team's status in the Capital City could grow sooner rather than later.
The Navigators knocked off Class A No. 6 Lincoln East 54-42 on the Spartans’ home court Tuesday afternoon in a quarterfinal game in the Heartland Athletic Conference boys basketball tournament.
North Star took an early lead behind a hot shooting display, and its defense and blocked shots kept East at bay.
“We were really locked in this morning,” North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “It probably helped us that we played yesterday, to be honest with you. That’s an advantage because it’s tough to come back the first day off a moratorium. I think we had our legs under us a little bit, having the speed of the game, where maybe East didn’t at the start of the game.”
North Star’s two 6-foot-8 forwards, Antallah Sandlin'el and Brennon Clemmons Jr., came out and set the tone. Instead of playing like true post players, they did it by draining back-to-back three-pointers that put the Spartans on their heels.
“Antallah is actually more of a three-point shooter than a post player,” Quattrocchi said. “Brennon is pretty good at hitting threes. We used him inside, and he’s dominant in there. Not just on offense, but on defense with blocking and rebounding. We caught fire early. Every time East made a run, we responded.”
Quattrocchi said it was a win his young players needed to show them their potential if they “lock in and engage for 32 minutes.” Even though it played three sophomores most of the second half, North Star is a team that shouldn’t be overlooked going forward.
“We knew the ranking coming in,” Clemmons said. “We knew people thought they were going to beat us. We didn’t care about that. We came in, played our game and did what we had to do to execute to come out on top.”
Clemmons led the Navigators with 15 points. North Star (5-3) will play the winner of Kearney and No. 8 Lincoln Pius X in the 3:45 semifinal at Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday.
Lincoln East (4-3) was led by Carter Tempelmeyer and his 19 points.
“Their size hurt us,” Lincoln East coach Jeff Campbell said. “When we’re driving in the paint, they’re sending shots back against us, and we didn’t necessarily adjust well to that.”
Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 38: Nine players scored for the Class A No. 8 Thunderbolts in their victory over the Bearcats. Sam and Jack Hastreiter combined for 22 points with Sam leading the Thunderbolts in scoring with 14 points.