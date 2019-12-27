HAC boys hoops: Rockets soar past Lincoln High in opening-round tournament action

Lincoln Northeast's Carson Busch had 23 points as the Rockets' boys basketball team beat Lincoln High 84-64 in a HAC Tournament opening-round matchup Friday at Lincoln Northeast.

Northeast had a slim lead going into the second half but separated from the Links after the intermission. In the fourth quarter, Northeast outscored Lincoln High 32-20 to put the game away.

Porter Bazil chipped in 19 points for the Rockets. Simon Perkins led the Links with 14 points while Jaxson Barber added 12.

Northeast will take on Lincoln Pius X in a winners' bracket game Saturday at 12:45 p.m.