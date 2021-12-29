HAC boys hoops: Northeast’s free-throw practice comes in handy during OT win over Southwest; Pius X cruises past North Star

Every day before the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team can end its practice, the Rockets first have to make a series of free throws.
Coach Monte Ritchie often doesn’t call it good until the Rockets have made 20 or 25 free throws in a row. Those hours of practice paid off Wednesday.
Class A No. 10 Lincoln Northeast rallied from a pair of eight-point deficits to force an overtime period, and it was Northeast’s 22 made free throws that secured a 65-61 win over No. 7 Lincoln Southwest in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals at Lincoln Southeast.
First, it was senior guard Carlos Valdez who had to endure the pressure of free-throw attempts with the game on the line. Lincoln Northeast (8-0) trailed 56-54 when Valdez strode to the free-throw line with 15.8 seconds remaining, and he calmly sank both to tie the game.
In overtime, seven of Lincoln Northeast’s nine points came on free throws, including a pair of makes from junior Christian Winn with 16 seconds left that secured Northeast’s four-point margin of victory.
“Coach preaches free throws and that free throws win games, so it’s all about putting in the work in the spring, summer and fall; that’s just what it comes down to,” Valdez said.
If not for a stellar 12-point second half from Valdez, who led all scorers with 16 points, the Rockets wouldn’t have been able to manage their second-half comeback. Northeast trailed Lincoln Southwest (6-2) by 11 points late in the second quarter before going on an 11-0 run to enter the halftime locker room.
And when the Silver Hawks reclaimed a 47-39 lead right at the end of the third quarter, the Rockets fought back again. Rylan Smith led Southwest with 15 points and Lukas Helms added 12 of his own, but they weren’t able to match the free-throw efforts of Northeast.
Senior G Gatnoor and Winn also scored 12 points apiece for Northeast, which advanced to the HAC championship game with the win.
“Coach preaches to never give up, and it all starts with the guys on the bench keeping us hyped and keeping the energy up,” Valdez said. "I just think the HAC is a very underrated conference and that we have a lot to prove.”
In order to prove they’re the best in Lincoln, the Rockets will have to prove it against three-time defending champion Lincoln Pius X. Since it joined the conference in 2018, Pius X has gone a perfect 3-for-3 in the boys basketball tournament, a streak it will now look to extend to four years.
Class A No. 8 Pius X never trailed in a dominant 54-29 win over Lincoln North Star that marked the fewest points the Navigators have scored all season, by far. The two teams played less than two weeks ago, a 58-43 Pius X (6-2) win on Dec. 17, and Thunderbolt coach Brian Spicka felt that aided his team’s defensive dominance.
“Our guys were really locked in and we knew their personnel well; we had just played them here not too long ago and knew what they wanted to do, so we were a half-step in front of where they needed to be,” Spicka said.
It also helped that senior guard Jared Bohrer successfully countered North Star’s (5-4) 1-3-1 zone defense by making a pair of early three-pointers. Bohrer and Jack Hastreiter each finished with a game-high 14 points, while senior Lynden Bruegman led North Star with eight points.
Now, it’ll be Northeast against Pius X at 3:45 p.m. Thursday for the HAC Tournament crown. Coming off another dominant win in conference play, the Thunderbolts are hopeful their conference championship streak will continue for another year.
“They have as good of a chance as other teams we’ve had,” Spicka said. “They’re big, they’re aggressive, they’re physical and they shoot the ball, so those are nice ingredients to be able to have. Tomorrow’s obviously a big game, but it’s also just an opportunity for us to get better.”
