HAC boys hoops: Northeast’s free-throw practice comes in handy during OT win over Southwest; Pius X cruises past North Star

If not for a stellar 12-point second half from Valdez, who led all scorers with 16 points, the Rockets wouldn’t have been able to manage their second-half comeback. Northeast trailed Lincoln Southwest (6-2) by 11 points late in the second quarter before going on an 11-0 run to enter the halftime locker room.

And when the Silver Hawks reclaimed a 47-39 lead right at the end of the third quarter, the Rockets fought back again. Rylan Smith led Southwest with 15 points and Lukas Helms added 12 of his own, but they weren’t able to match the free-throw efforts of Northeast.

Senior G Gatnoor and Winn also scored 12 points apiece for Northeast, which advanced to the HAC championship game with the win.

“Coach preaches to never give up, and it all starts with the guys on the bench keeping us hyped and keeping the energy up,” Valdez said. "I just think the HAC is a very underrated conference and that we have a lot to prove.”

In order to prove they’re the best in Lincoln, the Rockets will have to prove it against three-time defending champion Lincoln Pius X. Since it joined the conference in 2018, Pius X has gone a perfect 3-for-3 in the boys basketball tournament, a streak it will now look to extend to four years.