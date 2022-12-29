HAC boys hoops: Moore's timely three-pointers help push Southeast past Northeast

Taye Moore took a shot to the face, and hit a couple huge shots for Lincoln Southeast.

The Knights' junior guard hit a trio of three-pointers — one each in the fourth quarter and each of the two overtime periods — to help Southeast fend off a Lincoln Northeast rally in a 60-59, double-overtime win in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Fourth-seeded Southeast will take on No. 8 seed Lincoln Pius X at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the HAC semifinals at Lincoln East after the Thunderbolts upset the top-seeded Spartans.

"I was just thinking 'shot' all the way," Moore said of his big buckets. "I knew I had to get my shot going in the second half, so if I caught it, I was going to put it up, and I was feeling pretty confident."

Moore's fourth-quarter triple came with 5:14 left in the period, just 22 seconds after Northeast had completed a rally from a nine-point third-quarter deficit to tie the game at 42.

His second came midway through the first overtime and gave Southeast a 49-48 lead only 18 seconds after Christian Winn's bucket had given Northeast its first lead since early in the second quarter.

And his third, with 1:19 left in the second overtime, put Southeast up 57-54 and was the Knights' final field goal of the contest.

All those triples came after Moore was briefly knocked out of the game after getting a cut just above his lip that was still sporting a pair of butterfly bandages after the game.

"Taye Moore, super gritty, gets a huge rebound, gets knocked in the eye, and comes back and buries a couple huge threes," Southeast coach Joey Werning said.

Moore's triples were a welcome sight for Werning's eyes after Northeast switched to a zone defense midway through the third quarter and Southeast's offense began to dry up.

The Knights (4-3) have had their issues against the zone early in the season, and Thursday made just two, two-point baskets over the game's final 19 minutes, 41 seconds against Northeast's zone.

But thanks to Moore's work from outside, and Bangot Dak's three-pointer with eight seconds left in the first overtime that tied the game at 52, the Knights were able to take a step forward. Four of Southeast's final five field goals were three-pointers.

"I thought they were getting comfortable against our man, and they shot the ball better than they had in the past, and some other teams have had some success playing them zone, so we tried it," Northeast coach Monte Ritche said.

"And we’re not a zone team, but we got some stops and we kind of just stuck with it. It helped us, but they made enough plays down the stretch to get it done."

Dak led Southeast with 18 points, eight rebounds, and three blocked shots, scoring 13 points after halftime. Moore finished with 14, going 4-of-8 from three-point range, and Jake Hilkemann added 14 points and four boards.

Southeast finished 9-of-24 from beyond the arc.

"We've done some zone work. And we got a little stagnant there at the end, but I think our guys showed that we've improved versus the zone," Werning said. "A couple guys hit some big shots; stepped into them a lot more confidently."

Christian Winn paced Northeast (5-3) with 16 points, including eight in the overtime periods. Jalen Lang scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Quin Weatherhold and Porter Bazil each finished with 10 points.