HAC boys hoops: Lincoln High's turnaround reaches new level with semifinal win

The most drastic turnaround in Class A boys basketball took another step forward Friday in the semifinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.

Lincoln High, 9-55 the past three seasons, improved its record this year to 6-1 with a 59-56 semifinal win over Lincoln Southwest to advance to a 2 p.m. championship meeting Friday against Lincoln Southeast.

Between injuries and bouts with COVID-19, "four of our five starters basically lost a year coming into this season," said Lincoln High coach Dan Noble, whose Links went 5-18 a year ago. "It's been a rough go for these guys, but for these seniors, this is their last go-around and they're playing with that sense of urgency you want to see from guys in their last year."

One of those seniors, 6-foot-2 guard Vince Garrett, led the Links with 18 points. He didn't play at all during his sophomore season two years ago because of virus concerns.

"We always knew we could compete and have a winning team once we got everyone healthy and playing together," said Garrett, who sank a critical three-pointer with 43 seconds left to give the Links a 56-51 advantage. "Being able to win games like this and play for a conference championship is really exciting."

A drive and basket by 6-6 senior Collin Nick to end the third quarter broke a 40-40 tie, and the Links never trailed after that. The Silver Hawks (5-2) got as close as 49-48 after a three-pointer by Rylan Smith (team-high 15 points) with 2:20 left, but four straight points by Andrew Gaines on a drive and a pair of free throws extended the lead to five points with 1:26 left.

The Links had three other players score in double-figures as Nick chipped in 15 and 6-8 senior Bryson Faines added 13. Braden Frager, a 6-6 sophomore, netted 12 for Southwest.

In the other HAC semifinal, Southeast needed more offense in the third quarter — Taye Moore provided just what the Knights needed.

The junior guard scored nine of his game-high 21 points in the third quarter to help Southeast overcome a three-point halftime deficit to beat Lincoln Pius X 61-54 and advance to the championship game.

"Taye had a couple rough games early in the season, and I couldn't be prouder how he's learned and grown from that," said Southeast coach Joey Werning, whose Knights improved to 5-3. "Now he's leading our team and he's got a ton of composure, confidence and moxie."

Moore had five points in the opening period to lead the Knights to a 16-8 lead after eight minutes. The Thunderbolts (4-4), however, erased that deficit with four three-pointers in the second period, taking a 26-23 lead into intermission.

Southeast needed double overtime to get past Lincoln Northeast on Thursday in the quarterfinals, a victory in which Moore also played a key role. Fatigue appeared to be possibly setting in for the Knights during the later stages of the first half.

"I was a little tired, but we knew we didn't want to lose to this team again since we haven't beaten them since I've been in high school," Moore said. "I got off to a good start, and I kind of fell off in the second quarter, so I wanted to come out strong in the third."

The Knights never trailed after a three-pointer from the right corner gave them a 29-26 lead with 5:48 left in the third period. Southeast took a 41-36 margin into the final period after a three-pointer by Moore with just over a minute left in the third.

Moore and 6-foot-8 senior Bangot Dak helped keep Pius X at bay down the stretch. Moore sank 5 of 5 free throws in the fourth quarter, while Dak had nine of his 16 points during that span. Dak was also a factor in the paint with 13 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Treyson Anderson, a 6-9 junior, paced Pius X with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Teammate Drew Drake came off the bench to score 12 and Adam Searcey added 11 for the 'Bolts.

Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Northeast 55: Carter Tempelmeyer scored a game-high 28 points for the Spartans. The senior guard finished with five three-point field goals, four in the first half, and made 50% of his free throws. Lincoln Northeast was led by Jalen Lang’s 16-point performance.

Lincoln North Star 65, Kearney 50: KG Gatwech and Antallah Sandlin'el put up 17 points respectively to lead the Navigators. Lincoln North Star fell behind 18-14 after the first quarter, but proceeded to outscore the Bearcats 50-32. Brennon Clemmons also finished in double-figures for the Navigators with 12 points while Kearney’s Ben Johnson led all players with 21 points.

Photos: Lincoln High, Southeast win HAC boys semifinal games