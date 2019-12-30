HAC boys hoops: Hoiberg, Rada come up clutch to lead Pius X past Knights and into finals

Timing is everything when it comes to success in life.
The Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team is discovering that it’s also an important ingredient in its 8-0 start this season.
Just when Lincoln Southeast took the lead and appeared to have momentum late in the third quarter, the Thunderbolts’ Kolbe Rada and Sam Hoiberg heated up at just the right moment.
Hoiberg and Rada nailed three-pointers from almost the same spot on the court within a minute of each other to end the third quarter and give Pius X the lead for good. The Thunderbolts then pulled away in the final period to claim a 64-51 semifinal victory over the Knights at Lincoln North Star High School and advance to the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament finals (2:45 p.m. Tuesday).
“It’s a game of runs and with the schedule we’ve seen so far, we know what we need to do to change the momentum and get it going our way again,” said Rada, a 6-foot-2 senior guard who finished with a game-high 21 points. He hit 7-of-10 shots from the field overall and 5-of-6 from beyond the three-point line.
“I shot plenty at home (over the five-day NSAA moratorium) in the shed, so my shot’s felt pretty good these first two games,” Rada added. “Just got to keep it going one more game and try to win the championship.”
Pius X, the defending HAC champions, led by as many as nine points in the first half before taking a 30-24 advantage into intermission.
Southeast (5-3) took its first lead since the opening quarter when a three-pointer by Max Renn put the Knights up 40-38 with 3:04 left in the third quarter. The Knights’ last lead was a 42-40 on a fast-break layup by Ajantae Hogan with 1:58 left in the period. Hoiberg, who finished with 18 point, hit his three 19 seconds later and Rada nailed his with 38 seconds left in the third for a 46-42 Pius X margin.
The Thunderbolts ended the game with a 13-4 spurt in the final 6:11, a run started by a driving layup from Hoiberg and a three-pointer from the left wing by Rada for a 56-47 lead with 4:33 remaining.
You have free articles remaining.
While the guards produced points from the perimeter, Pius X coach Brian Spicka was also pleased with the inside game of 6-6 junior Jake Greisen, 6-5 sophomore Sam Hastreiter, 6-3 senior Tayden Gentrup and 6-7 junior Blake Daberkow.
The foursome combined to hit score 18 points and shoot 9-of-13 from the field.
“Southeast helped off a little bit more (to guard Hoiberg and Rada) from the first time we played them (a 51-43 Pius X victory on Dec. 13), and that’s where we got a lot touches for our post players,” Spicka said. “Guys like Sam and Kolbe have been catching most of the headlines this season, but the rest of those guys had big nights as well.”
Hogan, a 6-4 junior who had 34 points in Southeast’s double-overtime win against Grand Island on Saturday, finished with a team-high 12 points against the Bolts. Gage Johnson added 10 for the Knights.
“We made a nice run there in the third quarter, then we lost track of some defensive assignments and Rada and Hoiberg hit big threes,” Southeast coach Jonah Bradley said. “I thought we played pretty solid defense outside of that. I thought our shot selection was poor in some critical situations in the fourth quarter when we were trying to come back.”
Grand Island 91, Northeast 65: In a consolation semifinal, the Islanders (4-4) outscored Northeast 27-11 in the fourth quarter to break open a close game through three quarters. Senior guard Jayden Byabato scored 17 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to lead Grand Island. Isaac Traudt, a 6-8 sophomore, added 20 points and 6-6 senior Them Koang chipped in 17 for the winners.
Zander Beard and Carson Busch scored 17 points each for the Rockets (3-6).
Norfolk 70, Lincoln High 63: The Panthers (3-5) captured the ninth-place game behind 11 threes, five of which came from 6-2 senior Cameron Eisenhauer, who finished with a game-high 28 points. Eisenhauer had 12 points in the fourth quarter as Norfolk was able to pull away from a two-point lead after three periods.
Lincoln High (0-8) was paced by Jaxson Barber, a 6-4 senior guard who also had five threes on his way to 23 points.
Check back later for updates to this story