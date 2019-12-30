HAC boys hoops: Hoiberg, Rada come in clutch to lead Pius X past Knights and into finals

Timing is everything when it comes to success in life.

The Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team is discovering that it’s also an important ingredient in its 8-0 start this season.

Just when Lincoln Southeast took the lead and appeared to have momentum late in the third quarter, the Thunderbolts’ Kolbe Rada and Sam Hoiberg heated up at just the right moment.

Hoiberg and Rada nailed three-pointers from almost the same spot on the court within a minute of each other to end the third quarter and give Pius X the lead for good. The Thunderbolts then pulled away in the final period to claim a 64-51 semifinal victory over the Knights at Lincoln North Star High School and advance to the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament finals (2:45 p.m. Tuesday).

“It’s a game of runs and with the schedule we’ve seen so far, we know what we need to do to change the momentum and get it going our way again,” said Rada, a 6-foot-2 senior guard who finished with a game-high 21 points. He hit 7-of-10 shots from the field overall and 5-of-6 from beyond the three-point line.