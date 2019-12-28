HAC boys hoops: Hogan's shooting spree helps Knights win physical 2OT battle; Pius X races past Rockets

Lincoln Southeast got an overtime game to fall its way this time, thanks in large part to Ajantae Hogan.
The 6-foot-4 junior scored a game-high 34 points, including eight in the two overtime periods to lead the Knights to a hard-fought, 79-77 victory over Grand Island in the Heartland Athletic Conference boys basketball tournament quarterfinals Saturday at Lincoln North Star.
Southeast (5-2) advances to a 2:30 p.m. Monday semifinal against Class A No. 2 Lincoln Pius X, a 70-53 winner over Lincoln Northeast in its quarterfinal.
The other semifinal Monday at 6 p.m. will pair No. 8 Lincoln North Star against Lincoln East.
Southeast is 1-1 in overtime contests this winter, falling on the road to Omaha Benson earlier this month. The Knights got to the extra session thanks to three free throws by Hogan with 8.5 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 58. His first foul shot danced around the rim before falling down, then he swished the next two.
“I told the guys this is going to benefit us in the long run,” Southeast coach Jonah Bradley said. “We needed to win a game like this after coming out on the short end at Benson and then struggling down the stretch against Bellevue East (a Southeast win) right before break.
“We made just enough plays to get it done.”
Southeast held a five-point lead with 40 seconds left in the first extra session after a pair of McGinness Schneider free throws made it 67-62. Two free throws by the Islanders’ Isaac Traudt with 9.9 seconds left cut it to three, then Southeast turned it over on a five-second call on the inbounds pass, giving GI a chance to tie it.
Traudt, a 6-8 sophomore, made the Knights pay with a three from the right corner over some tight Southeast defense with 2.5 seconds showing to extend the game.
Traudt hit 4-of-5 threes and finished with 26 points. Them Koang led GI with 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field and 7-of-8 from the free throw line.
“I thought we handled adversity really well today, we had more problems handling success,” GI coach Jeremiah Slough said. “We had some opportunities to create a gap and maybe put the game away in the fourth quarter, but we just didn’t make the plays we needed to.”
The Knights never trailed in the second overtime as a pair of Hogan layups and a steal and layup from Max Renn put Southeast in front 73-69 with 2:45 showing. A Hogan free throw with 3.6 seconds remaining made it 79-75 and iced it for the Knights.
“This one means a lot, we fought, we battled hard and found a way to win,” said Hogan, who was 11-of-13 from the foul line. “We’ve been in this situation before against Benson, and even though we lost that one, we knew how to handle it.”
Pius X 70, Northeast 53
You have free articles remaining.
Sam Hoiberg scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the first half and Kolbe Rada netted 17 of his 21 points after intermission to lead the Class A No. 2 Thunderbolts (7-0).
Pius X led 26-12 midway through the second quarter, only to see Northeast (3-5) go on a 19-5 run to tie the game at 31 on a short jumper from Zander Beard with 6:38 left in the third.
Rada helped key a 10-1 spurt with back-to-back three-pointers, a sequence capped by a basket inside from Blake Daberkow that made it 41-32.
The Rockets were still within striking distance at 51-43 early in the fourth quarter before Pius X scored 13 of the next 15 points, a rally capped by a three-point play and a three by Rada on consecutive possessions.
“Both of them are capable of doing that,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said of Hoiberg and Rada. “We’ve had a number of other guys step up and have games like that this season, but it was kind of their time tonight."
Pierce Bazil paced Northeast with 23 points and teammate Reece Fuchs added 10.
North Star 73, Southwest 59
The Navigators (5-2) outscored Southwest 12-2 to end the game. North Star was clinging to a 61-57 lead midway through the final period when Josh Brown knocked down a three, Kwat Abdelkarim hit a pair of free throws and Brown converted a two-point field goal to increase the margin to 69-57.
Abdelkarim, a 6-3 junior guard, led three Gators in double-figures with 22 points. Jared Lopez added 20 points inside and Brown chipped in 14.
“If we can continue with that kind of balance, I think we can make a run in this tournament,” North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “Southwest has some great three-point shooters, and after they hit seven (threes) in the first half, we had a heart-to-heart talk about guarding them on the perimeter. We only gave up one in the second half, so I’m happy with how the kids responded.”
The Silver Hawks (3-4) had three players score 14 points each — sophomore guard Jared Bohrer, senior wing Brayton Christensen and senior center Dane Gebers.
East 69, Kearney 60
The Spartans (4-4) avenged a 14-point loss to No. 9 Kearney (3-3) earlier this month with a balanced scoring attack led by 6-2 senior Pal Dak’s 17 points. Jett Janssen, a 6-5 senior post, added 15 points inside for East, while junior point guard Carter Glenn and 6-3 junior forward Quinton Adams chipped in 13 each.
“I think we played more physical this time,” said East coach Jeff Campbell, whose team defeated Norfolk in a play-in game on Friday. “I think us playing a game yesterday was an advantage for us in terms of getting our basketball skills back after the five-day break."
The Spartans never trailed after taking an 18-15 lead eight minutes in. East took a 38-26 lead into intermission after sophomore guard Brayden McPhail hit a three-pointer from the left wing as time expired in the half.
Adams provided the offensive spark in the third quarter with eight points and a pair of three-pointers.
Easton Bruce headlined three Bearcats in double-figures with 16 points.