HAC boys hoops: Hogan's shooting spree helps Knights win physical 2OT battle; Pius X races past Rockets

Southeast held a five-point lead with 40 seconds left in the first extra session after a pair of McGinness Schneider free throws made it 67-62. Two free throws by the Islanders’ Isaac Traudt with 9.9 seconds left cut it to three, then Southeast turned it over on a five-second call on the inbounds pass, giving GI a chance to tie it.

Traudt, a 6-8 sophomore, made the Knights pay with a three from the right corner over some tight Southeast defense with 2.5 seconds showing to extend the game.

Traudt hit 4-of-5 threes and finished with 26 points. Them Koang led GI with 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field and 7-of-8 from the free throw line.

“I thought we handled adversity really well today, we had more problems handling success,” GI coach Jeremiah Slough said. “We had some opportunities to create a gap and maybe put the game away in the fourth quarter, but we just didn’t make the plays we needed to.”

The Knights never trailed in the second overtime as a pair of Hogan layups and a steal and layup from Max Renn put Southeast in front 73-69 with 2:45 showing. A Hogan free throw with 3.6 seconds remaining made it 79-75 and iced it for the Knights.