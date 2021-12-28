HAC boys hoops: Fast start against Knights has Rockets blasting off to begin season; Love's three sparks LSW's finish

In his four years, this is by far the best start to a season that Ritchie has had. In fact, you have to go back to the 2014-2015 season to find Northeast’s last seven-game winning streak. You have to go further down to 2005-2006 for the last time Northeast had a 7-0 start to the season.

The reason for this early season success is not only because of the veterans that are sprinkled throughout the roster, but the depth of scoring Northeast has. Aside from Winn, Zander Beard chipped in 15 points while Gatran Gatnoor added 12.

“Our team motto is, 'Sometimes you, sometimes me, always us,'" Ritchie said. “And that’s what we preach to them. It can be anybody on any night and the next night, it’s going to be somebody else.”

The Rockets will play top-seeded Lincoln Southwest at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Southeast.

Lincoln Southwest 68, Grand Island 59: Silver Hawk freshman Chucky Love put the finishing touches on the win, sinking a three-pointer with 47 seconds left to extend No. 7 Southwest's lead to seven points. The Silver Hawks got five double-digit scorers including Love, who had 12.