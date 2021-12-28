HAC boys hoops: Fast start against Knights has Rockets blasting off to begin season; Love's three sparks LSW's finish

There are good starts and there are great starts.
For the Lincoln Northeast boys’ basketball team on Tuesday, the latter applies.
Catapulted by a 23-3 first-quarter scoring output and a game-high 20 points from Christian Winn, the Class A No. 10 Rockets (7-0) launched past Lincoln Southeast 57-44 in the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament at Northeast.
“Yeah, we got off to a hot start, played well early and made some shots,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. “Obviously, when you do that, you’re going to get off to a good start.”
Northeast had a start that any team across the state would have asked for. And yet despite a scorching-hot 14-0 run to begin the game, it was the Rockets' defense that was almost as impressive.
“Defensively, they really executed the game plan,” Ritchie said. “They were locked in from the start. You know, Northeast-Southeast, that’s kind of a rivalry game, but they were ready to go and we came out ready to go.”
The Knights (4-4) shored things up a bit after the first quarter, outscoring Northeast 41-34 the rest of the way, but it was the start that doomed Southeast. Bangot Dak led the Knights with nine points.
In his four years, this is by far the best start to a season that Ritchie has had. In fact, you have to go back to the 2014-2015 season to find Northeast’s last seven-game winning streak. You have to go further down to 2005-2006 for the last time Northeast had a 7-0 start to the season.
The reason for this early season success is not only because of the veterans that are sprinkled throughout the roster, but the depth of scoring Northeast has. Aside from Winn, Zander Beard chipped in 15 points while Gatran Gatnoor added 12.
“Our team motto is, 'Sometimes you, sometimes me, always us,'" Ritchie said. “And that’s what we preach to them. It can be anybody on any night and the next night, it’s going to be somebody else.”
The Rockets will play top-seeded Lincoln Southwest at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Southeast.
Lincoln Southwest 68, Grand Island 59: Silver Hawk freshman Chucky Love put the finishing touches on the win, sinking a three-pointer with 47 seconds left to extend No. 7 Southwest's lead to seven points. The Silver Hawks got five double-digit scorers including Love, who had 12.
Ben Hunzeker led Southwest with 17 points, Grant Mielak and Lukas Helms each had 11 while Rylan Smith added 10 points.