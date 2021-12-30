HAC boys hoops: Defensive effort, Gatnoor lead Lincoln Northeast to 51-48 win over Pius X for HAC title

Instead, senior G Gatnoor scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the first half, providing a spark that took Northeast into halftime with a 28-25 lead.

“Even before this game watching a lot of film, I was just ready to play this game,” Gatnoor said. “Pius X won three years in a row, and I was like, ‘We have to make a difference here; we have the team, we have the squad.’ I’m an energy guy, so I’m going to go hard on offense and defense and do whatever the team needs.”

Gatnoor wasn’t the only Rocket playing with energy — seven different players recorded baskets as Gatnoor, Porter Bazil and Winn accounted for 21 of Northeast’s 23 points in the second half. The Rockets didn’t do much scoring throughout the fourth quarter after opening up an eight-point lead, instead relying on their defense to get the job done.

Pius X senior guard Jared Bohrer, usually a 13-point per game scorer, was held to just eight points while Jack Hastreiter led the Thunderbolts with 13 points. The 48 points scored by Pius X marked the fewest the Thunderbolts had managed in a game yet this season.