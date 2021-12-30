HAC boys hoops: Defensive effort, Gatnoor lead Lincoln Northeast to 51-48 win over Pius X for HAC title

On Wednesday, Lincoln Northeast's stellar free-throw shooting was a big reason why the Rockets were able to overcome Lincoln Southwest.
And in Thursday's Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship game, a late missed free throw was almost its downfall. Junior Christian Winn's free-throw attempt with under four seconds remaining rimmed out, setting up Pius X senior Brady Christiansen with a three-point opportunity from deep.
Christiansen's shot went in — but it didn't leave his hand before the clock hit zero, meaning Class A No. 10 Lincoln Northeast did just enough to secure a 51-48 win over No. 8 Pius X at Lincoln Southeast's Prasch Gym. The win marked the first time any team other than Pius X (6-3) won the tournament crown since before the Thunderbolts joined the conference in 2018.
Heading into the HAC Tournament, only one of Lincoln Northeast’s (9-0) six wins came against an opponent with a winning record, so playing three high-quality opponents in three days always represents a challenge. After needing overtime in the semifinals, Pius X was just as difficult of a challenge in the championship game.
The Rockets have overcome every challenge they’ve faced this season, including an 18-point deficit against Omaha Bryan and a nine-point deficit against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday, so it’s no wonder they didn’t panic when Pius X took an early 12-9 lead.
Instead, senior G Gatnoor scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the first half, providing a spark that took Northeast into halftime with a 28-25 lead.
“Even before this game watching a lot of film, I was just ready to play this game,” Gatnoor said. “Pius X won three years in a row, and I was like, ‘We have to make a difference here; we have the team, we have the squad.’ I’m an energy guy, so I’m going to go hard on offense and defense and do whatever the team needs.”
Gatnoor wasn’t the only Rocket playing with energy — seven different players recorded baskets as Gatnoor, Porter Bazil and Winn accounted for 21 of Northeast’s 23 points in the second half. The Rockets didn’t do much scoring throughout the fourth quarter after opening up an eight-point lead, instead relying on their defense to get the job done.
Pius X senior guard Jared Bohrer, usually a 13-point per game scorer, was held to just eight points while Jack Hastreiter led the Thunderbolts with 13 points. The 48 points scored by Pius X marked the fewest the Thunderbolts had managed in a game yet this season.
“Defense has been our calling card to this point in our season, because typically our offense is a little slower to come around,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. “Defensively, we know we’re going be in games if we can guard (well).”
And despite a nervy ending to their championship run, it was all smiles for the Rockets as family and friends streamed onto the court for postgame celebrations. The 9-0 start to their season leaves them as the only other undefeated team in Class A other than No. 1 Bellevue West, showing the potential Northeast has for the remainder of the year.
There’s still plenty of basketball to be played, including a rematch with Pius X on Jan. 8, but for now there’s no disputing Northeast as the toughest, most resilient team to come out of the HAC Tournament this week.
“It was kind of a game of give and take; we just came out on top today but we play them again in a week, so who knows what that will be like,” Ritchie said.
